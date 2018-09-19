Worldwide Market for In Vitro Diagnostic Tests, 2018-2023
The "The Worldwide Market for In Vitro Diagnostic Tests, 11th Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Worldwide Market for In Vitro Diagnostic (IVD) Tests is the most essential report on the IVD industry. The report has been updated for two decades in eleven editions, keeping readers informed about developments in all areas of the IVD industry, around the world, in one volume. The 1,800-page report provides in vitro diagnostics market size estimates and projections for the entirety of the in vitro diagnostics testing market.
While 70 percent of critical healthcare decisions are made with the aid of a clinical test, testing amounts for a small portion of total healthcare spending. Plus testing has the ability to better target therapy and lower costs. That's why there is continued interest from healthcare providers worldwide in in vitro testing products, and why the IVD industry maintains a high level of investor interest.
In 2018, the market continues to evolve. Microbiome, Big Data, Next Generation Sequencing, AI, Robotics are among the trends shaping this market. Only a market research firm grounded with experience covering diagnostics over a long history can identify how trends will impact the market. That's why this in vitro diagnostic reporting has been utilized by top companies and industry investors.
Current 2018 IVD Market Estimates For Essential Segments
The Worldwide Market for In Vitro Diagnostic (IVD) Tests estimates the current in vitro diagnostics market size and forecasted market size to 2023 for defined segments of the IVD market and various sub-segments, including:
- Molecular Assays (Infectious Disease, Blood Screening, Inherited Diseases, Oncology, Pharmacodiagnostics, Tissue Typing, Prenatal)
- Clinical Chemistry and "Core Lab" Markets (including sub segment revenues for General Chemistries, Workstations, Analyzers Blood Gases, Urinalysis, Critical Care)
- Point-of-Care Testing (POC), (Professional and Self-Testing, Glucose Testing, Pregnancy Tests, drugs of abuse, HIV, H. pylori, Other, OTC/Self Total, Professional POC, Cardiac Markers, Drugs of Abuse, HbA1c, Pregnancy, Other)
- Substance Abuse Testing
- Microbiology and Virology by Test Type (Immunoassays, ID/AST, Infectious Diseases - DNA; ID/AST: Panels and Reagents, automated; Panels and Reagents, manual; Blood Culture; Chromogenic Media; Rapid Micro; Supplies)
- Blood Banking (Grouping, Immunoassay Screens, NAT Screens)
- Tissue-Based Testing - Histology and Cytology (Pap, ISH, IHC, HPV)
- Infectious Disease Immunoassay Testing (Hepatitis, HIV, STDs, TORCH, Respiratory, Sepsis, Parasitology, Mycology, Others)
- Hematology
- Flow Cytometry
- Molecular Tests in Infectious Diseases (HAI, HIV, Hepatitis, GC/Chlamydia, Respiratory, Organism ID, Mycobacteria, TB, Others)
- Non-Infectious Disease Immunoassay Sales by Analyte Type (Cardiac markers, Tumor markers, Diabetes/HbA1c, Autoimmune, Allergy, Thyroid, Proteins, Anemia, Fertility, Therapeutic drugs, Tox/Drugs of abuse, Vitamin D)
- Coagulation Tests (Lab-Based, POC, Genetic Markers)
- Mass Spectrometry
- Molecular Point-Of-Care
- Next Generation Sequencing
- Direct-to-Consumer Testing
The report also tracks hundreds of competitors, notes significant partnerships, distribution deals and acquisitions and defines the market share situation for the in vitro diagnostic market and competitive analysis for many segments.
The Future of IVD: Market Segment Projections to 2023
For each of the listed in vitro diagnostics market segments, 2018 in vitro diagnostics market size, 2023 projection and compound annual growth rate is provided, as well as significant in vitro diagnostic companies in the market and IVD manufacturers' product innovations. The market data is put into a context with real-world industry and medical practice trends. The Worldwide Market for In Vitro Diagnostic Tests has been called "The Bible of the IVD Industry" by customers, which include top IVD firms. Using the publisher's The Worldwide Market for In vitro Diagnostic (IVD) Tests, 11th Edition, ensures that your firm will have the perspective and data of others in the in vitro diagnostics industry, as well as of those who track and invest in the IVD industry.
The Global Market Regional and Country IVD Markets
The in vitro diagnostics market is a global one, and The Worldwide Market for In Vitro Diagnostic (IVD) Tests, 11th Edition reflects the international scope of the in vitro diagnostics market size. In the healthcare market, IVD companies sell globally and think globally. Trends in one part of the world affect IVD manufacturers' product decisions and company financial performance in others. Thus, this is a global report, and the following regional and country overall IVD markets are included:
- US
- Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Spain
- Italy
- Russia
- Netherlands
- Turkey
- Poland
- Canada
- China
- Japan
- Saudi Arabia
- Brazil
- Eastern Europe
- Emerging Markets
- Rest of World
The Worldwide Market for In Vitro Diagnostic Tests is a testament to the publisher's methodology. It is the result of months of painstaking work by an experienced IVD industry analyst, who has tracked hundreds of in vitro diagnostic companies for developments, trends and financial results. This research is compiled along with the opinion, observations and insights of industry experts to produce an unparalleled vision of the in vitro diagnostics industry as it is in 2018.
Superior In Vitro Diagnostic Company Profiles
This report, The Worldwide Market for In Vitro Diagnostic (IVD) Tests, 11th Edition contains hundreds of profiles of companies operating within the in vitro diagnostics industry. Top-tier IVD companies such as Roche Diagnostics, Abbott, Siemens, Beckman Coulter, bioMerieux, Qiagen and Ortho Clinical Diagnostics are discussed at great length and hundreds of smaller companies are detailed. Modest in vitro diagnostics technology growth in developed countries, stronger growth in developing countries with a simultaneous shift from a preoccupation with infectious diseases to chronic conditions, is expected. Also discussed within the report is increased privatization of healthcare services throughout the world, developed and emerging economies included and thus increased pricing pressure on all devices including in vitro diagnostics technology.
