Worldwide Market Study for Whole Genome and Exome Sequencing to 2024 - Strategic Situation Analysis & COVID Impact

DUBLIN, July 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Whole Genome and Exome Sequencing Markets by Research, Clinical, Tumor, Pathogen, AgriBio & Consumer with Executive and Consultant Guides. (Including the Whole Genome Sequence of SARS-CoV-2) 2020 to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The COVID Pandemic has created a surge in Whole Genome Sequencing of Pathogens but cancer-related activity has suffered. Find out all about it in the comprehensive report of Whole Genome Sequencing. The complete genome of the COVID virus is included as an example of the work being done.

Will all newborns receive Whole Genome Sequencing at birth? How fast will Direct to Consumer Testing grow? What sequencing technology will take the lead? What's holding the industry back? Where are the over 800 locations that have high throughput devices?

The plummeting of costs for Whole Genome Sequencing is creating a gold rush for market players. New consumers, new technologies, new specializations. In a situation reminiscent of the birth of the internet industry a wide range of well-funded players are racing for market share on a truly global stage. The report forecasts the market size out to 2023. This report includes detailed breakouts for 14 countries and 5 regions.

Tumor Cell Sequencing? Direct to Consumer? Gene Expression? Find out about the technology in readily understood terms that explain the jargon. What are the issues? Find the opportunities and pitfalls. Understand growth expectations and the ultimate market forecasts for the next five years.

Key Topics Covered:



