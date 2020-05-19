Worldwide Market for Hand Sanitizer 2020: Global Market Set to Reach US$2,548.984 million by 2025

DUBLIN, May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Hand Sanitizer Market - Forecasts from 2020 to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global hand sanitizer market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.68% over the forecast period to reach a total market size of US$2,548.984 million by 2025, increasing from US$1,313.756 million in 2019. Sanitizers are generally used to decrease infectious agents on the hands and with the increasing awareness about health hygiene the market is expected to witness substantial growth. Increasing inclination towards health and wellness coupled with rising personal healthcare expenditure is expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period. Also, the growing demand for convenience products, rapid urbanization and modernization in developing countries like India and China and rising need for germ protection is further triggering the demand for hand sanitizer in the next five years. However, the dependency of FMCG products such as detergents and personal soaps and high raw material price volatility is expected to hinder the growth of the market in the coming years.



Prominent key market players in the Indian hand sanitizer market include Reckitt Benckiser Group plc, Procter & Gamble, The Himalaya Drug Company, Henkel AG & Company, and Unilever among others. At present, these companies hold a significant share in the market and are adopting various growth strategies such as new product launches, M&A, and partnerships to expand their footprint in the country. For instance, in India recently Lifebuoy launched two new variants of its cosmetic hand sanitizer segment. Such product launches are expected to serve as a solid foundation that will further strengthen (Unilever) Lifebuoy's solution development capabilities. Also, in 2017, Himalaya Wellness launched new sanitizers that are available in fruit flavours such as green apple, strawberry, and orange.



Major players in the global hand sanitizer market have been covered along with their relative competitive position and strategies. The report also mentions recent deals and investments of different market players over the last year. The company profiles section details the business overview, financial performance (public companies) for the past few years, key products and services being offered along with the recent deals and investments of these important players in the global hand sanitizer market.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Market Segmentation



2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Data

2.2. Assumptions



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics

4.1. Market Drivers

4.2. Market Restraints

4.3. Porters Five Forces Analysis

4.4. Industry Value Chain Analysis



5. Hand sanitizer Market Analysis, By Product

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Gel

5.3. Foam

5.4. Spray

5.5. Others



6. Hand sanitizer Market Analysis, By Capacity

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Less than 100ml

6.3. More than 100ml



7. Hand sanitizer Market Analysis, By Distribution Channel

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Online

7.3. Offline



8. Hand sanitizer Market Analysis, By Geography

8.1. Introduction

8.2. North America (US$ Million) (Units)

8.3. South America (US$ Million) (Units)

8.4. Europe (US$ Million) (Units)

8.5. Middle East and Africa (US$ Million) (Units)

8.6. Asia Pacific (US$ Million) (Units)



9. Competitive Environment and Analysis

9.1. Major Players and Strategy Analysis

9.2. Emerging Players and Market Lucrativeness

9.3. Mergers, Acquisitions, Agreements, and Collaborations

9.4. Vendor Competitiveness Matrix



10. Company Profiles



Reckitt Benckiser Group

The Himalaya Drug Company

Unilever Plc.

ITC Limited

Godrej

Dabur

Henkel AG & Company

3M

Procter & Gamble

