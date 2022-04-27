Worldwide KRAS Inhibitors Market to 2028 - Featuring Amgen, Mirati Therapeutics and Eli Lilly Among Others

DUBLIN, April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global KRAS Inhibitors Market & Clinical Trials Forecast 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The advancement in clinical research has led to the identification of several oncogenes that are generally mutated in cancers. Kirsten rat sarcoma 2 viral oncogene homolog (KRAS) is the most frequently mutated oncogene in lung carcinomas, accounting for 25% of total incidence, half of which are KRASG12C mutations. Therefore, suitable research and development activities were carried out by pharmaceutical companies to develop novel KRAS inhibitors. To date, Lumakras developed by Amgen is the only KRAS inhibitor that has been approved for the management of non-small cell lung cancer.

The approval of Lumakras for the treatment of patients with advanced KRAS G12C mutated non-small cell lung cancer marks a milestone for cancer therapy. Apart from the small-molecule inhibitor approach, researchers are also utilizing several other novel mechanisms to directly target KRAS including vaccines, adoptive T cell therapy, PROTACs, and CRISPR/Cas9 are emerging. Amid these approaches, a few KRAS vaccines have entered the initial phase of clinical trials. ELI-002 developed by Elicio Therapeutics is a structurally novel AMP vaccine targeting KRAS-driven cancers. The company is currently enrolling patients in AMPLIFY-201, phase-I/II clinical trial of ELI-002 in patients with solid tumors, including colorectal cancer and pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma.



Since the entry of Lumakras in the market, the drug has shown high adoption rates in the market with global sales of about US$ 90 Million in 2021. The encouraging response to the novel drug has propelled the further research and development activities in this segment. The pipeline of KRAS inhibitors is highly crowded and consists of several potential candidates including Adagrasib, JQ443, GDC-6036, BI 1823911, JNJ-74699157, MK-1084, and others. Among them, Adagrasib is one of the most advanced KRAS inhibitors in phase-III clinical trials while the others are mainly present in phase-I/II clinical trials.

Although KRAS G12C inhibitors offer an important new therapeutic option for a subset of patients with cancers, clinical trial experience suggests that fewer than half of patients respond and responses can be short-lived. To mitigate these challenges, ongoing clinical trials of KRAS inhibitors are largely focused on evaluating novel rational combinations based on positive preclinical results. For instance, Bridge BioPharma in collaboration with Amgen is evaluating the combination of BBP-398, SHP2 inhibitor in combination with Lumakras in patients with advanced solid tumors with the KRAS G12C mutations. In addition to this, Mirati Therapeutics also announced a non-exclusive clinical collaboration agreement with Sanofi to evaluate the combination of adagrasib with Sanofi's investigational SHP2 inhibitor SAR442720 (RMC-4630).



With advances in precision medicine, there is an unmet need for biomarker testing as it informs the treatment options during disease. For KRAS mutations, Qiagen 2021 announced the launch of an expanded scope of companion diagnostic (CDx) claims for the therascreen KRAS RCQ PCR kit (therascreen KRAS Kit) after it received US regulatory approval as a companion diagnostic to aid in the identification of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) patients that may be eligible for treatment with Lumakras. The company has collaborated with Labcorp to market the diagnostic test in the US.



As per report findings, it is estimated that the global KRAS inhibitor market will surpass US$ 4.5 Billion by 2028 driven by the growing demand for targeted therapies and high acceptance in cancer management. The report offers comprehensive insights into the pipeline therapeutics scenario and growth prospects across KRAS Inhibitor development. The report provides detailed coverage of the pipeline landscape for this mechanism of action, commercial information of already available KRAS inhibitors, and sales forecast till 2028. The report also provides a regional analysis of the KRAS inhibitor market in the US, Europe, China, Japan, Canada, Brazil, and other promising regions.



The report highlights include:

KRAS Inhibitors Market Opportunity: > USD 4.5 Billion by 2028

by 2028 US To Dominate Global KRAS Inhibitors Market: >50% Market Share

Number of KRAS Inhibitors In Trials: > 45 Drugs

Number of Approved Drugs: 1 (Lumakras)

Lumakras Dosage, Sales, Patent & Price Insight

Solid Tumors Targeted Drugs Dominating The Clinical Trials

Global KRAS Inhibitors Market Trends & Dynamics

Global KRAS Inhibitors Market Future Opportunity Outlook

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction to KRAS Inhibitors



2. KRAS Inhibitors - Mode of Action



3. Role of KRAS Inhibitors in Cancer Therapy



4. KRAS Inhibitors For Targeting Lung Cancer

4.1 Impact of KRAS Inhibitors on Lung Cancer

4.2 Ongoing Research & Development



5. KRAS Inhibitors in Pancreatic Cancer

5.1 Role of KRAS Inhibitors in Pancreatic Cancer

5.2 Recent Advancement in Pancreatic Cancer Targeting KRAS Inhibitors



6. KRAS Inhibitors for Colorectal Cancer

6.1 Potential of KRAS Inhibitors Against Colorectal Cancer

6.2 Ongoing Research & Development



7. KRAS inhibitors For Other Cancers

7.1 Potential of KRAS Inhibitors as Hematological Cancer Therapeutics

7.2 KRAS inhibitors in Prostate Cancer

7.3 KRAS Inhibitors for Gastric Cancer

7.4 KRAS Inhibition in Endometrium Cancer

7.5 Role of KRAS Inhibitors in Brain Cancer



8. Lumakras - 1st Approved KRAS Inhibitor

8.1 Overview & Patent Insight

8.2 Dosage & Price Analysis

8.3 Sales Analysis & Forecast Till 2028



9. Global KRAS Inhibitor Market Overview

9.1 Current Market Scenario

9.2 Future Market Opportunity



10. KRAS Inhibitor Market Regional Analysis - Based On Drug Approval

10.1 US

10.2 UK

10.3 China

10.4 Europe

10.5 Japan

10.6 South Korea

10.7 Canada



11. Global KRAS Inhibitors Clinical Trials Indicators

11.1 By Country

11.2 By Phase

11.3 By Company

11.4 By Indication

11.5 By Patient Segment



12. Global KRAS Inhibitors Clinical Pipeline By Company, Indication & Phase

12.1 Research

12.2 Preclinical

12.3 Phase-I

12.4 Phase-I/II

12.5 Phase-III

12.6 Preregistration



13. Marketed KRAS Inhibitors Clinical Insight



14. Global KRAS Inhibitors Market Dynamics

14.1 Driving Factors for KRAS Inhibitor Market

14.2 Challenges for KRAS Inhibitors Market



15. Competitive Landscape

15.1 Amgen

15.2 Mirati Therapeutics

15.3 Revolution Medicines

15.4 Boehringer Ingelheim

15.5 Merck

15.6 Moderna

15.7 Silenseed Ltd

15.8 Johnson & Johnson

15.9 Eli Lilly

15.10 Oblique Therapeutics

15.11 Cotinga Pharmaceuticals

15.12 Codiak Biosciences

15.13 Gilead

