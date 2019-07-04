Worldwide Lyocell Fiber Market Analysis & Outlook 2019-2024 - Rapid & Continuous Changes in Fashion Trends Spurs Demand

DUBLIN, July 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Lyocell Fiber Market Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity & Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the report, the global lyocell fiber market reached a value of around US$ 941 Million in 2018. Looking forward, the market value is projected to reach around US$ 1,305 Million by 2024, expanding at a CAGR of 5.6% during 2019-2024.



This report provides a deep insight into the global lyocell fiber market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc.



Over the past few years, the rapid and continuous changes in fashion trends are one of the major factors driving the growth of the global lyocell fiber market.



In addition to this, several modern fibers and technologies have been developed due to which the usage of better quality materials has increased. This has, in turn, contributed towards an augmented demand for lyocell fiber across the globe.



Moreover, there has been an increase in the demand for biodegradable fibers as well as in the awareness regarding the utilisation of sterilised products for healthcare purposes. These are some of the other factors driving the growth of the global lyocell fiber market.



Market Summary



Based on product type, the global lyocell fiber market has been segmented into staple fiber and cross-linked fiber.



On the basis of application, the market has been segregated into apparel, home-textiles, medical and hygiene, and others. Amongst these, apparel represents the largest segment on account of softness and absorbent properties of lyocell fiber.



Region-wise, the market has been segmented as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa. Asia-Pacific represents the largest market owing to improving living standards and flourishing textile industry. Asia-Pacific is followed by North America and Europe.



The competitive landscape of the market has also been examined with some of the key players being Lenzing AG, Acegreen Eco-Material Technology Co., Ltd., Aditya Birla Group, Baoding Swan Fiber Co. Ltd., Chonbang Co., Ltd., Weiqiao Textile Company Limited, Zhejiang Yaojiang Industrial Group, China Populus Textile Ltd., Great Duksan, Qingdao Textiles Group Fiber Technology Co., Ltd., Smartfiber AG and Acelon Chemicals & Fiber Corporation.



Key

1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Properties

4.3 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Lyocell Fiber Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Price Analysis

5.3.1 Key Price Indicators

5.3.2 Price Structure

5.3.3 Margin Analysis

5.4 Market Breakup by Product

5.5 Market Breakup by Application

5.6 Market Breakup by Region

5.7 Market Forecast

5.8 SWOT Analysis

5.8.1 Overview

5.8.2 Strengths

5.8.3 Weaknesses

5.8.4 Opportunities

5.8.5 Threats

5.9 Value Chain Analysis

5.9.1 Overview

5.9.2 Research and Development

5.9.3 Raw Material Procurement

5.9.4 Manufacturing

5.9.5 Marketing

5.9.6 Distribution

5.9.7 End-Use

5.10 Porters Five Forces Analysis

5.10.1 Overview

5.10.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.10.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.10.4 Degree of Competition

5.10.5 Threat of New Entrants

5.10.6 Threat of Substitutes



6 Market Breakup by Product

6.1 Staple Fiber

6.2 Cross-Linked Fiber



7 Market Breakup by Application

7.1 Apparel

7.2 Home Textiles

7.3 Medical and Hygiene

7.4 Automotive Filters

7.5 Others



8 Market Breakup by Region

8.1 Asia Pacific

8.2 North America

8.3 Europe

8.4 Middle East and Africa

8.5 Latin America



9 Lyocell Fiber Manufacturing Process

9.1 Product Overview

9.2 Raw Material Requirements

9.3 Manufacturing Process

9.4 Key Success and Risk Factors



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Market Structure

10.2 Key Players

10.3 Profiles of Key Players

10.3.1 Lenzing AG

10.3.2 Acegreen Eco-Material Technology Co. Ltd.

10.3.3 Aditya Birla Group

10.3.4 Baoding Swan Fiber Co. Ltd.

10.3.5 Chonbang Co. Ltd.

10.3.6 Weiqiao Textile Company Limited

10.3.7 Zhejiang Yaojiang Industrial Group

10.3.8 China Populus Textile Ltd.

10.3.9 Great Duksan

10.3.10 Qingdao Textiles Group Fiber Technology Co. Ltd.

10.3.11 Smartfiber AG

10.3.12 Acelon Chemicals & Fiber Corporation



