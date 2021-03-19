Worldwide Lenses for Myopia Control Industry to 2025 - Market Insights, COVID-19 Impact, Competition and Forecasts

DUBLIN, March 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Lenses for Myopia Control Market - Analysis By Lens Type, Contact Lens, Spectacle Lens, Age, Sales Channel, Distribution Channel, Region, Country (2021 Edition): Market Insights, Covid-19 Impact, Competition and Forecast (2020-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Lenses for Myopia Control Market was valued at USD 24943.84 Million in the year 2019. Global Lenses for Myopia Control market witnessed remarkable growth during the historical period chiefly on the back of growing prevalence of myopia and high myopia which are increasing globally at an alarming rate, clubbed with significant increase in the risks for vision impairment from pathologic conditions associated with high myopia, including retinal damage, cataract and glaucoma. All these factors are bolstering the market for Lenses for Myopia control market during the period of 2015 - 2019. However, strong prevalence of coronavirus outbreak with ever growing number of cases related to COVID-19 supported by countries imposing nationwide lockdown in order to control the virus transmission, has been anticipated to hamper the market growth.



Under the Contact Lens segment, Sphere Lens followed by Multifocal and Progressive Addition Lenses(PAL) are anticipated to witness the largest market share owing to various leading companies diversifying their product portfolio and offering lenses of different kinds supported by growing awareness among consumers and companies expanding their geographical bases, has been anticipated to boost the market growth in future.



Single Vision, followed by Progressive and Concave Lenses attained substantial market share under Spectacle Lens segment, chiefly on the back of growing prevalence of Myopia in young age population clubbed with escalating 5 to 9 years and 10 to 14 years population which are more prone to myopia supported by increasing time spent on smartphones, and laptops by young population, will bolster the Lenses for Myopia control market in the coming years.



Among the regions, North America, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific, will experience remarkable market share owing to presence of various leading global manufacturers in the region with companies ramping up their production capacity with escalating number of people suffering from myopia owing to excess time spent over screens supported by investment in expanding product portfolio by manufacturers to offer various types of Lenses for Myopia Control products to users, will be accelerating the market growth during the forecasting period.



Scope of the Report

The report analyses Lenses for Myopia Control market By Value.

The report analyses Lenses for Myopia Control Market By Lens Type (Contact Lens, Spectacle Lens), By Contact Lens (Single Vision, MultiFocal, Progressive Addition Lenses (PAL), Spherical Lenses, Others), By Spectacle Lens (Single Vision, Progressive, Concave Lens, Others), By Age (5n9 Years, 10n14 Years, 15n19 Years, 20n24 Years, and 25 and Above), By Sales Channel (Online, Optical Shops, ECPs, Others), and By Distribution Channel (Distributors, Direct From Manufacturers, and Others)

The report also segments the market By Region ( North America , Europe , and Asia Pacific ), and By Country (( United States , Germany , France , United Kingdom , Italy , Spain , Ireland , Austria , Belgium , Switzerland , China (Mainland China, Hong Kong , Macau , and Taiwan ), India , South Korea , Singapore , Thailand , Vietnam , Malaysia , Australia , and Japan )).

, , and ), and By Country (( , , , , , , , , , , (Mainland China, , , and ), , , , , , , , and )). The key insights of the report have been presented through the frameworks of Major Mergers & Acquisitions, Technological Innovations, and Role of Manufacturers during COVID Pandemic. Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented By Region, Lens Type, Contact Lens, Spectacle Lens, Age, Sales Channel, Distribution Channel, Region, and Country. Additionally, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report.

The companies analysed in the report include Johnson & Johnson, The Cooper Companies Inc., Bausch Health, Alcon, Carl Zeiss AG, HOYA Corporation, SEED Co. Ltd., SynergEyes, EssilorLuxottica S.A., and Lucid Korea.

The report presents the analysis of Lenses for Myopia Control market for the historical period of 2015-2019 and the forecast period of 2020-2025.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Report Scope and Methodology

1.1 Research Methodology

1.2 Executive Summary



2. Strategic Recommendations



3. Lenses for Myopia Control Market Product Outlook



4. Global Lenses for Myopia Control Market: Sizing and Forecast

4.1 Market Size, By Value, Year 2015n2025



5. Global Lenses for Myopia Control Market Segmentation n By Lens Type, By Contact Lens, By Spectacle Lens, By Age, By Sales Channel, and By Distribution Channel

5.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Lenses for Myopia Control Market: By Lens Type

