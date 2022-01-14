Worldwide IV Bottles Industry to 2031 - Featuring Baxter International, Vioser and JW Lifescience Among Others

DUBLIN, Jan. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "IV Bottles Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The publisher started a new study on the global IV bottles market, providing forecast for the period of 2021-2031. In the study, growth opportunity for the IV bottles market is witnessed.

The report provides valuable insights, which enable readers to make winning business decisions for future growth of their businesses. The report highlights significant factors that are constantly determining the growth of the IV bottles market, untapped opportunities for manufacturers, trends and developments, and other insights across various key segments. Macroeconomic factors that are directly or indirectly affecting market growth are also incorporated in the report.



Key Questions Answered in this IV Bottles Market Report

What will be market size for IV bottles by the end of 2029?

What will be the impact of COVID-19 on the IV bottles market?

Which is the most preferred capacity for manufacturing IV bottles in the global market?

Which region will remain most lucrative for market growth?

Which application segment holds maximum market share in the global IV bottles market?

Who are major key players in the IV bottles market?

Key indicators associated with the IV bottles market have been calculated thoroughly in the report. The study enumerates vital market dynamics such as key drivers, challenges, and trends, along with opportunities in the global IV bottles market. A comprehensive study on the value chain, which includes raw material suppliers, manufacturers, distributors, and end users have been incorporated in the global market report.

Other key aspects laid down in the market include pricing strategy of leading market players and comparative analysis of IV bottles. Furthermore, forecast factors and forecast scenarios of the IV bottles market have been covered in the report to understand future prospects of the market.



A comprehensive evaluation and forecast on the IV bottles market are provided on the capacity, material, application, and region.



Y-o-Y growth comparison, volume and revenue comparison, and market share comparison of various market segments are provided in the report. The IV bottles market is analyzed at both regional and country levels.



The report delivers an exhaustive assessment on the structure of the IV bottles market, in tandem with a dashboard view of all leading company profiles in the report. Every company's share analysis on market players have also been presented in the report, apart from the footprint matrix of profiled market players. The report depicts the presence of IV bottles manufacturers by leveraging an intensity map. It also highlights key end uses for IV bottles.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Market Viewpoint

2.1. Market Definition

2.2. Market Taxonomy



3. IV Bottles Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Global IV Bottles Market Overview

3.3. Macro-economic Factors - Correlation Analysis

3.4. Forecast Factors - Relevance & Impact

3.5. IV Bottles Market Value Chain Analysis

3.5.1. Exhaustive List of Active Participants

3.5.1.1. Raw Material Suppliers

3.5.1.2. Manufacturers

3.5.1.3. Distributors/Retailers

3.5.1.4. End users

3.5.2. Profitability Margins



4. IV Bottles Market Analysis

4.1. Pricing Analysis

4.1.1. Pricing Assumption

4.1.2. Price Projections By Region

4.2. Market Size (US$ Mn) and Forecast

4.2.1. Market Size and Y-o-Y Growth

4.2.2. Absolute $ Opportunity



5. IV Bottles Market Dynamics

5.1. Drivers

5.2. Restraints

5.3. Opportunity Analysis

5.4. Trends



6. Global IV Bottles Market Analysis and Forecast, By Material Type

6.1. Introduction

6.1.1. Market share and Basis Points (BPS) Analysis, By Material Type

6.1.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections, By Material Type

6.2. Historical Market Value (US$ Mn) and Volume (Units), 2015-2020, By Material Type

6.2.1. Plastic

6.2.2. Glass

6.3. Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume (Units) Forecast Analysis 2021-2029, By Material Type

6.3.1. Plastic

6.3.2. Glass

6.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis, By Material Type



7. Global IV Bottles Market Analysis and Forecast, By Capacity

7.1. Introduction

7.1.1. Market share and Basis Points (BPS) Analysis, By Capacity

7.1.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections, By Capacity

7.2. Historical Market Value (US$ Mn) and Volume (Units), 2015-2020, By Capacity

7.2.1. Up to 250 ml

7.2.2. 251-500 ml

7.2.3. Above 500 ml

7.3. Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume (Units) Forecast Analysis 2021-2029, By Capacity

7.3.1. Up to 250 ml

7.3.2. 251-500 ml

7.3.3. Above 500 ml

7.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis, By Capacity



8. Global IV Bottles Market Analysis and Forecast, By Application

8.1. Introduction

8.1.1. Market share and Basis Points (BPS) Analysis, By Application

8.1.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections, By Application

8.2. Historical Market Value (US$ Mn) and Volume (Units), 2015-2020, By Application

8.2.1. Normal Saline

8.2.2. Dextrose 5%

8.2.3. Ringer Lactate

8.2.4. Dextrose Normal Saline

8.3. Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume (Units) Forecast Analysis 2021-2029, By Application

