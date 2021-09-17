Worldwide Light Commercial Vehicle Industry to 2030 - Increasing Government Initiatives for Promotion of E-Mobility Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, Sept. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Light Commercial Vehicle Market by Vehicle Type and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Light commercial vehicle has a wider application across different industries due to the need for smaller vehicles to run across the cities. Moreover, light commercial vehicles have been preferred by most of the end users due to the fact that they are efficient as compared to heavy commercial vehicles and at the same time they are fuel-efficient. Owing to the increased demand for efficient LCVs, manufacturers are continuously developing advanced LCVs, which can be used in different applications such as commercial or industrial. Moreover, the introduction of electric vehicles proved to be a booming factor for the growth of the global light commercial vehicle market.



The light commercial vehicle (LCV) market has witnessed significant growth over the years, owing to the introduction of advanced LCVS for customers across the globe.



The global light commercial vehicle (LCV) market is segmented into vehicle type, propulsion type, application, and region. Depending on the vehicle type, the market is categorized into pickup trucks, light trucks, and others. On the basis of propulsion type, it is bifurcated into internal combustion engine (ICE) and electric & hybrid. The applications covered in the study include commercial and industrial uses. Moreover, the market has been studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



The key players analyzed in the light commercial vehicle (LCV) market include Ashok Leyland, Ford Motor Company, Gaz Group, General Motors, Honda Motor Company, Hyundai Motor Company, Isuzu Motors, Renault Group, Tata Motors, and Toyota Motors.



