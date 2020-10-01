Worldwide Leather Goods Industry to 2025 - Featuring Adidas, American Leather Holdings and Hermes International Among Others

DUBLIN, Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Leather Goods Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global leather goods market grew at a CAGR of around 5% during 2014-2019. Leather goods are articles that are produced from the hides and skins of animals, such as cattle, buffaloes, sheep, goats and hogs. These raw materials are treated with different chemicals, including surfactants, tanning agents, solvents, dyes, oils and salts, to enhance the durability, strength and flexibility of the leather.



They are further utilized in the manufacturing of leather goods, such as footwear, garments, harnesses, saddles, gloves, bracelets, belts, bags, watches, wallets and smartphone covers. Besides this, as leather is long-lasting, resistant to fire, crack and dust, it is widely utilized in the manufacturing of sports equipment and apparel, and automotive upholstery.



The growing population, in confluence with the inflating income levels of individuals, represents one of the key factors escalating the demand for leather goods around the world. Moreover, as these products are functional, comfortable and cost-effective, their sales are increasing worldwide. Furthermore, leading manufacturers are offering unique and stylish products to meet the demand from affluent consumers. They are adopting advanced technologies, such as the automated cutting process in their production process, to provide varieties and customization options. The growing automotive industry is also offering lucrative opportunities for market players to expand their consumer base.



However, the rising sustainable and ethical fashion trends are significantly impacting the utilization of leather goods across the fashion industry. This trend is further supported by the introduction of bio-based leather, which is anticipated to replace conventional leather goods in the coming years. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global leather goods market to continue its moderate growth during the next five years.



Competitive Landscape:



The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Adidas AG, American Leather Holdings LLC, Capri Holdings Limited, Hermes International S.A., Kering S.A., LVMH, Prada S.p.A. (Prada Holding S.P.A), Puma SE, Tapestry Inc., VIP Industries (Piramal Group) and Woodland (Aero Group).



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global leather goods market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global leather goods market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product?

What is the breakup of the market based on the material?

What is the breakup of the market based on the price?

What is the breakup of the market based on the distribution channel?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global leather goods market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.3.1 Primary Sources

2.3.2 Secondary Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.4.2 Top-Down Approach

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Leather Goods Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Product

6.1 Footwear

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Major Types

6.1.2.1 Military Shoes

6.1.2.2 Casual Shoes

6.1.2.3 Formal Shoes

6.1.2.4 Sports Shoes

6.1.2.5 Others

6.1.3 Market Forecast

6.2 Leather Products

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Major Types

6.2.2.1 Upholstery

6.2.2.2 Luggage

6.2.2.3 Accessories

6.2.2.4 Clothing and Apparel

6.2.2.5 Bags, Wallets and Purses

6.2.2.6 Others

6.2.3 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Material

7.1 Genuine Leather

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Major Types

7.1.2.1 Top-grain Leather

7.1.2.2 Split-grain Leather

7.1.3 Market Forecast

7.2 Synthetic Leather

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Major Types

7.2.2.1 PU-Based Leather

7.2.2.2 PVC-Based Leather

7.2.2.3 Bio-Based Leather

7.2.3 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Price

8.1 Premium Products

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Mass Products

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

9.1 Clothing and Sportswear Retailers

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Departmental stores

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast

9.3 Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

9.3.1 Market Trends

9.3.2 Market Forecast

9.4 Online Stores

9.4.1 Market Trends

9.4.2 Market Forecast

9.5 Others

9.5.1 Market Trends

9.5.2 Market Forecast



10 Market Breakup by Region

10.1 North America

10.2 Asia Pacific

10.3 Europe

10.4 Latin America

10.5 Middle East and Africa



11 SWOT Analysis

11.1 Overview

11.2 Strengths

11.3 Weaknesses

11.4 Opportunities

11.5 Threats



12 Value Chain Analysis



13 Porters Five Forces Analysis

13.1 Overview

13.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

13.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

13.4 Degree of Competition

13.5 Threat of New Entrants

13.6 Threat of Substitutes



14 Price Analysis



15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Market Structure

15.2 Key Players

15.3 Profiles of Key Players



