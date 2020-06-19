Worldwide Machinery Leasing Markets, Forecast to 2030 - COVID-19 Updated

DUBLIN, June 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Machinery Leasing Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global machinery leasing market is expected to grow from $344.7 billion in 2019 to $346.4 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 0.6%. The low growth is mainly due to economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 8% from 2021 and reach $425.7 billion in 2023.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the global machinery leasing market, accounting for 37% of the market in 2019. North America was the second largest region accounting for 30% of the global machinery leasing market. Africa was the smallest region in the global machinery leasing market.



Fleet management software is increasingly being used by the machinery rental companies for vehicle and driver management. Fleet management software provides information related to repair and accident tracking, vehicle tracking, equipment wear-out and maintenance forecasting, vehicle inventory management, and driver management and licensing.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider machinery leasing market, and compares it with other markets.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, the impact of the Covid 19 virus and forecasting its recovery.

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the impact and recovery trajectory of Covid 19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers.

The machinery leasing market section of the report gives context. It compares the machinery leasing market with other segments of the leasing market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, machinery leasing indicators comparison.

