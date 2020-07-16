Worldwide Market for Instant Noodles to 2025 - Emerging Players and Market Lucrativeness

DUBLIN, July 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Instant Noodles Market - Forecasts from 2020 to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The instant noodles market place is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.08% from a market value of USD42.291 billion in 2019 to attain a market value of USD56.946 billion by the end of 2025.



Instant noodles were originated in Japan. Today they are incorporated in the diet of many different countries of the world, hence, it holds an important position in satiating the global demand for food after staple food products. The growing popularity of instant noodles with evolving dietary consumption patterns is escalating the market demand in the forecast period. The growing adoption of modern living conditions owing to the urbanization and shift from the traditional mode of food preparation has further given rise to a surge in the market growth during the tenure of the forecast period.



The availability of instant noodles in the packets and cups packaging format has increased their purchase globally with the increase in the consumption of ready-to-eat convenience food products. This is mainly attributed to the adoption of a busy schedule by a large number of individuals at the global level. The growing health concerns regarding the consumption of unhealthy fast foods have led to the manufacturing of instant noodles from whole wheat, rice, and oats apart from refined flour, further providing an impetus in spiraling the market growth during the forecast period. This is because of the fact that the consumption of food products made from refined flour is bad for health leading to nutrient-deficient food products.



Also, the sole consumption of these food products leads to certain digestive issues, harming the health of an individual. Due to its negative health effects, it is recommended to take refined flour food products in moderation. Hence, the wide availability of instant noodles food products by companies worldwide have increased their product portfolio, further resulting in the generation of high revenues and satisfying a range of consumer demands at the global level.



Additionally, with the growing trend of food fortification, the instant noodles are being fortified with calcium, Vitamin B1, and Vitamin B2 among other essential nutrients beneficial for maintaining good health, hence such initiatives will further propel the market demand in the forecast period. Furthermore, the growing trend of organized retail is augmenting the sales of instant noodles with the construction of hypermarkets and supermarkets, convenience stores, and shopping malls, further contributing to the market growth over the next five years.



The present COVID-19 scenario is known to cause no negative impact leading to hampering the growth of the global instant noodles market in 2020, this is mainly due to the fact that noodles serve as one of the staple food products like cereals and other fruits and vegetables, especially for the Asian countries and is considered important as essential food items. The consumption of noodles is quite prevalent in Asian culture.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Market Segmentation



2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Data

2.2. Assumptions



3. Executive Summary

3.1. Research Highlights



4. Market Dynamics

4.1. Market Drivers

4.2. Market Restraints

4.3. Market Opportunities

4.4. Porters Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.4.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.4.5. Competitive Rivalry in the Industry

4.5. Industry Value Chain Analysis



5. Global Instant Noodles Market Analysis, by Type

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Fried Noodles

5.3. Non-Fried Noodles



6. Global Instant Noodles Market Analysis, by Broth Variety

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Chicken

6.3. Pork

6.4. Beef

6.5. Seafood

6.6. Vegetables



7. Global Instant Noodles Market Analysis, by Packaging

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Packets

7.3. Cups



8. Global Instant Noodles Market Analysis, by Distribution Channel

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Online

8.3. Offline



9. Global Instant Noodles Market Analysis, by Geography

9.1. Introduction

9.2. North America

9.2.1. North America Instant Noodles Market, By Type, 2019 to 2025

9.2.2. North America Instant Noodles Market, By Broth Variety, 2019 to 2025

9.2.3. North America Instant Noodles Market, By Packaging, 2019 to 2025

9.2.4. North America Instant Noodles Market, By Distribution Channel, 2019 to 2025

9.2.5. By Country

9.2.5.1. United States

9.2.5.2. Canada

9.2.5.3. Mexico

9.3. South America

9.3.1. South America Instant Noodles Market, By Type, 2019 to 2025

9.3.2. South America Instant Noodles Market, By Broth Variety, 2019 to 2025

9.3.3. South America Instant Noodles Market, By Packaging, 2019 to 2025

9.3.4. South America Instant Noodles Market, By Distribution Channel, 2019 to 2025

9.3.5. By Country

9.3.5.1. Brazil

9.3.5.2. Argentina

9.3.5.3. Others

9.4. Europe

9.4.1. Europe Instant Noodles Market, By Type, 2019 to 2025

9.4.2. Europe Instant Noodles Market, By Broth Variety, 2019 to 2025

9.4.3. Europe Instant Noodles Market, By Packaging, 2019 to 2025

9.4.4. Europe Instant Noodles Market, By Distribution Channel, 2019 to 2025

9.4.5. By Country

9.4.5.1. UK

9.4.5.2. Germany

9.4.5.3. France

9.4.5.4. Others

9.5. Middle East and Africa

9.5.1. Middle East and Africa Instant Noodles Market, By Type, 2019 to 2025

9.5.2. Middle East and Africa Instant Noodles Market, By Broth Variety, 2019 to 2025

9.5.3. Middle East and Africa Instant Noodles Market, By Packaging, 2019 to 2025

9.5.4. Middle East and Africa Instant Noodles Market, By Distribution Channel, 2019 to 2025

9.5.5. By Country

9.5.5.1. United Arab Emirates

9.5.5.2. Israel

9.5.5.3. Saudi Arabia

9.5.5.4. Others

9.6. Asia Pacific

9.6.1. Asia Pacific Instant Noodles Market, By Type, 2019 to 2025

9.6.2. Asia Pacific Instant Noodles Market, By Broth Variety, 2019 to 2025

9.6.3. Asia Pacific Instant Noodles Market, By Packaging, 2019 to 2025

9.6.4. Asia Pacific Instant Noodles Market, By Distribution Channel, 2019 to 2025

9.6.5. By Country

9.6.5.1. Japan

9.6.5.2. China

9.6.5.3. India

9.6.5.4. Australia

9.6.5.5. Others



10. Competitive Environment and Analysis

10.1. Major Players and Strategy Analysis

10.2. Emerging Players and Market Lucrativeness

10.3. Mergers, Acquisitions, Agreements, and Collaborations

10.4. Vendor Competitiveness Matrix



11. Company Profiles

11.1. PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk

11.2. Nissin Foods Holdings Co.,Ltd

11.3. Nestle

11.4. Toyo Suisan Kaisha, Ltd.

11.5. Ajinomoto Co., Inc.

11.6. Campbell Soup Company

11.7. ITC Limited

11.8. Unilever



