Worldwide Lamination Adhesives for Flexible Packaging Industry to 2030 - Rise in Various End-user Industries Like Food, Medical and Industrial Packaging Drives Growth

Lamination adhesive is an important ingredient for manufacturing of flexible packaging products for various end-user industries such as healthcare & pharmaceuticals, food & beverages, manufacturing, and others.

Flexible packaging is the type of packaging product which is made from flexible materials and easily resilient materials, for example, flexible laminates, elastomeric materials, and rubber etc. Flexible packaging can be readily moulded into multiple shapes after filling or canning.



Global lamination adhesives for flexible packaging market has witnessed significant growth from 2019, owing to the rising growth of various end-user industries like food, medical, and industrial packaging across the globe.

Key players involved in market are focusing on improving production technology for development of environmental protection and better performing lamination adhesives.

This scenario is expected to provide lucrative growth to the global lamination adhesives for flexible packaging market over the forecast period.



Major players in the global lamination adhesives for flexible packaging market are increasing their investment on innovative product launches, research & development and marketing & promotional activities to capitalize on emerging trends and various end-user industries such as food & beverages, consumer goods and pharmaceuticals. This scenario is expected to fuel the market growth during the forecast period.



Market consolidation has been observed as a key trend, with top market players going for mergers and acquisitions route to enhance their product portfolio and increase global footprint. Also, solvent less lamination adhesives are rapidly replacing solvent based adhesives, owing to their eco-friendly nature.



Key features of the study:

This report provides an in-depth analysis of the global lamination adhesives for flexible packaging market, and provides market size (US$ Billion) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) for the forecast period (2022-2030), considering 2021 as the base year.

It elucidates potential revenue opportunity across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrix for this market

This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approvals, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players

It profiles key players in the global lamination adhesives for flexible packaging market based on the following parameters - company overview, financial performance, product portfolio, geographical presence, distribution strategies, key developments and strategies, and future plans

Key companies covered as a part of this study include H.B. Fuller, Henkel AG & Co. KgaA, The Dow Chemical Company, 3M , Flint Group, Arkema Group, Ashland Inc., COIM Group, Morchem, DIC Corporation, and Chemline India Ltd

, Flint Group, Arkema Group, Ashland Inc., COIM Group, Morchem, DIC Corporation, and Chemline India Ltd Insights from this report would allow marketers and management authorities of companies to make informed decision regarding future product launches, technology up gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics.

The global lamination adhesives for flexible packaging market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, lamination adhesives for flexible packaging manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts

Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global lamination adhesives for flexible packaging market

Key Topics Covered:



1. Research Objectives and Assumptions

2. Market Purview

Report Description

Market Definition and Scope

Executive Summary

Market Snippet, By Product Type

Market Snippet, By End-User

Market Snippet, By Region

Coherent Opportunity Map (COM)

3. Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Restraints

PEST Analysis

PORTER's Five Forces Analysis

Market Opportunities

Regulatory Scenario

Key Developments

Industry Trend

4. Global Lamination Adhesives for Flexible Packaging Market - Impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) Pandemic

Overview

Factors Affecting Global Lamination Adhesives for Flexible Packaging Market - COVID-19

Impact Analysis

5. Global Lamination Adhesives for Flexible Packaging Market, By Product Type , 2017-2030 (US$ Billion)

Introduction

Market Share Analysis, 2022, 2025, and 2030 (%)

Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017 - 2030

Segment Trends

Water-Based

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Billion)

Hot/Cold Seal

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Billion)

Solvent Less

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Billion)

Solvent Based

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Billion)

6. Global Lamination Adhesives for Flexible Packaging Market, By End-User, 2017-2030 (US$ Billion)

Introduction

Market Share Analysis, 2022, 2025, and 2030 (%)

Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017 - 2030

Segment Trends

Food Packaging

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Billion)

Medical Packaging

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Billion)

Industrial Packaging

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Billion)

Others

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Billion)

7. Global Lamination Adhesives for Flexible Packaging Market, By Region, 2017-2030 (US$ Billion)

8. Competitive Landscape

Heat Map Analysis

Market Share Analysis (3x3 Matrix)

Company Profiles

B. Fuller

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Recent Developments/Updates

Henkel AG & Co. KgaA

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Recent Developments/Updates

The Dow Chemical Company

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Recent Developments/Updates

3M

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Recent Developments/Updates

Flint Group

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Recent Developments/Updates

Arkema Group

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Recent Developments/Updates

Ashland Inc.

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Recent Developments/Updates

COIM Group

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Recent Developments/Updates

Morchem

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Recent Developments/Updates

DIC Corporation

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Recent Developments/Updates

Chemline India Ltd.

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Recent Developments/Updates

9. Section

