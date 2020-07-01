Worldwide Market for Radiopharmaceuticals to 2027 - Impact of COVID-19

DUBLIN, July 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Radiopharmaceutical - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Radiopharmaceutical market accounted for $3.76 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $5.99 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period. Some of the key factors propelling market growth are technological advancements in the diagnostics sector, increasing prevalence of cancer, and increasing applications of molecular imaging. However, the short half-life of radioisotopes is the restraining factor for the growth of the market.



Pharmaceutical formulations that contain radioisotopes are known as radiopharmaceuticals. These are bound with the biological molecules and are targeted for the specific organs. The molecules resulting from these formulations find a wide range of applications in the therapeutic and diagnostic sectors.



By radioisotope, the Technetium-99 segment is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period owing to its easy availability and extensive diagnostic applications. Based on geography, North America is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period owing to the presence of radioisotope sources in the region.



Some of the key players in Radiopharmaceutical Market include Lantheus Medical Imaging, Inc, GE Healthcare, Advanced Accelerator Applications, Mallinckrodt, Bayer AG, Siemens Healthineers, IBA Radiopharma Solutions, Eckert & Ziegler, Philips, Jubilant Life Sciences Limited, Novartis AG, BWX Technologies, Inc., POLATOM, JSC Isotope, NTP Radioisotopes SOC Ltd, Curium, Australian Nuclear Science and Technology Organization (ANSTO), Cardinal Health Inc., Covidien Plc, Positron Corporation, Monrol Nuclear Products,Inc, and Nordion, Inc.



What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers Market data for the years 2018, 2019, 2020, 2024 and 2027

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, etc.

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company Profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Application Analysis

3.7 End User Analysis

3.8 Emerging Markets

3.9 Impact of Covid-19



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Radiopharmaceutical Market, By Source

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Nuclear Reactors

5.3 Cyclotrons



6 Global Radiopharmaceutical Market, By Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Therapeutic

6.2.1 Alpha Emitters

6.2.2 Beta Emitters

6.2.3 Brachytherapy Isotopes

6.3 Diagnostic

6.3.1 Single Photon Emission Computed Tomography (SPECT) Radiopharmaceuticals

6.3.2 Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Radiopharmaceuticals



7 Global Radiopharmaceutical Market, By Radioisotope

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Yttrium-90

7.3 Thallium-201

7.4 Technetium-99

7.5 Strontium -89

7.6 Samarium-153

7.7 Rubidium-82

7.8 Rhenium-186

7.9 Radium-223

7.10 Palladium - 103

7.11 Leutetium-177

7.12 Iridium - 192

7.13 Iodine-131

7.14 Iodine-125

7.15 Iodine-123

7.16 Indium-111

7.17 Holmium-166

7.18 Gallium-68

7.19 Gallium-67

7.20 Fluorine-18

7.21 Fludeoxyglucose - (18F-FDG)

7.22 Erbium-169

7.23 Cesium-131



7.24 Actinium-225



8 Global Radiopharmaceutical Market, By Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Thyroid

8.3 Theranostics

8.4 Oncology

8.5 Neurology

8.6 Neuroendocrinology

8.7 Nephrology

8.8 Lymphoma

8.9 Inflammation

8.10 Gastroenterology

8.11 Cardiology



9 Global Radiopharmaceutical Market, By End User

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Ambulatory Surgical Centers

9.3 Cancer Research Institute

9.4 Diagnostic Imaging Centers

9.5 Hospitals



10 Global Radiopharmaceutical Market, By Geography

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.2.1 US

10.2.2 Canada

10.2.3 Mexico

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 Germany

10.3.2 UK

10.3.3 Italy

10.3.4 France

10.3.5 Spain

10.3.6 Rest of Europe

10.4 Asia Pacific

10.4.1 Japan

10.4.2 China

10.4.3 India

10.4.4 Australia

10.4.5 New Zealand

10.4.6 South Korea

10.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

10.5 South America

10.5.1 Argentina

10.5.2 Brazil

10.5.3 Chile

10.5.4 Rest of South America

10.6 Middle East & Africa

10.6.1 Saudi Arabia

10.6.2 UAE

10.6.3 Qatar

10.6.4 South Africa

10.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



11 Key Developments

11.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

11.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

11.3 New Product Launch

11.4 Expansions

11.5 Other Key Strategies



12 Company Profiling

12.1 Lantheus Medical Imaging, Inc

12.2 GE Healthcare

12.3 Advanced Accelerator Applications

12.4 Mallinckrodt

12.5 Bayer AG

12.6 Siemens Healthineers

12.7 IBA Radiopharma Solutions

12.8 Eckert & Ziegler

12.9 Philips

12.10 Jubilant Life Sciences Limited

12.11 Novartis AG

12.12 BWX Technologies, Inc.

12.13 POLATOM

12.14 JSC Isotope

12.15 NTP Radioisotopes SOC Ltd

12.16 Curium

12.17 Australian Nuclear Science and Technology Organization (ANSTO)

12.18 Cardinal Health Inc.

12.19 Covidien Plc

12.20 Positron Corporation

12.21 Monrol Nuclear Products,Inc

12.22 Nordion, Inc.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jfuzqe

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

