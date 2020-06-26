Worldwide Market for Calibration Services to 2024 - Featuring ABB, Ametek & Beamex Among Others

DUBLIN, June 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Calibration Services Markets. Strategies and Trends with Forecasts by Type of Calibration, by Industry and by Country. Includes Custom Analysis and World Metropolitan Area Market Sizes. 2020 to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This 2020 edition of the industry-standard report provides valuable information and insight. The report doesn't just look at market size. It examines key operational principles and industry best practices provided by industry veterans. Look at acquisition and divestiture opportunities. Revise pricing and service terms. Develop new service packaging and offerings. Consider integrated marketing programs.

A growing market. Key growth drivers. An industry protected from economic cycles. An industry-driven forward by increasing global regulations and security. The future of the calibration services industry is explored with detailed market forecasts and strategic analysis.

This latest version of the report includes the Major Metropolitan Market Size Table 2019. If their country is not already listed purchasers can request Individual Country Market Size information, or other customization, without additional charge.

All the important facts are here. Industry growth rates. Geographic, instrumentation and industry breakdowns of market size. Explore the potential of the industry and gain an appreciation of the big picture for a relatively new industry that is expanding onto a global stage. All report data is available in Excel format on request. Make investment decisions and valuations with confidence using the latest data.

Key Topics Covered:



