Worldwide Leaf Blower Industry to 2026 - Featuring Hitachi, Robert Bosch and Makita Among Others

The global leaf blower market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 4% during 2021-2026. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, the analyst is continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



A leaf blower is a type of gardening equipment that propels air from a nozzle to move and collect loose leaves, grass and other yard debris. It is provided with a two-stroke or four-stroke engine which can be powered using a battery, electric or gasoline-based motor. Some of the common types of leaf blowers include cordless, handheld electric, handheld petrol, wheeled petrol, vacuum-based blowers and lawn sweepers. They are usually self-contained handheld units or backpack mounted units attached to a handheld wand. They offer numerous benefits, such as greater convenience in cleaning lawns, patios and gardens, enhanced portability and cost- and time- efficiency.



Rapid urbanization, along with increasing availability of garden and backyard maintenance services, is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Consumers across the globe are progressively becoming aware of the benefits offered by high-efficiency gardening equipment and hence are utilizing them for maintaining scenic lawns and gardens in public and residential areas. Furthermore, widespread adoption of electric variants is propelling the market growth. In comparison to the traditionally used leaf blowers, electrically powered variants are relatively lighter, have a longer operational life and are easily operable. In line with this, various product innovations, such as the development of battery-operated leaf blowers, are acting as other growth-inducing factors. These variants can perform heavy-duty and industrial tasks with low energy and maintenance requirements. They also generate minimal noise and have built-in scrapers to loosen matted leaves and hardened debris. Other factors, including aggressive promotional activities by manufacturers, along with the development of online retail channels that provide a wide variety of products to consumers, are also driving the market growth.

Competitive Landscape

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Echo Incorporated (Yamabiko Corporation), Emak S.p.A. (Yama Group S.p.A.), Henton & Chattell Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., Husqvarna AB, Makita Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, Stanley Black & Decker Inc., Stihl Holding AG & Co. KG and The Toro Company.