The report concentrates over a thousand pages on detailed and tiered profiles of companies in the in vitro diagnostics market. The experience that the researcher has in the in vitro diagnostic market is evident in its tiering and segmentation of companies.
The report covers both the dominant companies in the in vitro diagnostics industry and the fast up-and-comers for a complete picture of the market. For each company, extensive, discussion of recent financial performance is provided. These IVD manufacturers' main products are detailed and any significant company strategies, partnerships and acquisitions are considered:
- Abbott Diagnostics
- Beckman Coulter, Inc. / Danaher
- Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD)
- bioMrieux Inc.
- Bio-Rad Laboratories
- Hologic
- Instrumentation Laboratory (IL)
- Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (OCD)
- QIAGEN N.V
- Roche Diagnostics
- Siemens Healthineers
- Sysmex Corporation
- Thermo FisherScientific
- Werfen Group S.A.
- ERBA Diagnostics, Inc
- DiaSorin S.p.A
- Illumina
- Luminex Corporation
- Menarini Diagnostics.
- Mindray Medical International Limited
- Myriad Genetics
- Perkin Elmer, Inc. (PE)
- Quidel Corporation
- Randox Laboratories Ltd
- Royal Philips
- TOSOH Corporation
- Trinity Biotech
- Wako Pure Chemical Industries
Specialist In Vitro Diagnostic Companies:
While these IVD manufacturers and companies focus on one segment of the in vitro diagnostic market, they can often be dominant in the market as well. They are important to watch because they can often develop products in new areas of testing and move categories.
- Molecular Specialists
- Test Services Specialists
- Diabetes Specialists
- Blood Banking Specialists
- Point of Care Specialists
- Prenatal Test Service Providers
- Quality Control and Pretreatment Specialists
- Coagulation Specialists
- Histology and Cytology Specialists
- Microbiology Specialists
- IT Solutions Companies
- CTC and Liquid Biopsy Specialists
Deep Understanding of In Vitro Diagnostic Market Trends
Published continuously for two decades, the report reflects the experience the researcher has in watching events in IVD and the emergence and reemergence of industry, technological and clinical trends.
For instance:
The revolution in bioinformatics is allowing clinical and traditional medical engineering to blend with components derived from the telecommunications, information and computer sciences industries. This opens new niche markets for POC test devices, which will have a positive impact on diagnostic testing.
Getting information to care givers and patients is now not an added plus, it is a prerequisite of all lab operations. Thus the next 3-5 years will see an intensification of the healthcare industry's emphasis on informatics, wireless communications, data networking and cost/effective healthcare delivery.
In the area of test economics, outcomes based disease management establishes guidelines and directives for patient care. This is having a significant effect on the use of new tests, which have to prove their added value to patient care. It also affects how many and which tests are recommended and thus reimbursed for a specific disease group.
None of the above would be happening without significant forces in the in vitro diagnostics market driving them. The Worldwide Market for In Vitro Diagnostic (IVD) Tests, 11th Edition presents the trends, technologies, customer needs and major suppliers in the in vitro diagnostics market with an eye on how they are shaping the IVD industry, including the following industry trends:
- Gene Editing and IVD
- Next Generation Sequencing
- Disease Trends
- Retail Clinics
- Direct-to-Consumer Testing
- Lab-Developed Tests
- Top 20 In Vitro Diagnostic Companies and Niche Players
- Status of IVD M&As in 2018
- Emerging Markets, Emerged Markets and "Next Wave" Emerging
- Digital Technology, IT and Big Data
- Europe Slight Recovery
- State of Biomarker Discovery
- Test Services Trend
- Distribution Agreements
- Role of Sequencing
- Non-Blood Sampling
- LDT Regulatory Picture
- New Product Launches
- Near-Patient Testing
Key Topics Covered:
One: Executive Summary
Two: Introduction
Three: The Global Picture For In Vitro Diagnostic Markets
Four: Company And Industry Trends
Five: Point-Of-Care Tests
Six: The Core Lab
Seven: Immunoassays
Eight: Molecular Assays
Nine: Hematology
Ten: Coagulation
Eleven: Microbiology And Virology
Twelve: Blood Banking Services
Thirteen: Histology And Cytology
Fourteen: Company Profiles: The Top Tier
Fifteen: Company Profiles: The Second Tier
Sixteen: Company Profiles: Blood Bank Specialists
Seventeen: Company Profiles: Coagulation Specialists
Eighteen: Company Profiles: Core Lab And Other Companies
Nineteen: Company Profiles: Ctc & Liquid Biopsy Test Providers
Twenty: Diabetes Specialists
Twenty-One: Company Profiles: Hematology (Cell Analysis) Specialists
Twenty-Two: Company Profiles: Histopathology Specialists
Twenty-Three: Company Profiles: Immunoassay Specialists
Twenty-Four: Information Technology Specialists In In Vitro Diagnostics
Twenty-Five: Company Profiles: Microbiology Specialists
Twenty-Six: Company Profiles: Molecular Test Specialists
Twenty-Seven: Company Profiles: Point Of Care Test Specialists
Twenty-Eight: Company Profiles: Prenatal Test Service Providers
Twenty-Nine: Company Profiles: Quality Control & Sample Pretreatment Specialists
Thirty: Test Service Providers
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/2r8sw4/worldwide_market?w=5