Whole Genome Sequencing Market - Strategic Situation Analysis & COVID Impact

Guide for Executives, Marketing, Sales and Business Development Staff

Guide for Management Consultants and Investment Advisors

1. Introduction and Market Definition



2. Market Overview

2.1 Market Participants Play Different Roles

2.1.1 Instrument Manufacturer

2.1.2 Independent lab specialized/esoteric

2.1.3 Independent lab national/regional

2.1.4 Independent lab analytical

2.1.5 Public National/regional lab

2.1.6 Hospital lab

2.1.7 Physician lab

2.1.8 DTC Lab

2.1.9 Sequencing Labs

2.1.10 Audit body

2.2 Whole Genome Sequencing -Markets, Examples and Discussion

2.2.1 Direct to Consumer - Two Approaches

2.2.1.1 The New Age of Medical Information

2.2.1.2 Dangers in DTC-WGS - Health Costs and Regulation

2.2.1.3 Newborn and Prenatal - A Brave New World

2.2.1.4 DTC - How Many Segments?

2.2.2 Research Markets

2.2.2.1 Research Funding and Capital Expense

2.2.2.2 WGS Datasets Preferred

2.2.2.3 Existing research repurposed

2.2.2.4 Organism Wide Market

2.2.2.5 Service Suppliers Respond

2.2.3 Clinical - Understanding Germline and Somatic

2.2.3.1 Somatic - Chasing Mutations and Pharmacogenomics

2.2.4 Pathogen Testing

2.2.4.1 The Hepatitis C Story

2.2.4.2 Will the Microbiology Department Disappear?

2.2.5 AgriBio - Big Business

2.2.5.1 GMO is Here to Stay

2.2.5.2 WGS Benefits and Risks

2.2.5.3 The New Agriculture

2.3 Industry Structure

2.3.1 Hospital's Testing Share

2.3.2 Economies of Scale

2.3.3 Instrument Manufacturer Role

2.3.4 Healthcare Industry Impacts - Still Struggling

2.3.4.1 Can the Healthcare Industry Adapt?

2.3.4.2 Genetic Counselling as an Industry

2.3.4.3 WGES Adoption and Cannibalization

2.3.4.4 The Meaning of Grail

3. Market Trends

3.1 Factors Driving Growth

3.1.1 Diagnostic Factors

3.1.2 Interpreting the Code Otherwise

3.1.3 Changes in Agriculture

3.1.4 Fertility Technology Comes of Age

3.1.5 Pathogen Challenges

3.2 Factors Limiting Growth

3.2.1 Increased Competition Lowers Price

3.2.2 Lower Costs

3.2.3 Healthcare Cost Concerns Curtail Growth

3.2.4 Wellness has a downside

3.2.5 GMO Opposition Movement

3.3 Sequencing Instrumentation

3.3.1 Instrumentation Tenacity

3.3.2 Declining Cost Changes Industry Structure

3.3.3 LISTING of CURRENT NGS INSTRUMENT SPECIFICATIONS

3.3.4 Illumina

3.3.5 ION

3.3.6 Pacific Biosystems

3.3.7 Roche 454

3.3.8 SOLiD

3.3.9 Oxford Nanopore

3.3.9.1 What is Oxford Nanopore Sequencing?

3.3.9.2 What can Oxford Nanopore Sequencing be used for?

3.3.9.3 Oxford Nanopore Products

3.3.10 Long Reads - Further Segmentation

3.3.11 Linked Reads

3.3.12 Targeted Sequencing Adopts CRISPR

3.3.13 New Sequencing Technologies

3.3.13.1 RNAP sequencing

3.3.13.2 In vitro virus high-throughput sequencing

3.3.13.3 Tunnelling currents DNA sequencing

3.3.13.4 Sequencing by hybridization

3.3.13.5 Sequencing with mass spectrometry

3.3.13.6 Microfluidic Sanger sequencing

3.3.13.7 Microscopy-based techniques

4. WGES Recent Developments

4.1 Recent Developments - Importance and How to Use This Section

4.1.1 Importance of These Developments

4.1.2 How to Use This Section

5. Profiles of Key Companies

6. The Global Market for Whole Genome Sequencing

6.1 Global Market Overview by Country

6.2 Global Market by Application - Overview



7. Global Whole Genome Sequencing Markets - By Application

7.1 Research

7.2 Clinical Human

7.3 Clinical Tumor

7.4 Clinical Pathogen

7.5 Direct to Consumer

7.6 Agriculture/Other



8. Global Whole Genome Sequencing Markets - by Organism

8.1 Human

8.2 Pathogen

8.3 Other Organism





9. Vision of the Future of Whole Genome Sequencing

Companies Mentioned



10x Genomics, Inc.

23andME Inc.

Abbott Diagnostics

AccuraGen Inc

Adaptive Biotechnologies

Admera Health, LLC

Agena Bioscience, Inc

Agilent

Akonni Biosystems

Ancestry.com LLC

ArcherDx, Inc.

ARUP Laboratories

Asuragen

Baylor Miraca Genetics Laboratories

Beckman Coulter Diagnostics

Becton, Dickinson and Company

BGI Genomics Co. Ltd

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc

Bio-Techne

Bioarray Genetics

Biocept, Inc

Biodesix Inc.

BioFluidica

BioGenex

Biolidics Ltd .

bioMrieux Diagnostics

Bioneer Corporation

C2i Genomics

Cancer Genetics

Caris Molecular Diagnostics

CellMax Life

Centogene

Chronix Biomedical

Circulogene

Clear Labs

Clinical Genomics

Complete Genomics, Inc. - A BGI Company

Cynvenio

Dante Labs

Datar Cancer Genetics Limited

Day Zero Diagnostics

Diasorin S.p.A.

Epic Sciences

Epigenomics AG

Eurofins Scientific

Excellerate Bioscience

Exosome Diagnostics

Fabric Genomics

Fluidigm Corp

Freenome

FUJIFILM Wako Diagnostics

Fujirebio

Fulgent Genetics

GE Global Research

GE Healthcare Life Sciences

Gencove

Genedrive

GeneFirst Ltd.

Genetron Health ( Beijing ) Co., Ltd

) Co., Ltd Genewiz

Genomic Health

Genomics England

Genomics Personalized Health (GPH)

GenomOncology

Genzyme Corporation

Grail, Inc.

Grifols

Guardant Health

Guardiome

HeiScreen

Helix

Helomics

Hologic

Horizon Discovery

HTG Molecular Diagnostics

Human Longevity, Inc.

iCellate

Illumina

Incell Dx

Inivata

Invitae Corporation

Invivoscribe

Karius

Macrogen

MDNA Life SCIENCES, Inc

MDx Health

Medgenome

Meridian Bioscience

Mesa Biotech

MIODx

miR Scientific

MNG Labs

Molecular MD

NantHealth, Inc.

Natera

Nebula Genomics

NeoGenomics

New Oncology

Novogene Bioinformatics Technology Co., Ltd.

Omega Bioservices

OncoDNA

OpGen

ORIG3N, Inc.

Origene Technologies

Oxford Nanopore Technologies

Panagene

Perkin Elmer

Personal Genome Diagnostics

Personalis

Precipio

PrecisionMed

Promega

Protagen Diagnostics

Qiagen Gmbh

Quantumdx

Regeneron

Roche Molecular Diagnostics

Roswell Biotechnologies

Seegene

Sequencing.com

Siemens Healthineers

simfo GmbH

Singlera Genomics Inc.

SkylineDx

Stratos Genomics

Sure Genomics, Inc.

Sysmex Inostics

Tempus Labs, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Veritas Genetics

Volition

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/spwbb

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

