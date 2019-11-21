Worldwide Laboratory Products Purchasing Trends Survey, 2012-2020 - Purchases, Budgets, Top Companies, and Purchasing Preferences

DUBLIN, Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Laboratory Products Purchasing Trends, 2019 - 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Readers of one of the author's media partners were invited to participate in an online survey in September 2019 that centred around the state of their laboratories in 2019 and their expectations for 2020. The author has conducted similar studies among the same targeted respondents since 2012.

Where applicable, the study presents year-over-year data to illustrate yearly trend developments. To qualify for survey participation, readers had to play a role in their laboratory's purchasing process, be familiar with their laboratory's product budgets, and represent a laboratory that either uses or plans to use products in one or more of the seven specified laboratory product categories: instruments, equipment, chemicals, reagents and kits, general lab supplies, plasticware, and glassware.

A total of 310 decision makers qualified for and completed the survey, answering questions on purchases, budgets, top companies, and purchasing preferences. Respondents were segmented by type of laboratory: academic/government, biopharmaceutical, industrial, and clinical.

The Survey

This end user survey polled researchers on their preferences to understand the laboratory products purchasing process and how that differs among the various organization types that utilize these products in their labs. The data collected was quantitative in respect to budgets and qualitative with reference to end user trends, such as budget expectations, brand selection preferences, purchasing process steps, evaluation and sourcing of lab products, recent and expected instrument and equipment purchases, frequency of price comparisons, funding trends, unmet needs, and product purchasing preferences.

This survey provides companies with actionable and trending information from laboratory professionals that will help drive business strategies and develop growth expectations.



For this analysis, respondents identifying as manufacturing, environmental testing, chemical or petrochemical, and food, beverage, or agricultural are combined as industrial laboratories. Biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and contract research organization are combined as biopharmaceutical laboratories. State government and federal government laboratories are combined as government laboratories. Hospital laboratories and clinical reference laboratories fall under the clinical segment.

Respondents indicated a wide range of job titles such as researcher, scientist, investigator, director, manager, or technician. For convenience, these respondents are generally referred to as researchers in this study; however, this term should be understood to include all respondents. In total, 88% of respondents work in North America. Nevertheless, this study is considered global because the survey was open to respondents from all countries.

Key Topics Covered



1. Research Background, Objectives, Methodology, and Respondent Demographics

Research Objectives

Research Methodology

Respondent Profile

2. Executive Summary

Top 5 Findings

Budget Increases

2019 Laboratory Product Budget Breakdown and 2020 Trend

3. Laboratory Product Purchases and the Influential Factors of Selection

Information Sources for Laboratory Products 2016-2019 Comparison

Laboratory Products Purchased or Expected to Be Purchased in 2019

General Laboratory Supplies Purchase 2012-2019 Comparison

Laboratory Products Purchased or Expected to Be Purchased in 2019 - By Type of Organization

Experience with Laboratory Products Purchases

Importance of Product Features

Importance of Manufacturer Features

Importance of Ordering and Shipment Features

Frequency of Comparing Market Prices

Channels Used for Purchasing Laboratory Products

4. Budgets and Growth Expectations

2019 Laboratory Product Budget

2019 Laboratory Product Budget - By Type of Organization

2019 Laboratory Product Budget Breakdown and 2020 Trend

2019 Laboratory Product Budget Sources

Laboratory Product Budget Sources 2018-2019

Perceived Impact of US Tariffs Discussion on Spending

5. Conclusions

6. Appendix

Additional Sources of Information

List of Exhibits

