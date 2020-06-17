Worldwide Magnetic Separator Market to 2028 - Key Developments and Strategies

DUBLIN, June 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Magnetic Separator Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Magnetic Separator Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2018 to 2028. Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include advancements in magnetic separation technology, increasing recycling rates across the globe, and increasing use of superconducting magnets in magnetic separators.



With respect to the end user, the market is segmented into food & beverages, metal and mineral mining, mining, recycling, chemical & pharmaceutical, hospitals, acadamic & research institutes, processing industries, diagnostics laboratories, biotechnology companies, clinical research organizations, glass & textile, ceramics, paper, and plastics, and other end users. Other end users is divided into power & energy, oil & gas, and construction.



This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2015, 2016 revenue estimations are presented for 2017 and forecasts from 2018 till 2028. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.



The study presents detailed market analysis with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. A special focus has been made on 23 countries such as U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, Spain, France, Italy, China, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, etc. The market data is gathered from extensive primary interviews and secondary research. The market size is calculated based on the revenue generated through sales from all the given segments and sub segments in the research scope. The market sizing analysis includes both top-down and bottom-up approaches for data validation and accuracy measures.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Outline

1.1 Research Methodology

1.1.1 Research Approach & Sources

1.2 Market Trends

1.3 Regulatory Factors

1.4 Product Analysis

1.5 Application Analysis

1.6 End User Analysis

1.7 Strategic Benchmarking

1.8 Opportunity Analysis



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Current Trends

3.1.1 Advancements in Magnetic Separation Technology

3.1.2 Increasing Recycling Rates Across the Globe

3.1.3 Increasing use of Superconducting Magnets in Magnetic Separators

3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Constraints

3.4 Industry Attractiveness

3.4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

3.4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

3.4.3 Threat of substitutes

3.4.4 Threat of new entrants

3.4.5 Competitive rivalry



4 Magnetic Separator Market, By Product Type

4.1 Magnetic Seperation Rack

4.2 Magnetic Seperation Tray



5 Magnetic Separator Market, By Magnet Type

5.1 Permanent Magnets

5.2 Self Cleaning Magnets

5.3 Electromagnets



6 Magnetic Separator Market, By Type

6.1 Standalone Magnetic Separators

6.1.1 Bars & Rods

6.1.2 Filters

6.1.3 Grates

6.1.4 Plates

6.1.5 Pulleys

6.1.6 Chutes & Humps

6.1.8 Other Standalone Magnetic Separators

6.1.8.1 Bullet/Pipe Magnets

6.1.8.2 Cascade Magnets

6.1.8.3 Wedge Magnets

6.1.8.4 Strip Magnets

6.2 Magnetic Separator Equipment

6.2.1 Magnetic Roller Separator

6.2.2 Magnetic Drum Seperato

6.2.3 Magnetic Pulley Seperator

6.2.4 Magnetic Overband/ Cross Belt Seperator

6.2.5 Square Magnetic Separator

6.2.6 Eddy Current Separators

6.2.7 Tubular Magnetic Separator

6.2.8 Magnetic Coolant Seperator



7 Magnetic Separator Market, By Material Type

7.1 Wet Type

7.2 Dry Type



8 Magnetic Separator Market, By Cleaning Type

8.1 Automatic

8.2 Manual



9 Magnetic Separator Market, By Components

9.1 Feed Hopper

9.2 Conveyor Belt

9.3 Magnet

9.4 Collection Tank



10 Magnetic Separator Market, By Sales Channel

10.1 Aftermarket

10.2 Manufacturer/Distributor/Service Provider



11 Magnetic Separator Market, By Intensity

11.1 High Intensity

11.2 Low Intensity

11.3 Medium Intensity



12 Magnetic Separator Market, By Application

12.1 Protein Purification & Isolation

12.2 Cell Analysis

12.3 DNA/RNA Purification

12.4 Epigenetics



13 Magnetic Separator Market, By End User

13.1 Food & Beverages

13.2 Metal And Mineral Mining

13.3 Mining

13.4 Recycling

13.5 Chemical & Pharmaceutical

13.6 Hospitals

13.7 Acadamic & Research Institutes

13.8 Processing Industries

13.9 Diagnostics Laboratories

13.10 Biotechnology Companies

13.11 Clinical Research Organizations

13.12 Glass & Textile

13.13 Ceramics, Paper, and Plastics

13.14 Other End Users

13.14.1 Power & Energy

13.14.2 Oil & Gas

13.14.3 Construction



14 Magnetic Separator Market, By Geography

14.1 North America

14.2 Europe

14.3 Asia Pacific

14.4 Middle East

14.5 Latin America

14.6 Rest of the World (RoW)



15 Key Player Activities

15.1 Acquisitions & Mergers

15.2 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

15.3 Product Launch & Expansions

15.4 Other Activities



16 Leading Companies

16.1 Bunting Magnetics

16.2 Eclipse Magnetics

16.3 Eriez Manufacturing Co.

16.4 GIAMAG Technologies AS

16.5 GouDSMit Magnetics

16.6 Henan Caesar Heavy Machinery Co., Ltd

16.7 Industrial Magnetics

16.8 Innovative Magnetic Technologies

16.9 Jupiter Magnetics

16.10 K.W. Supply Magneetsystemen

16.11 Longi Magnet

16.12 Malvern Engineering

16.13 Metso

16.14 Multotec

16.15 Nippon Magnetics

16.16 STEINERT Elektromagnetbau GmbH



