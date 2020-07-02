Worldwide Market for Antimicrobial Coatings to 2025 - Featuring AK Coatings, Akzo Nobel & Alistagen Among Others

DUBLIN, July 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Antimicrobial Coatings Market - Forecast (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for antimicrobial coatings was estimated to be $2,377.3 million in 2020. The antimicrobial coatings market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.65% during the forecast period 2020-25. The key factors driving the market include increase in incidence of Hospital Acquired Infections (HAIs), rise in geriatric population and growing awareness among end consumers.

Antimicrobial coatings describes the collective knowledge, expertise and methods of using additives to create products that are permanently protected against microbes. Antimicrobial is used to describe substances which demonstrate the ability to reduce the presence of microbes, such as bacteria and mould.

This report incorporates an in-depth assessment of Antimicrobial Coatings Market by raw materials, type, end user industries and geography.

Antimicrobial Technology will provide lasting protection from bacteria, including superbugs such as MRSA and E.coli. It will mitigate the development of all types of mould and is safe for use in plastics, paints, coatings, fabrics and many other material types to reduce the risk of unsightly and potentially harmful growths. It makes a product effective against viruses, such as the prevalent H1N1 influenza virus.



Antimicrobial Coatings Market



Market Research and Market Trends of Antimicrobial Coatings

Parx Plastics holds novel technology which creates antimicrobial thermoplastics. By applying biomimetics and nanotechnology, the company developed a method to make an intrinsic change to plastic, resulting in a mechanical or physical property that acts against bacteria and micro-organisms.

Nanoencapsulation: An efficient technology to boost the antimicrobial potential of plant essential oils in food system. Nanoencapsulation approaches to boost the preservative potential of essential oils.

Increasing Awareness among End Consumers: Various factors such as increasing prevalence of infectious disease, change in lifestyle has led to the increased awareness among people. The usage of home based infectious disease kits; and the technological advancement with regard to development of superior, faster, and ready-to-use microbes and infection control products such as disinfectants, ethylene oxide sterilization, and immunochemistry products and so on are stimulating the demand of the antimicrobial coatings market.

The companies referred in the market research report includes AK Coatings, Inc., Akzo Nobel N.V., Alistagen Corporation, BASF SE, BBJ Environmental Solutions, Cupron Inc., Dow Microbial Control, Fiber lock Technologies, Inc., PPG Industries, Inc., Microban International Ltd and more than 20 companies.



