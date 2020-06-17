Worldwide Low-Code Development Platform Market to 2026 - Key Drivers and Restraints

DUBLIN, June 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Low-Code Development Platform Market Analysis 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Low-Code Development Platform market is expected to reach $53.07 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 26.1% from 2018 to 2026.



Low-code development platform is a visual integrated development environment which helps in creating the web or mobile applications. The platforms mainly concentrated on creation and development of business processes, a user interfaces such as web applications and database platforms. It offers low or no coding techniques, which eventually reduces the time and cost for the development of the platform, which, in turn, are advantageous to the business processes.



Factors such as increasing need for rapid customization and scalability, and elimination of gaps in the required IT skills are driving the market growth. Though, dependency on vendor supplied customization is restraining the market growth. Moreover, growing digital transformation in the IT industry, and rising demand for robust solutions are the opportunities for the Low-Code Development Platform market.



Based on organization size, the small and medium enterprises segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period, due to the inclination towards cloud-based low-code development platforms in minimizing resources and cost barrier for application development.



The key vendors mentioned are AgilePoint, Appian, Fujitsu RunMyProcess, LANSA, Magic Software Enterprises, Microsoft, Netcall, Oracle, OutSystems, Pegasystems, Quick Base, Salesforce, WaveMaker, and Zoho.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Synopsis



2 Research Outline

2.1 Research Snapshot

2.2 Research Methodology

2.3 Research Sources

2.3.1 Primary Research Sources

2.3.2 Secondary Research Sources



3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Drivers

3.2 Restraints



4 Market Environment

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Low-Code Development Platform Market, By Component

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Platform

5.3 Services



6 Global Low-Code Development Platform Market, By Organization Size

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Large Enterprises

6.3 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs)



7 Global Low-Code Development Platform Market, By Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Database App Platform

7.3 General Purpose Platform

7.4 Process App Platform

7.5 Request Handling Platform



8 Global Low-Code Development Platform Market, By Deployment

8.1 Introduction

8.2 On-Cloud

8.3 On-Premises



9 Global Low-Code Development Platform Market, By Application

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Desktop and Server-Based

9.3 Mobile-Based

9.4 Web-Based



10 Global Low-Code Development Platform Market, By End User

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

10.3 Construction

10.4 Education

10.5 Energy and Utilities

10.6 Government and Defense

10.7 Healthcare

10.8 IT & Telecommunication

10.9 Manufacturing

10.10 Media and Entertainment

10.11 Retail and eCommerce

10.12 Transportation and Logistics



11 Global Low-Code Development Platform Market, By Geography

11.1 Introduction

11.2 North America

11.3 Europe

11.4 Asia Pacific

11.5 South America

11.6 Middle East & Africa



12 Strategic Benchmarking



13 Vendors Landscape

13.1 AgilePoint

13.2 Appian

13.3 Fujitsu RunMyProcess

13.4 LANSA

13.5 Magic Software Enterprises

13.6 Microsoft

13.7 Netcall

13.8 Oracle

13.9 OutSystems

13.10 Pegasystems

13.11 Quick Base

13.12 Salesforce

13.13 WaveMaker

13.14 Zoho



