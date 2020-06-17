Worldwide Low-Code Development Platform Market to 2026 - Key Drivers and Restraints
Jun 17, 2020, 16:30 ET
DUBLIN, June 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Low-Code Development Platform Market Analysis 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Low-Code Development Platform market is expected to reach $53.07 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 26.1% from 2018 to 2026.
Low-code development platform is a visual integrated development environment which helps in creating the web or mobile applications. The platforms mainly concentrated on creation and development of business processes, a user interfaces such as web applications and database platforms. It offers low or no coding techniques, which eventually reduces the time and cost for the development of the platform, which, in turn, are advantageous to the business processes.
Factors such as increasing need for rapid customization and scalability, and elimination of gaps in the required IT skills are driving the market growth. Though, dependency on vendor supplied customization is restraining the market growth. Moreover, growing digital transformation in the IT industry, and rising demand for robust solutions are the opportunities for the Low-Code Development Platform market.
Based on organization size, the small and medium enterprises segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period, due to the inclination towards cloud-based low-code development platforms in minimizing resources and cost barrier for application development.
The key vendors mentioned are AgilePoint, Appian, Fujitsu RunMyProcess, LANSA, Magic Software Enterprises, Microsoft, Netcall, Oracle, OutSystems, Pegasystems, Quick Base, Salesforce, WaveMaker, and Zoho.
Key Questions Answered in this Report:
- How this market evolved since the year 2016
- Market size estimations, forecasts and CAGR for all the segments presented in the scope
- Key Market Developments and financials of the key players
- Opportunity Analysis for the new entrants
- SWOT Analysis of the key players
- Fastest growing markets analysed during the forecast period
Key Topics Covered:
1 Market Synopsis
2 Research Outline
2.1 Research Snapshot
2.2 Research Methodology
2.3 Research Sources
2.3.1 Primary Research Sources
2.3.2 Secondary Research Sources
3 Market Dynamics
3.1 Drivers
3.2 Restraints
4 Market Environment
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global Low-Code Development Platform Market, By Component
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Platform
5.3 Services
6 Global Low-Code Development Platform Market, By Organization Size
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Large Enterprises
6.3 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs)
7 Global Low-Code Development Platform Market, By Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Database App Platform
7.3 General Purpose Platform
7.4 Process App Platform
7.5 Request Handling Platform
8 Global Low-Code Development Platform Market, By Deployment
8.1 Introduction
8.2 On-Cloud
8.3 On-Premises
9 Global Low-Code Development Platform Market, By Application
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Desktop and Server-Based
9.3 Mobile-Based
9.4 Web-Based
10 Global Low-Code Development Platform Market, By End User
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)
10.3 Construction
10.4 Education
10.5 Energy and Utilities
10.6 Government and Defense
10.7 Healthcare
10.8 IT & Telecommunication
10.9 Manufacturing
10.10 Media and Entertainment
10.11 Retail and eCommerce
10.12 Transportation and Logistics
11 Global Low-Code Development Platform Market, By Geography
11.1 Introduction
11.2 North America
11.3 Europe
11.4 Asia Pacific
11.5 South America
11.6 Middle East & Africa
12 Strategic Benchmarking
13 Vendors Landscape
13.1 AgilePoint
13.2 Appian
13.3 Fujitsu RunMyProcess
13.4 LANSA
13.5 Magic Software Enterprises
13.6 Microsoft
13.7 Netcall
13.8 Oracle
13.9 OutSystems
13.10 Pegasystems
13.11 Quick Base
13.12 Salesforce
13.13 WaveMaker
13.14 Zoho
