Worldwide Market Study for Whole Genome and Exome Sequencing to 2024 - Strategic Situation Analysis & COVID Impact
Jul 01, 2020, 10:30 ET
DUBLIN, July 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Whole Genome and Exome Sequencing Markets by Research, Clinical, Tumor, Pathogen, AgriBio & Consumer with Executive and Consultant Guides. (Including the Whole Genome Sequence of SARS-CoV-2) 2020 to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The COVID Pandemic has created a surge in Whole Genome Sequencing of Pathogens but cancer-related activity has suffered. Find out all about it in the comprehensive report of Whole Genome Sequencing. The complete genome of the COVID virus is included as an example of the work being done.
Will all newborns receive Whole Genome Sequencing at birth? How fast will Direct to Consumer Testing grow? What sequencing technology will take the lead? What's holding the industry back? Where are the over 800 locations that have high throughput devices?
The plummeting of costs for Whole Genome Sequencing is creating a gold rush for market players. New consumers, new technologies, new specializations. In a situation reminiscent of the birth of the internet industry a wide range of well-funded players are racing for market share on a truly global stage. The report forecasts the market size out to 2023. This report includes detailed breakouts for 14 countries and 5 regions.
Tumor Cell Sequencing? Direct to Consumer? Gene Expression? Find out about the technology in readily understood terms that explain the jargon. What are the issues? Find the opportunities and pitfalls. Understand growth expectations and the ultimate market forecasts for the next five years.
Key Topics Covered:
Whole Genome Sequencing Market - Strategic Situation Analysis & COVID Impact
- Guide for Executives, Marketing, Sales and Business Development Staff
- Guide for Management Consultants and Investment Advisors
1. Introduction and Market Definition
2. Market Overview
2.1 Market Participants Play Different Roles
2.1.1 Instrument Manufacturer
2.1.2 Independent lab specialized/esoteric
2.1.3 Independent lab national/regional
2.1.4 Independent lab analytical
2.1.5 Public National/regional lab
2.1.6 Hospital lab
2.1.7 Physician lab
2.1.8 DTC Lab
2.1.9 Sequencing Labs
2.1.10 Audit body
2.2 Whole Genome Sequencing -Markets, Examples and Discussion
2.2.1 Direct to Consumer - Two Approaches
2.2.1.1 The New Age of Medical Information
2.2.1.2 Dangers in DTC-WGS - Health Costs and Regulation
2.2.1.3 Newborn and Prenatal - A Brave New World
2.2.1.4 DTC - How Many Segments?
2.2.2 Research Markets
2.2.2.1 Research Funding and Capital Expense
2.2.2.2 WGS Datasets Preferred
2.2.2.3 Existing research repurposed
2.2.2.4 Organism Wide Market
2.2.2.5 Service Suppliers Respond
2.2.3 Clinical - Understanding Germline and Somatic
2.2.3.1 Somatic - Chasing Mutations and Pharmacogenomics
2.2.4 Pathogen Testing
2.2.4.1 The Hepatitis C Story
2.2.4.2 Will the Microbiology Department Disappear?
2.2.5 AgriBio - Big Business
2.2.5.1 GMO is Here to Stay
2.2.5.2 WGS Benefits and Risks
2.2.5.3 The New Agriculture
2.3 Industry Structure
2.3.1 Hospital's Testing Share
2.3.2 Economies of Scale
2.3.3 Instrument Manufacturer Role
2.3.4 Healthcare Industry Impacts - Still Struggling
2.3.4.1 Can the Healthcare Industry Adapt?
2.3.4.2 Genetic Counselling as an Industry
2.3.4.3 WGES Adoption and Cannibalization
2.3.4.4 The Meaning of Grail
3. Market Trends
3.1 Factors Driving Growth
3.1.1 Diagnostic Factors
3.1.2 Interpreting the Code Otherwise
3.1.3 Changes in Agriculture
3.1.4 Fertility Technology Comes of Age
3.1.5 Pathogen Challenges
3.2 Factors Limiting Growth
3.2.1 Increased Competition Lowers Price
3.2.2 Lower Costs
3.2.3 Healthcare Cost Concerns Curtail Growth
3.2.4 Wellness has a downside
3.2.5 GMO Opposition Movement
3.3 Sequencing Instrumentation
3.3.1 Instrumentation Tenacity
3.3.2 Declining Cost Changes Industry Structure
3.3.3 LISTING of CURRENT NGS INSTRUMENT SPECIFICATIONS
3.3.4 Illumina
3.3.5 ION
3.3.6 Pacific Biosystems
3.3.7 Roche 454
3.3.8 SOLiD
3.3.9 Oxford Nanopore
3.3.9.1 What is Oxford Nanopore Sequencing?
3.3.9.2 What can Oxford Nanopore Sequencing be used for?
3.3.9.3 Oxford Nanopore Products
3.3.10 Long Reads - Further Segmentation
3.3.11 Linked Reads
3.3.12 Targeted Sequencing Adopts CRISPR
3.3.13 New Sequencing Technologies
3.3.13.1 RNAP sequencing
3.3.13.2 In vitro virus high-throughput sequencing
3.3.13.3 Tunnelling currents DNA sequencing
3.3.13.4 Sequencing by hybridization
3.3.13.5 Sequencing with mass spectrometry
3.3.13.6 Microfluidic Sanger sequencing
3.3.13.7 Microscopy-based techniques
4. WGES Recent Developments
4.1 Recent Developments - Importance and How to Use This Section
4.1.1 Importance of These Developments
4.1.2 How to Use This Section
5. Profiles of Key Companies
6. The Global Market for Whole Genome Sequencing
6.1 Global Market Overview by Country
6.2 Global Market by Application - Overview
7. Global Whole Genome Sequencing Markets - By Application
7.1 Research
7.2 Clinical Human
7.3 Clinical Tumor
7.4 Clinical Pathogen
7.5 Direct to Consumer
7.6 Agriculture/Other
8. Global Whole Genome Sequencing Markets - by Organism
8.1 Human
8.2 Pathogen
8.3 Other Organism
9. Vision of the Future of Whole Genome Sequencing
Companies Mentioned
- 10x Genomics, Inc.
- 23andME Inc.
- Abbott Diagnostics
- AccuraGen Inc
- Adaptive Biotechnologies
- Admera Health, LLC
- Agena Bioscience, Inc
- Agilent
- Akonni Biosystems
- Ancestry.com LLC
- ArcherDx, Inc.
- ARUP Laboratories
- Asuragen
- Baylor Miraca Genetics Laboratories
- Beckman Coulter Diagnostics
- Becton, Dickinson and Company
- BGI Genomics Co. Ltd
- Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc
- Bio-Techne
- Bioarray Genetics
- Biocept, Inc
- Biodesix Inc.
- BioFluidica
- BioGenex
- Biolidics Ltd .
- bioMrieux Diagnostics
- Bioneer Corporation
- C2i Genomics
- Cancer Genetics
- Caris Molecular Diagnostics
- CellMax Life
- Centogene
- Chronix Biomedical
- Circulogene
- Clear Labs
- Clinical Genomics
- Complete Genomics, Inc. - A BGI Company
- Cynvenio
- Dante Labs
- Datar Cancer Genetics Limited
- Day Zero Diagnostics
- Diasorin S.p.A.
- Epic Sciences
- Epigenomics AG
- Eurofins Scientific
- Excellerate Bioscience
- Exosome Diagnostics
- Fabric Genomics
- Fluidigm Corp
- Freenome
- FUJIFILM Wako Diagnostics
- Fujirebio
- Fulgent Genetics
- GE Global Research
- GE Healthcare Life Sciences
- Gencove
- Genedrive
- GeneFirst Ltd.
- Genetron Health (Beijing) Co., Ltd
- Genewiz
- Genomic Health
- Genomics England
- Genomics Personalized Health (GPH)
- GenomOncology
- Genzyme Corporation
- Grail, Inc.
- Grifols
- Guardant Health
- Guardiome
- HeiScreen
- Helix
- Helomics
- Hologic
- Horizon Discovery
- HTG Molecular Diagnostics
- Human Longevity, Inc.
- iCellate
- Illumina
- Incell Dx
- Inivata
- Invitae Corporation
- Invivoscribe
- Karius
- Macrogen
- MDNA Life SCIENCES, Inc
- MDx Health
- Medgenome
- Meridian Bioscience
- Mesa Biotech
- MIODx
- miR Scientific
- MNG Labs
- Molecular MD
- NantHealth, Inc.
- Natera
- Nebula Genomics
- NeoGenomics
- New Oncology
- Novogene Bioinformatics Technology Co., Ltd.
- Omega Bioservices
- OncoDNA
- OpGen
- ORIG3N, Inc.
- Origene Technologies
- Oxford Nanopore Technologies
- Panagene
- Perkin Elmer
- Personal Genome Diagnostics
- Personalis
- Precipio
- PrecisionMed
- Promega
- Protagen Diagnostics
- Qiagen Gmbh
- Quantumdx
- Regeneron
- Roche Molecular Diagnostics
- Roswell Biotechnologies
- Seegene
- Sequencing.com
- Siemens Healthineers
- simfo GmbH
- Singlera Genomics Inc.
- SkylineDx
- Stratos Genomics
- Sure Genomics, Inc.
- Sysmex Inostics
- Tempus Labs, Inc.
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
- Veritas Genetics
- Volition
