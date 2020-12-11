Worldwide Jasmine Rice Industry to 2025 - Featuring Uthai, Thai Lee and Nakornton Among Others
Dec 11, 2020, 08:45 ET
DUBLIN, Dec. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Jasmine Rice Global Market Insights 2020, Analysis and Forecast to 2025, by Manufacturers, Regions, Technology, Product Type" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report describes the global market size of Jasmine Rice from 2015 to 2019 and its CAGR from 2015 to 2019, and also forecasts its market size to the end of 2025 and its CAGR from 2020 to 2025.
For the geography segment, regional supply, demand, major players, price is presented from 2015 to 2025.
This report covers the following regions:
- North America
- South America
- Asia & Pacific
- Europe
- MEA
The key countries for each region are also included such as the United States, China, Japan, India, Korea, ASEAN, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, CIS, and Brazil etc.
For the competitor segment, the report includes global key players of Jasmine Rice as well as some small players.
The information for each competitor includes:
- Company Profile
- Main Business Information
- SWOT Analysis
- Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin
- Market Share
Types Segment:
- Jasmine Rice 100%
- Broken Jasmine Rice
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Executive Summary
Chapter 2 Abbreviation and Acronyms
Chapter 3 Preface
3.1 Research Scope
3.2 Research Sources
3.2.1 Data Sources
3.2.2 Assumptions
3.3 Research Method
Chapter 4 Market Landscape
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Classification/Types
4.3 Application/End-users
Chapter 5 Market Trend Analysis
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Drivers
5.3 Restraints
5.4 Opportunities
5.5 Threats
Chapter 6 Industry Chain Analysis
6.1 Upstream/Suppliers Analysis
6.2 Jasmine Rice Analysis
6.2.1 Technology Analysis
6.2.2 Cost Analysis
6.2.3 Market Channel Analysis
6.3 Downstream Buyers/End-users
Chapter 7 Latest Market Dynamics
7.1 Latest News
7.2 Merger and Acquisition
7.3 Planned/Future Project
7.4 Policy Dynamics
Chapter 8 Trading Analysis
8.1 Export of Jasmine Rice by Region
8.2 Import of Jasmine Rice by Region
8.3 Balance of Trade
Chapter 9 Historical and Forecast Jasmine Rice Market in North America (2015-2025)
9.1 Jasmine Rice Market Size
9.2 Jasmine Rice Demand by End Use
9.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers
9.4 Type Segmentation and Price
9.5 Key Countries Analysis
9.5.1 US
9.5.2 Canada
9.5.3 Mexico
Chapter 10 Historical and Forecast Jasmine Rice Market in South America (2015-2025)
10.1 Jasmine Rice Market Size
10.2 Jasmine Rice Demand by End Use
10.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers
10.4 Type Segmentation and Price
10.5 Key Countries Analysis
10.5.1 Brazil
10.5.2 Argentina
10.5.3 Chile
10.5.4 Peru
Chapter 11 Historical and Forecast Jasmine Rice Market in Asia & Pacific (2015-2025)
11.1 Jasmine Rice Market Size
11.2 Jasmine Rice Demand by End Use
11.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers
11.4 Type Segmentation and Price
11.5 Key Countries Analysis
11.5.1 China
11.5.2 India
11.5.3 Japan
11.5.4 South Korea
11.5.5 ASEAN
11.5.6 Australia
Chapter 12 Historical and Forecast Jasmine Rice Market in Europe (2015-2025)
12.1 Jasmine Rice Market Size
12.2 Jasmine Rice Demand by End Use
12.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers
12.4 Type Segmentation and Price
12.5 Key Countries Analysis
12.5.1 Germany
12.5.2 France
12.5.3 UK
12.5.4 Italy
12.5.5 Spain
12.5.6 Belgium
12.5.7 Netherlands
12.5.8 Austria
12.5.9 Poland
12.5.10 Russia
Chapter 13 Historical and Forecast Jasmine Rice Market in MEA (2015-2025)
13.1 Jasmine Rice Market Size
13.2 Jasmine Rice Demand by End Use
13.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers
13.4 Type Segmentation and Price
13.5 Key Countries Analysis
13.5.1 Egypt
13.5.2 Israel
13.5.3 South Africa
13.5.4 GCC
13.5.5 Turkey
Chapter 14 Summary for Global Jasmine Rice Market (2015-2020)
14.1 Jasmine Rice Market Size
14.2 Jasmine Rice Demand by End Use
14.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers
14.4 Type Segmentation and Price
Chapter 15 Global Jasmine Rice Market Forecast (2020-2025)
15.1 Jasmine Rice Market Size Forecast
15.2 Jasmine Rice Demand Forecast
15.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers
15.4 Type Segmentation and Price Forecast
Chapter 16 Analysis of Global Key Vendors
16.1 Uthai
16.2 Thai Lee
16.3 Nakornton
16.4 Urmatt
16.5 Poonpon
16.6 Siam Golden
16.7 Chiameng
16.8 Thai First Grain
16.9 City Rice
16.10 SOMA Group
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ynok3b
