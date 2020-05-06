Worldwide Masterbatch Industry 2020: Assessment of the Major Trends, Segments and Players to 2025

DUBLIN, May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Masterbatch Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global masterbatch market is currently witnessing a healthy growth. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to exhibit a CAGR of around 5% during 2020-2025.



The global market is primarily being driven by rapid industrialization, along with the growing demand for environment-friendly and innovative coloring agents.



Furthermore, significant growth in the automotive industry is also providing a boost to the market growth. Automobile manufacturers are rapidly replacing heavy metal parts with lightweight plastic components that are fortified with masterbatches to get the desired colors and mechanical properties, thus creating a positive impact on the overall product demand.



Additionally, increasing awareness regarding the beneficial properties of masterbatches is acting as another growth-inducing factor. In comparison to the traditionally used coloring agents, masterbatches offer improved color consistency, opacity and dispersion rate.



Other factors, including the increasing utilization of black masterbatch for infrastructural applications, coupled with the growing demand for bio-based plastic products, such as agricultural films, are projected to drive the market further.



The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being A. Schulman Inc., Americhem, Ampacet Corporation, Cabot Corporation, Clariant AG, Gabriel-Chemie, Hubron International, Penn Color Inc., Plastiblends India, Plastika Kritis S.A., Polyone Corporation, Polyplast Muller, RTP Company, Tosaf Group, etc.



Key Questions Answered

How has the global masterbatch market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the polymer type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global masterbatch market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Masterbatch Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Type

6.1 Color

6.2 White

6.3 Black

6.4 Additive

6.5 Filler



7 Market Breakup by Polymer Type

7.1 PP

7.2 LDPE/LLDPE

7.3 HDPE

7.4 PVC

7.5 PUR

7.6 PET

7.7 PS

7.8 Others



8 Market Breakup by Application

8.1 Packaging

8.2 Building & Construction

8.3 Consumer Goods

8.4 Automotive

8.5 Textile

8.6 Agriculture

8.7 Others



9 Market Breakup by Region

9.1 North America

9.2 Asia-Pacific

9.3 Europe

9.4 Latin America

9.5 Middle East and Africa



10 SWOT Analysis

10.1 Overview

10.2 Strengths

10.3 Weaknesses

10.4 Opportunities

10.5 Threats



11 Value Chain Analysis



12 Porters Five Forces Analysis

12.1 Overview

12.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

12.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

12.4 Degree of Competition

12.5 Threat of New Entrants

12.6 Threat of Substitutes



13 Price Indicators



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players



A. Schulman Inc.

Americhem

Ampacet Corporation

Cabot Corporation

Clariant AG

Gabriel-Chemie

Hubron International

Penn Color Inc.

Plastiblends India

Plastika Kritis S.A.

Polyone Corporation

Polyplast Muller

RTP Company

Tosaf Group

