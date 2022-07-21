Worldwide Liquid Packaging Industry to 2027 - Featuring Amcor, Tetra Laval International and Mondi Among Others

DUBLIN, July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Liquid Packaging Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report on the global liquid packaging market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2019 to 2027. The report predicts the global liquid packaging market to grow with a CAGR of 4.5% over the forecast period from 2021-2027.

The study on liquid packaging market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2019 to 2027.



The report on liquid packaging market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global liquid packaging market over the period of 2019 to 2027. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.



Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global liquid packaging market over the period of 2019 to 2027. Further, IGR- Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.



Report Findings

1) Drivers

Due to the increasing demand for the application of plastics for beverage packaging because of its low cost as compared to other materials such as glass and tin-plates likely to propel the market growth

2) Restraints

The rising concerns regarding the disposal of plastic packaging products and strict government regulations regarding plastic packaging products are expected to restrain the global market growth.

3) Opportunities

Shifting toward renewable and innovative packaging solutions is expected to provide growth opportunities for the global liquid packaging market in the upcoming years

What does this Report Deliver?

1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the liquid packaging market.

2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the liquid packaging market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2027.

3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global liquid packaging market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.

4. IGR- Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Executive Summary



3. Global Liquid Packaging Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Analysis of COVID-19 impact on the Liquid Packaging Market

3.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.5. IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis

3.5.1. IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis by Material

3.5.2. IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis by Technology

3.5.3. IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis by Packaging Format

3.5.4. IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis by End-use Industry

3.5.5. IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis by Region

3.6. Value Chain Analysis of Liquid Packaging Market



4. Liquid Packaging Market Macro Indicator Analysis



5. Global Liquid Packaging Market by Material

5.1. Plastics

5.2. Glass

5.3. Metal

5.4. Others



6. Global Liquid Packaging Market by Technology

6.1. Aseptic Liquid Packaging

6.2. Blow Molding

6.3. Form Fill Seal



7. Global Liquid Packaging Market by Packaging Format

7.1. Flexible

7.2. Rigid



8. Global Liquid Packaging Market by End-use Industry

8.1. Food & Beverage

8.2. Personal Care

8.3. Pharmaceutical

8.4. Household Care

8.5. Industrial



9. Global Liquid Packaging Market by Region 2021-2027

9.1. North America

9.1.1. North America Liquid Packaging Market by Material

9.1.2. North America Liquid Packaging Market by Technology

9.1.3. North America Liquid Packaging Market by Packaging Format

9.1.4. North America Liquid Packaging Market by End-use Industry

9.1.5. North America Liquid Packaging Market by Country

9.2. Europe

9.2.1. Europe Liquid Packaging Market by Material

9.2.2. Europe Liquid Packaging Market by Technology

9.2.3. Europe Liquid Packaging Market by Packaging Format

9.2.4. Europe Liquid Packaging Market by End-use Industry

9.2.5. Europe Liquid Packaging Market by Country

9.3. Asia-Pacific

9.3.1. Asia-Pacific Liquid Packaging Market by Material

9.3.2. Asia-Pacific Liquid Packaging Market by Technology

9.3.3. Asia-Pacific Liquid Packaging Market by Packaging Format

9.3.4. Asia-Pacific Liquid Packaging Market by End-use Industry

9.3.5. Asia-Pacific Liquid Packaging Market by Country

9.4. RoW

9.4.1. RoW Liquid Packaging Market by Material

9.4.2. RoW Liquid Packaging Market by Technology

9.4.3. RoW Liquid Packaging Market by Packaging Format

9.4.4. RoW Liquid Packaging Market by End-use Industry

9.4.5. RoW Liquid Packaging Market by Sub-region



10. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape

10.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Liquid Packaging Market

10.2. Companies Profiled

10.2.1. Smurfit Kappa Krones

10.2.2. Amcor plc

10.2.3. Tetra Laval International S.A.

10.2.4. Mondi

10.2.5. NIPPON PAPER INDUSTRIES CO., LTD

10.2.6. BillerudKorsnas

10.2.7. Evergreen Packaging L.L.C

10.2.8. ELOPAK

10.2.9. Uflex Limited

10.2.10. Klabin S.A

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/myi11a

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets