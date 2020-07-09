Worldwide Long Fiber Thermoplastics Industry to 2027 - by Fiber Type, Resin Type, Manufacturing Process, End-user & Geography

DUBLIN, July 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Long Fiber Thermoplastics - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Long Fiber Thermoplastics market accounted for $2.24 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $6.15 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 11.9% during the forecast period. Some of the key factors propelling the market growth include rise in the demand for high-performance materials globally, increase in the demand for fuel-efficient vehicles, less generation of VOCs and recyclability, and increasing demand for long-fiber thermoplastics in automotive production. However, high processing and manufacturing costs are restraining the market growth.



The long fiber thermoplastics are composed of polymer matrix composites reinforced with discontinuous fibers above critical fiber length. These are mainly produced through injection molding or pultrusion process. The polymer granules along with reinforcing material are fed to a hopper machine, which then follows the process of heating, impregnation, pulling, skewing, and palletizing of long fiber products. They consolidate high amounts of solidness, quality, and durability together in a single material. These materials have excellent sound and vibration hosing capacities.



By resin type, polypropylene (PP) resin segment is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. This resin is a thermoplastic manufactured by combining propylene monomers. Polypropylene resins are high in demand as they have Its unique properties and ability to adapt to various fabrication techniques make it a suitable material in a wide range of applications. Significant properties of this resin include chemical resistance, fatigue resistance, insulation, elasticity, transmissivity, and toughness.



On the basis of geography, Europe region is anticipated to have considerable market growth during the forecast period, due to the growing economies of the Germany, UK, the presence of prominent players, and expanding automotive industry. In Europe, Germany is the largest market for long fiber thermoplastics in Europe. The economic growth of the country is the main reason for the high consumption of long fiber thermoplastics. The automotive and other industries are rapidly expanding, thereby driving the demand for long fiber thermoplastics in the region.



Some of the key players in long fiber thermoplastics market include Asahi Kasei Corporation, SGL Carbon, BASF SE, Solvay, Celanese Corporation, TechnoCompound GmbH (Polymer Group), Daicel corporation, SABIC, GS Caltex Corporation, Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd, LANXESS, RTP Company, Mitsui Chemicals Inc., Sumitomo Bakelite Co. Ltd (SBHPP), PolyOne Corporation, TORAY INDUSTRIES INC., Polyram Plastic Industries LTD, Xiamen LFT Composite Plastic Co. Ltd, Quadrant Group, and Plasticomp.



What our report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers Market data for the years 2017, 2018, 2019, 2023 and 2027

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, etc.

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 End User Analysis

3.7 Emerging Markets

3.8 Impact of Covid-19



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Long Fiber Thermoplastics Market, By Fiber Type

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Carbon

5.3 Glass



6 Global Long Fiber Thermoplastics Market, By Resin Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Polyamide (PA)

6.3 Polypropylene (PP)

6.4 Polyether Ether Ketone (PEEK)

6.5 Polyphthalamide (PPA)

6.6 Thermoplastic Polyurethane

6.7 Polycarbonate

6.8 Other Resin Types

6.8.1 Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS)

6.8.2 Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT)



7 Global Long Fiber Thermoplastics Market, By Manufacturing Process

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Direct-LFT (D-LFT)

7.3 Injection Molding

7.4 Long Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic (LFRT)

7.5 Pellet Pultrusion Processing

7.6 Long Fiber-reinforced Thermoplastic granulates (LFT-G)

7.7 Other Manufacturing Process

7.7.1 Compression Molding



8 Global Long Fiber Thermoplastics Market, By End User

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Consumer Goods

8.3 Sporting Goods

8.4 Automotive

8.4.1 Exterior Components

8.4.2 Interior Components

8.4.3 Door Module

8.4.4 Upper Front End

8.4.5 Battery Cooling Box

8.4.6 Air Inlet

8.4.7 Front MFB

8.4.8 Service Panel

8.4.9 Seat Handle

8.4.10 ABS/ESP Bracket

8.4.11 Latch Bracket

8.4.12 Running Board

8.4.13 Underbody Shield

8.4.14 Seat Back

8.4.15 Wheel Cover

8.4.16 Front End Module

8.5 Defense

8.6 Furniture

8.7 Mass-Transit

8.8 Textiles

8.9 Personal Care

8.10 Plastics Industry

8.11 Buildings & Construction

8.12 Industrial Instrumental Panel

8.13 Electronics Appliances

8.14 Other End Users

8.14.1 Aerospace

8.14.2 Marine



9 Global Long Fiber Thermoplastics Market, By Geography

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.2.1 US

9.2.2 Canada

9.2.3 Mexico

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Germany

9.3.2 UK

9.3.3 Italy

9.3.4 France

9.3.5 Spain

9.3.6 Rest of Europe

9.4 Asia Pacific

9.4.1 Japan

9.4.2 China

9.4.3 India

9.4.4 Australia

9.4.5 New Zealand

9.4.6 South Korea

9.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

9.5 South America

9.5.1 Argentina

9.5.2 Brazil

9.5.3 Chile

9.5.4 Rest of South America

9.6 Middle East & Africa

9.6.1 Saudi Arabia

9.6.2 UAE

9.6.3 Qatar

9.6.4 South Africa

9.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



10 Key Developments

10.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

10.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

10.3 New Product Launch

10.4 Expansions

10.5 Other Key Strategies



11 Company Profiling

11.1 Asahi Kasei Corporation

11.2 SGL Carbon

11.3 BASF SE

11.4 Solvay

11.5 Celanese Corporation

11.6 TechnoCompound GmbH (Polymer Group)

11.7 Daicel corporation

11.8 SABIC

11.9 GS Caltex Corporation

11.10 Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd

11.11 LANXESS

11.12 RTP Company

11.13 Mitsui Chemicals Inc.

11.14 Sumitomo Bakelite Co. Ltd (SBHPP)

11.15 PolyOne Corporation

11.16 TORAY INDUSTRIES INC.

11.17 Polyram Plastic Industries LTD

11.18 Xiamen LFT Composite Plastic Co. Ltd

11.19 Quadrant Group

11.20 Plasticomp



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xb64wi

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