Calibration Services Market - Strategic Situation Analysis & COVID Impact

Guide for Executives, Marketing, Sales and Business Development Staff

Guide for Management Consultants and Investment Advisors

1. Introduction and Market Definition

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Market Definition

2. Market Overview

2.1 Manufacturer Practices

2.1.1 Difference Between Manufacturer and other Vendors

2.1.2 Difference Between Electronic and Mechanical Segments

2.3 Accreditation

2.3.1 Accreditation Recognition

2.3.2 Two Tiered Accreditation Standard

2.4 Segments and Capability

2.4.1 An Overview of Segmentation Practice

2.4.2 Segmentation by Company Size

2.4.3 On-site Service as a Segment

2.5 Industry Structure and Participants

2.5.1 The International System of Measurement - A Primer

2.5.2 Current Industry Participants

2.5.3 Industry Structure

2.6 Geographic Influences

2.6.1 Geographic Preference

2.6.2 Implications for Laboratory Management

2.6.3 Growing Demand for On Site Service

3. Market Trends

3.1 Factors Driving Growth

3.1.1 Impact of Climate Change

3.2 Factors Inhibiting Growth

3.2.1 Recalibrate Versus Replace

3.3 The Changing Role of the Manufacturer

3.3.1 The Position of Trust

3.3.2 Customers Have an Equipment Management Need

3.3.3 Effect on Repair Demand

3.3.4 Manufacturer's Rethink Service and Support

3.4 Services Packaging

3.4.1 Services Packaging Today and Tomorrow

3.4.2 Reduced Services Play a Role

3.4.3 Basic Calibration Changes

3.4.4 The Role of On Line Value Added Services

3.4.5 Change in Demand for Accreditation

3.4.6 Pricing for On Site to Change

3.4.7 Contract Agreements to Change

3.5 Technology Development

3.5.1 Three Important Technology Developments

3.5.2 Calibration Services Look to Installed Base

3.5.3 Calibration Intervals Change

3.5.4 Impact of Self Calibration

4. Pricing and Business Development

4.1 Calibration Service Pricing and Plans

4.1.1 Variable Factors in a Calibration Service

4.1.2 Fee Based Pricing

4.1.3 Approaches to Pricing

4.1.4 Pricing and Geography

4.1.5 Surcharges

4.1.6 Limited Calibration

4.1.7 Volume Discounts

4.1.8 Mobile Pricing

4.1.9 Service Plans

4.1.10 Asset Management

4.1.11 Customer Commitment

4.1.12 Personnel Rental

4.2 Promotion

4.2.1 Sales Promotion Practice

4.2.2 A Calibration Services Marketing System

4.2.3 Services Marketing Program Tools

4.2.4 Company Website and Marketing Strategy

4.3 Customer Service

4.3.1 Customer Service Measurement

4.3.2 Teamwork in Customer Service

4.3.3 The Role of Leadership

4.4 Merger and Acquisition

4.4.1 Economies of Scale

4.4.2 Caveats and Factors Unfavourable to Merger Activity

4.5 Competition

5. Industry Segmentation Analysis

5.1 Aerospace/Defense

5.2 Agriculture and Food Production

5.3 Automotive

5.4 Biomedical/Pharmaceutical

5.5 Communication

5.6 General Manufacturing

5.7 High Technology

5.8 Material Production

5.9 Other

6. Recent Market Activity

Recent Developments - Importance and How to Use This Section

Importance of These Developments

How to Use This Section

Vision Engineering's Cal Lab Attains ISO 17025:2017

NMI Metrology is Expanding Calibration Services across Nigeria

Mitutoyo America Corporation Introduces New Processor

Package with Profile Projector

Transcat Acquires TTE Laboratories, Inc

Michigan State Police launch investigation of breathalyzer calibration

State Police launch investigation of breathalyzer calibration Endress+Hauser builds new Calibration Laboratory

Transcat acquires Infinite Integral Solutions Inc

Keysight opens new calibration facility

Transcat Acquires Gauge Repair Service

Trescal Announces 3 Aquisitions

Newbow Aerospace Expands Calibration Laboratory

Instron's Calibration Laboratory goes global

Trescal Acquires QTI and QTI Validaciones

Trescal Announces 2 Acquisitions

Cross Company Acquires J. A. King

Trescal Acquires Diamond Technical and Acteam

Boonton Electronics and Noisecom Receive ISO 17025:

Accreditation

Transcat Acquires Angel's Instrumentation Inc

Trescal and Stahlwille UK sign partnership agreement

Laboratory Testing Inc. Acquires TAC Technical Instrument

Trescal Acquires Metriccontrol

Keysight Technologies Acquires Thales Calibration Services

Transcat Acquires NBS Calibrations

7. Key Players

ABB

Ametek

Beamex

Bruel & Kjaer

Consumers Energy

e2b calibration

Emerson

Endress & Hauser

ESSCO Calibration Laboratory

Fluke

GE Kaye

Innocal ( Cole Parmer )

) Instron

J. A. King

Keysight Technologies

Lockheed Martin

Mettler-Toledo/Troemner

Micro Precision Calibration

Optical Test and Calibration

Rhode & Schwarz

SGS

Siemens

Simco

Technical Maintenance Inc

Tektronix

Teseq

Tradinco Instruments

Transcat

Trescal

8. The Global Market for Calibration Services



9. Global Calibration Markets - By Type of Calibration

9.1 Electrical Calibration

9.1.1 Table Electrical Calibration - by Country

9.1.2 Chart - Electrical Calibration Growth

9.2 Dimensional Calibration

9.2.1 Table Dimensional Calibration - by Country

9.2.2 Chart - Dimensional Calibration Growth

9.3 Mechanical Calibration

9.3.1 Table Mechanical Calibration- by Country

9.3.2 Chart - Mechanical Calibration Growth

9.4 Thermal Calibration

9.4.1 Table Thermal Calibration - by Country

9.4.2 Chart - Thermal Calibration Growth

9.5 Other Calibration

9.5.1 Table Other Calibration - by Country

9.5.2 Chart - Other Calibration Growth

10. Global Calibration Markets - By Industry

10.1 Calibration Market Aerospace & Defence

10.2.1 Table Calibration Market Aerospace & Defence - byCountry

10.2.2 Chart - Calibration Market Aerospace & Defence Growth

10.2 Calibration Market Agro & Biomedical

10.2.1 Table Calibration Market Agro & Biomedical - by Country

10.2.2 Chart - Calibration Market Agro & Biomedical Growth

10.3 Calibration Market Electronic & Communications 255

10.3.1 Table Calibration Market Electronic & Communications - byCountry

10.3.2 Chart - Calibration Market Electronic & CommunicationsGrowth

10.4 Calibration Market Industry & Manufacturing

10.4.1 Table Calibration Market Industry & Manufacturing - byCountry

10.4.2 Chart - Calibration Market Industry & Manufacturing Growth

10.5 Calibration Market Other Industry

10.5.1 Table Calibration Market Other Industry - by Country

10.5.2 Chart - Calibration Market Other Industry Growth

11. Market Sizes and Forecasts World Metropolitan Areas

11.1 World Metropolitan Areas Datatable. 2019 Market Size Forecasts