8.3.1. Normal Saline

8.3.2. Dextrose 5%

8.3.3. Ringer Lactate

8.3.4. Dextrose Normal Saline

8.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis, By Application



9. Global IV Bottles Market Analysis and Forecast, By Region

9.1. Introduction

9.1.1. Market share and Basis Points (BPS) Analysis By Region

9.1.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections By Region

9.2. Historical Market Value (US$ Mn) and Volume (Units), 2015-2020, By Region

9.2.1. North America

9.2.2. Latin America

9.2.3. Europe

9.2.4. Asia Pacific

9.2.5. Middle East and Africa (MEA)

9.3. Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume (Units) Forecast Analysis 2021-2029 By Region

9.3.1. North America

9.3.2. Latin America

9.3.3. Europe

9.3.4. Asia Pacific

9.3.5. Middle East and Africa (MEA)

9.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis By Region



10. North America IV Bottles Market Analysis and Forecast



11. Latin America IV Bottles Market Analysis and Forecast



12. Europe IV Bottles Market Analysis and Forecast



13. Asia Pacific IV Bottles Market Analysis and Forecast



14. Middle East and Africa IV Bottles Market Analysis and Forecast



15. IV Bottles Market Country wise Analysis 2021 & 2029



16. Competitive Landscape

16.1. Market Structure

16.2. Competition Dashboard

16.3. Company Market Share Analysis

16.4. Company Profiles (Details - Overview, Financials, Strategy, Recent Developments, SWOT analysis)

16.5. Competition Deep Dive

(Key Global Market Players)

16.5.1. Baxter International Inc.

16.5.1.1. Overview

16.5.1.2. Financials

16.5.1.3. Strategy

16.5.1.4. Recent Developments

16.5.1.5. SWOT Analysis

16.5.2. Vioser SA

16.5.2.1. Overview

16.5.2.2. Financials

16.5.2.3. Strategy

16.5.2.4. Recent Developments

16.5.2.5. SWOT Analysis

16.5.3. B. Braun Melsungen AG

16.5.3.1. Overview

16.5.3.2. Financials

16.5.3.3. Strategy

16.5.3.4. Recent Developments

16.5.3.5. SWOT Analysis

16.5.4. Fresenius Kabi AG

16.5.4.1. Overview

16.5.4.2. Financials

16.5.4.3. Strategy

16.5.4.4. Recent Developments

16.5.4.5. SWOT Analysis

16.5.5. JW Lifescience Corp.

16.5.5.1. Overview

16.5.5.2. Financials

16.5.5.3. Strategy

16.5.5.4. Recent Developments

16.5.5.5. SWOT Analysis

16.5.6. Polycine GmbH

16.5.6.1. Overview

16.5.6.2. Financials

16.5.6.3. Strategy

16.5.6.4. Recent Developments

16.5.6.5. SWOT Analysis

16.5.7. Kraton Corporation

16.5.7.1. Overview

16.5.7.2. Financials

16.5.7.3. Strategy

16.5.7.4. Recent Developments

16.5.7.5. SWOT Analysis

16.5.8. The Metrix Company

16.5.8.1. Overview

16.5.8.2. Financials

16.5.8.3. Strategy

16.5.8.4. Recent Developments

16.5.8.5. SWOT Analysis

16.5.9. Medicopack A/S

16.5.9.1. Overview

16.5.9.2. Financials

16.5.9.3. Strategy

16.5.9.4. Recent Developments

16.5.9.5. SWOT Analysis

16.5.10. Sippex IV bag

16.5.10.1. Overview

16.5.10.2. Financials

16.5.10.3. Strategy

16.5.10.4. Recent Developments

16.5.10.5. SWOT Analysis

16.5.11. ICU Medical, Inc.

16.5.11.1. Overview

16.5.11.2. Financials

16.5.11.3. Strategy

16.5.11.4. Recent Developments

16.5.11.5. SWOT Analysis

16.5.12. Technoflex S.A

16.5.12.1. Overview

16.5.12.2. Financials

16.5.12.3. Strategy

16.5.12.4. Recent Developments

16.5.12.5. SWOT Analysis

16.5.13. BAUSCH Advanced Technology Group

16.5.13.1. Overview

16.5.13.2. Financials

16.5.13.3. Strategy

16.5.13.4. Recent Developments

16.5.13.5. SWOT Analysis

16.5.14. Euro Healthcare Pvt. Ltd.

16.5.14.1. Overview

16.5.14.2. Financials

16.5.14.3. Strategy

16.5.14.4. Recent Developments

16.5.14.5. SWOT Analysis

16.5.15. JOTOP Glass

16.5.15.1. Overview

16.5.15.2. Financials

16.5.15.3. Strategy

16.5.15.4. Recent Developments

16.5.15.5. SWOT Analysis



17. Assumptions and Acronyms Used



18. Research Methodology

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/zhbt9o

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets