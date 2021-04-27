Worldwide Livestock Monitoring Solutions Industry to 2030 - by Component, End-user and Region

DUBLIN, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Livestock Monitoring Solutions Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

A new study on the global livestock monitoring solutions market was published by the author. It presents a wealth of information on key market dynamics, including drivers, market trends, and challenges, as well as the structure of the livestock monitoring solutions market. This study offers valuable information about the livestock monitoring solutions market, to illustrate how growth will discern during the forecast period, 2020-2030.



Key indicators of market growth, which include value chain as well as supply chain analysis, and Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR), have been elucidated in the study in a comprehensive manner. This data can help readers interpret the quantitative growth aspects of the livestock monitoring solutions market during the forecast period.



An extensive analysis on leading market players' business strategies has been featured in the study on the livestock monitoring solutions market. This can help readers understand principal factors to foresee growth in the livestock monitoring solutions market. In this study, readers can also find specific data on the qualitative and quantitative growth avenues for the livestock monitoring solutions market, which will guide market players in making apt decisions in the future.



Key Questions Answered in this Livestock Monitoring Solutions Market Study

What is the scope of growth of livestock monitoring solutions providing companies across the globe?

What will be the Y-o-Y growth of the livestock monitoring solutions market between 2020 and 2030?

What is the influence of the changing trends in technologies on the livestock monitoring solutions market?

Will North America continue to dominate the market for livestock monitoring solutions?

continue to dominate the market for livestock monitoring solutions? Which factors will impede the growth of the livestock monitoring solutions market during the forecast period?

Which are the leading companies in the global livestock monitoring solutions market?

Research Methodology



A unique research methodology has been utilized to conduct comprehensive research on the growth of the livestock monitoring solutions market, and arrive at conclusions on the future growth prospects of the market. This research methodology is a combination of primary and secondary research, which helps analysts warrant the accuracy and reliability of the drawn conclusions.



Secondary sources referred to by analysts during the production of the livestock monitoring solutions market report include statistics from company annual reports, SEC filings, company websites, World Bank database, investor presentations, regulatory databases, government publications, and industry white papers. Analysts have also interviewed senior managers, product portfolio managers, CEOs, VPs, and market intelligence managers, who contributed to the production of the study on the livestock monitoring solutions market, as a primary source.



These primary and secondary sources provided exclusive information during the interviews, which serves as a validation from livestock monitoring solutions industry leaders. Access to an extensive internal repository and external proprietary databases allows this report to address specific details and questions about the livestock monitoring solutions market with accuracy. The study also uses a top-down approach to assess the numbers for each segment, and a bottom-up approach to counter-validate them. This has helped in making estimates on the future prospects of the livestock monitoring solutions market more reliable and accurate.





Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface

2. Assumptions and Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary - Global Livestock Monitoring Solutions Market

4. Market Overview

5. Global Livestock Monitoring Solutions Market Analysis and Forecast

6. Global Livestock Monitoring Solutions Market Analysis, by Component

7. Global Livestock Monitoring Solutions Market Analysis, by End-user

8. Global Livestock Monitoring Solutions Market Analysis and Forecast, by Region

9. North America Livestock Monitoring Solutions Market Analysis

10. Europe Livestock Monitoring Solutions Market Analysis and Forecast

11. APAC Livestock Monitoring Solutions Market Analysis and Forecast

12. Middle East & Africa (MEA) Livestock Monitoring Solutions Market Analysis and Forecast

13. South America Livestock Monitoring Solutions Market Analysis and Forecast

14. Competition Landscape

15. Company Profiles

16. Key Takeaways



Companies Mentioned

Cainthus

Cattle Care Inc.

Cattle Eye Ltd.

Luda.Farm AB

NewVision Security

Onsight247.com

Ranch Eyes

Solutions Technology Group

Wi Vid Wireless Video Cameras.com, LLC

Zoetis Services LLC

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fjztfu

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

