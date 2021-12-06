Worldwide Liposomal Doxorubicin Industry to 2026 - Featuring Baxter International, Cipla and Pfizer Among Others

DUBLIN, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Liposomal Doxorubicin Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global liposomal doxorubicin market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during 2021-2026.

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Liposomal doxorubicin is a chemotherapy drug used for the treatment of various autoimmune disorders and cancer of the liver, breast, endometrial, gastric and kidney. It functions by stopping or slowing cancer cell growth in the body. The medication is wrapped in a fatty covering of pegylated liposome and is administered intravenously through an injection.

The doxorubicin drug blocks the enzymes required by cancer cells to divide and grow and the liposomes ensure that the drug stays in the bloodstream longer and reaches the cancer cells for enhanced efficacy. The dosage of the medication varies on the weight, height and general health of the patient. In comparison to the traditionally used drugs, liposome doxorubicin exhibits lesser toxicity, myelosuppression, alopecia and nausea.



The increasing prevalence of chronic medical ailments, such as bone sarcoma, multiple myeloma, ovarian cancer and Autoimmune Deficiency Syndrome (AIDS)-related Kaposi sarcoma, across the globe is one of the key factors driving the market growth. This can be attributed to the sedentary lifestyles and hectic schedules of a majority of the working population, which, in turn, is significantly increasing the occurrence of these disorders and positively impacting the demand for liposomal doxorubicin drugs.

Moreover, rising awareness among the masses regarding the available treatment alternatives for cancer is providing a thrust to the growth of the market. Various advancements, such as the development of paradigmatic nanodrugs and improved chemotherapeutic agents, are acting as other growth-inducing factors. These innovations facilitate site-specific delivery and controlled release of the drug in the body. Other factors, including significant improvements in the healthcare infrastructure, especially of the developing economies, along with extensive research and development (R&D) activities in the field of oncology, are anticipated to drive the market toward growth.



Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Baxter International Inc., Cipla Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Merck KGaA, Pfizer Inc., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, TTY Biopharm Company Limited and Zydus Cadila.



