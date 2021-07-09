Worldwide Lyocell Fiber Industry to 2029 - by Type, Application and Geography

DUBLIN, July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Lyocell Fiber Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2021 to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In 2019, the Lyocell Fiber Market was estimated to be worth over USD 970 million, and it is expected to rise at a compound annual growth rate over 7% for the forecasted period. The rise is mostly attributable to the increasing demand for sustainable fabrics. This report covers all the quantitative aspects of the Lyocell Fiber Market and also talks about its key drivers, the challenges it faces, the growth opportunities present in the market, and its future prospects.



Lyocell Fiber Market: Overview



Lyocell is a rayon fabric. It's made of cellulose fiber, which is formed by dissolving pulp and then spinning it dry jet-wet. This process was first developed in 1972 by American Enka, a rayon fiber manufacturer. However, the fabric was created for the first time in 1980s by Courtaulds Fibers, a fabric manufacturer. Unlike viscose rayon, lyocell rayon does not include hazardous carbon disulfide, which is damaging to both employees and the environment. The fabric is used in a wide range of industries, including the fashion, the fabric industry, the medical industry, the pulp industry and the paper industry. Lyocell fiber is so versatile, that it can act as a substitute for cotton, silk, cotton blends, and even nylon in the production of sportswear, shirts, bed linens, denim, t-shirts, pants, and towels. It is airy, absorbent, long-lasting, soft breathable fabric.



The market has been categorized and sub-categorized on the basis of Type, Application and Regional Basis. On the basis of Type, staple fiber is expected to dominate owing to its growing demand in the textile industry for the production of denims, towels, t-shirts and other apparels. Filament fibers are expected to increase at a CAGR of about 10 per cent as a result of the continued increase in denim demand. Increased production costs for filament fibers, however, will turn textile manufacturers into lyocell fibers. While viewing this market on the basis of application, apparel presided the market with over 45% share for the year 2020.



ECO Concern is Propelling Growth While Cost Issues are Challenging the Market Growth



The Lyocell fiber market is growing at a considerable pace due to the increasing concern about environmental degradation. With the growing awareness for the environment, people are turning towards natural alternatives for their personal care needs. As a result, many consumers are looking for natural product alternatives. The greater durability of the fabrics is also expected to be a chance for industrial growth. Economic factors such as an increase in per capita income and national GDP are also key factors driving the demand for Lyocell fibers in home textiles.



The major drawback of lyocell fiber production is its high cost. The fiber itself can be very expensive to produce. The processing of lyocell fibers takes time and energy which can't be combined with an eye towards profit-making. Furthermore, because of the failure to use advanced technology in the production of lyocellular fibers, lack of awareness, undeveloped sales channels can hamper market growth.



Lyocell Fiber Market: Markets and Key Players



On the basis of Regional Segmentation, Lyocell Fiber Market is divided into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and Rest of the World.



Lyocell Fiber market is experiencing phenomenal growth owing to increasing disposable income of Asian people. With a market share of over 50%, Asia-Pacific led the global market. Lyocell Fibers are becoming more popular in the area, owing to the rising population and urbanization in nations like China and India. In terms of growth, North America is expected to grow at the quickest rate, with a compound annual growth rate over 7% between 2021 and 2029 owing to increased sales volume for Lyocell fiber products. In terms of production, Europe is a significant region in the global lyocell fibers market owing to the presence of highly advanced textile industries. Germany is expected to be a highly profitable market for lyocell fibers in Europe.



Major players of Lyocell fiber Market are Lenzing AG, Acegreen Eco-Material Technology Co. Ltd., Aditya Birla Group, Baoding Swan Fiber Co. Ltd., China Populus Textile Ltd., Acelon Chemicals & Fiber Corp, and Smartfiber AG. Industry leaders are targeting on developing Research and Development activities, new product launches. Other players are Zhejiang Yaojiang Industrial Group Limited, Chonbang Co. Ltd, Great Duksan Corp.