5.1.1 Contact Lens n Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

5.1.2 Spectacle Lens n Market Size and Forecast (2015n-025)

5.2 Competitive Scenario of Global Lenses for Myopia Control Market: By Contact Lens

5.2.1 Single Vision n Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

5.2.2 MultiFocal n Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

5.2.3 Progressive Addition Lenses (PAL) - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

5.2.4 Spherical Lenses n Market Size and Forecast (2015n2025)

5.2.5 Others n Market Size and Forecast (2015n2025)

5.3 Competitive Scenario of Global Lenses for Myopia Control Market: By Spectacle Lens

5.3.1 Single Vision n Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

5.3.2 Progressive n Market Size and Forecast (2015n2025)

5.3.3 Concave n Market Size and Forecast (2015n2025)

5.3.4 Others n Market Size and Forecast (2015n2025)

5.4 Competitive Scenario of Global Lenses for Myopia Control Market: By Age

5.4.1 5n9 Years n Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

5.4.2 10n14 Years n Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

5.4.3 15n19 Years n Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

5.4.4 20n24 Years n Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

5.4.5 25 and Above n Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

5.5 Competitive Scenario of Global Lenses for Myopia Control Market: By Sales Channel

5.5.1 Online n Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

5.5.2 Optical Shops n Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

5.5.3 ECPs n Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

5.5.4 Others n Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

5.6 Competitive Scenario of Global Lenses for Myopia Control Market: By Distribution Channel

5.6.1 Distributors n Market Size and Forecast (2015n2025)

5.6.2 Direct From Manufacturers n Market Size and Forecast (2015n2025)

5.6.3 Others n Market Size and Forecast (2015n2025)



6. North America Lenses for Myopia Control Market: Segmentation By Lens Type, By Contact Lens, By Spectacle Lens, By Age, By Sales Channel, and By Distribution Channel (2020n2025) (By Value)

6.1 North America Lenses for Myopia Control Market: Size and Forecast (2020-2025), By Value

6.2 North America Lenses for Myopia Control Market n Prominent Companies

6.3 Market Segmentation By Lens Type (Contact Lens, and Spectacles)

6.4 Market Segmentation By Contact Lens (Single Vision, Multi Focal, Progressive Addition Lenses, Spherical Lenses, Others)

6.5 Market Segmentation By Spectacle Lens (Single Vision, Progressive, Concave Lens, and Others)

6.6 Market Segmentation By Age (5n9 Years, 10n14 Years, 15n19 Years, 20n24 Years, 25 and Above)

6.7 Market Segmentation By Sales Channel (Online, Optical Shops, ECPs, and Others)

6.8 Market Segmentation By Distribution Channel (Distributors, Direct From Manufacturers and Others)

6.9 North America Lenses for Myopia Control Market: Country Analysis

6.10 Market Opportunity Chart of North America Lenses for Myopia Control Market - By Country, By Value (Year 2025)

6.11 Competitive Scenario of North America n By Country

6.12 United States Lenses for Myopia Control Market: Size and Forecast (2020n2025), By Value

6.13 United States Market Segmentation By Lens Type, By Contact Lens, By Spectacle Lens, By Age, By Sales Channel, and By Distribution Channel (2020n2025) (By Value)



7. Europe Lenses for Myopia Control Market: Segmentation By Lens Type, By Contact Lens, By Spectacle Lens, By Age, By Sales Channel, and By Distribution Channel (2020n2025) (By Value)



8. Asia Pacific Lenses for Myopia Control Market: Segmentation By Lens Type, By Contact Lens, By Spectacle Lens, By Age, By Sales Channel, and By Distribution Channel (2020n2025) (By Value)



9. Global Lenses for Myopia Control Market Dynamics

9.1 Global Lenses for Myopia Control Market Drivers

9.2 Global Lenses for Myopia Control Market Restraints

9.3 Global Lenses for Myopia Control Market Trends



10. Market Attractiveness and Strategic Analysis

10.1 Market Attractiveness

10.1.1 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Lenses for Myopia Control Market n By Lens Type, By Value (Year 2025)

10.1.2 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Lenses for Myopia Control Market n By Contact Lens, By Value (Year 2025)

10.1.3 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Lenses for Myopia Control Market n By Spectacle Lens, By Value (Year 2025)

10.1.4 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Lenses for Myopia Control Market n By Age, By Value (Year 2025)

10.1.5 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Lenses for Myopia Control Market n By Sales Channel, By Value (Year 2025)

10.1.6 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Lenses for Myopia Control Market n By Distribution Channel, By Value (Year 2025)

10.1.7 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Lenses for Myopia Control Market n By Region, By Value (Year 2025)

10.2 Strategic Analysis

10.2.1 Latest Technological Innovations and Mergers & Acquisitions

10.2.2 Market Share Analysis



11. Pricing Analysis

11.1 Price Paid by Distributors/ECPs

11.2 Price Paid by Patients



12. Company Profiles (Business Description, Financial Analysis, Business Strategy)

12.1 Johnson & Johnson

12.2 The Cooper Companies Inc.

12.3 Bausch Health

12.4 Alcon

12.5 Carl Zeiss AG

12.6 Hoya Corporation

12.7 SEED Co. Ltd

12.8 SynergEyes Inc.

12.9 EssilorLuxottica S.A.

12.10 Lucid Korea



