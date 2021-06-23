Worldwide Linear Guide Industry to 2025 - Featuring THK, NSK, HIWIN and Robert Bosch Among Others

DUBLIN, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Linear Guide Market: Size & Forecasts with Impact Analysis of COVID-19 (2021-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report titled provides an in depth analysis of the global linear guide market by value, by region, etc. The report provides a regional analysis of the linear guide market, including the following regions: Asia Pacific (China and Rest of Asia Pacific), North America, Europe, and ROW. The report also provides a detailed analysis of the COVID-19 impact on the linear guide market.



The report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall global linear guide market has also been forecasted for the period 2021-2025, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.



The global linear guide market is dominated with few number of players operating worldwide. The key players of the linear guide market are THK Co., Ltd., NSK Ltd., HIWIN, and Robert Bosch Gmbh (Bosch Rexroth AG) are also profiled with their financial information and respective business strategies.



Country Coverage

Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

ROW

A linear guide refers to a system that is designed to support the motion of an application. Linear guides are broadly used across the varied industrial sectors. Linear guides are preferred to use more than any other guide devices, because of their load capacity, displacement accuracy, and rigidity.



The two basic types of linear guides are increasingly used in industry today. These are: sliding contact guides and rolling element guides. The main difference between these two types is how the movement of the object occurs along the linear rail.



The linear guide market can be segmented on the basis of product type (Ball Guide, Roller Guide, Needle Guide, and Others); and application (Automotive, Medical and Pharmaceutical, Machine Tools, Semiconductor and Electronics, and Others).



The global linear guide market has increased at a significant CAGR during the years 2017-2020 and projections are made that the market would rise in the next four years i.e. 2021-2025 tremendously. The linear guide market is expected to increase due to growing construction activities, rise of electronics industry, increasing use of linear guides in automotive industry, surging demand for linear guides in machine tools industry, etc. Yet the market faces some challenges such as economic slowdown, maintenance issues, etc.



Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

2.1 Linear Guide: An Overview

2.1.1 Features of Linear Guides

2.1.2 Basic Types of Linear Guide

2.1.3 Applications of Linear Guides

2.2 Linear Guide Segmentation: An Overview

2.2.1 Linear Guide Segmentation by Product Type and Application

3. Global Market Analysis

3.1 Global Linear Guide Market: An Analysis

3.1.1 Global Linear Guide Market by Value

3.1.2 Global Linear Guide Market by Region (Asia Pacific, Europe, North America and ROW)

4. Regional Market Analysis

4.1 Asia Pacific Linear Guide Market: An Analysis

4.1.1 Asia Pacific Linear Guide Market by Value

4.1.2 Asia Pacific Linear Guide Market by Region (China and Rest of Asia Pacific)

4.1.3 China Linear Guide Market by Value

4.1.4 Rest of Asia Pacific Linear Guide Market by Value

4.2 North America Linear Guide Market: An Analysis

4.2.1 North America Linear Guide Market by Value

4.3 Europe Linear Guide Market: An Analysis

4.3.1 Europe Linear Guide Market by Value

4.4 ROW Linear Guide Market: An Analysis

4.4.1 ROW Linear Guide Market by Value

5. Impact of COVID-19

5.1 Impact of COVID-19

5.1.1 Impact of COVID-19 on Linear Guide Market

5.1.2 Post-COVID-19 Outlook

6. Market Dynamics

6.1 Growth Driver

6.1.1 Growing Construction Activities

6.1.2 Rise of Electronics Industry

6.1.3 Increasing Use of Linear Guides in Automotive Industry

6.1.4 Surging Demand for Linear Guides in Machine Tools Industry

6.2 Challenges

6.2.1 Economic Slowdown

6.2.2 Maintenance Issues

6.3 Market Trends

6.3.1 Developments in Factory Automation

6.3.2 Growing Popularity of Miniature Linear Guides

6.3.3 Increasing Use of Linear Guides for Robots

6.3.4 Rise of Electric Vehicles Market

7. Competitive Landscape

7.1 Global Linear Guide Players by Market Share

7.2 China Linear Guide Players by Market Share

8. Company Profiles

8.1 THK Co., Ltd.

8.1.1 Business Overview

8.1.2 Financial Overview

8.1.3 Business Strategy

8.2 NSK Ltd.

8.2.1 Business Overview

8.2.2 Financial Overview

8.2.3 Business Strategy

8.3 HIWIN

8.3.1 Business Overview

8.3.2 Business Strategy

8.4 Robert Bosch Gmbh (Bosch Rexroth AG)

8.4.1 Business Overview

8.4.2 Financial Overview

8.4.3 Business Strategy

