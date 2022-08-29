Worldwide Lip Care Products Industry to 2027 - Benefits Associated with Lip Care Products Usage is Driving Growth

DUBLIN, Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 'Lip Care Products Market 2021-2027' report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global lip care products market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period (2021-2027). The major aspect that drives the growth of the market includes rising awareness of the consumers regarding the availability of a wide range of lip care products such as lip balm, lip oil /gels, lip butter, lip scrub, lip masks, and others and their benefits associated with their usage.

Increased concerns of the people towards the looks is another factor propelling the market growth during the forecast period. The global lip care products market is segmented on the basis of product type, category type and distribution channel.

Based on the product type, the market is segmented as lip balm, lip oil /gels, lip butter, lip scrub, lip masks, and others. The lip balm segment of the market holds the major market share. Based on the category type, the market is segmented as non-medicated lip care products, medicated and therapeutic lip care products, and sun protection lip care. The non-medicated lip care products segment of the market holds the major market share. Whereas, based on the distribution channel, the market is segmented as online channels and offline channels. The online channel segment of the market holds the major market share.

The global lip care products market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. The European region is projected to hold a significant market share. The UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain and the Rest of Europe are the major economies primarily contributing to the growth of the lip care products market in the region.

Further, Bayer AG, Beiersdorf AG, Kao Corp., Kiehl's LLC, L'Oreal SA, The Estee Lauder Companies Inc., The Procter & Gamble Co., and Unilever PLC among others are some of the prominent players functioning in the global Lip Care Products market. New product launches & developments, partnerships, agreements, and acquisitions are some of the growth strategies adopted by the players in order to sustain in the highly competitive market.

