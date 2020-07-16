Worldwide Mattress Industry to 2025 - Major Trends and Drivers

DUBLIN, July 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Mattress Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global mattress market reached a value of US$ 30.3 Billion in 2019. A mattress is a large rectangular pad filled with cotton, foam rubber or an arrangement of coiled springs. It can also be filled with water, air or a variety of natural fibers. It plays a vital role in giving the right support and comfort to the body, keeping the spine in a neutral position, and facilitating sleep. Moreover, it assists in minimizing nervousness, irritability, headaches and stress experienced by individuals, factors that are associated with the quality of sleep.



At present, there is a significant rise in the demand for various home furnishing products, such as mattresses, pillowcases and bed linens, on account of the increasing construction of residential complexes. Apart from this, due to the growing instances of back and posture-related problems caused by uncomfortable sleeping surfaces, there is widespread adoption of airbeds, waterbeds and foam-based mattresses that offer superior comfort through even distribution of pressure and body weight. These mattresses can also be customized and aid in relaxing the spine while sleeping.



Furthermore, the key players are focusing on the introduction of organic mattresses made by utilizing natural and environment-friendly raw materials, such as wool, natural latex and organic cotton. However, due to the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), and the consequent lockdowns and disruptions in the supply chain, the overall sales of mattresses have declined for the short term. It is expected to increase once normalcy is regained. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market value to reach US$ 44.0 Billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 6.2% during 2020-2025.



Competitive Landscape:



The competitive landscape of the market has been analyzed in the report, along with the detailed profiles of the major players operating in the industry. Some of these players are Kingsdown Inc., Kurlon Enterprise Ltd., Leggett & Platt Incorporated, Paramount Bed Co. Ltd., Sealy Corporation, Serta Inc., Simmons Bedding Company LLC, Sleep Number Corporation, Southerland Inc., Spring Air Company and Tempur-Pedic International, Inc.



Key Questions Answered in this Report:



What was the global mattress market size in 2019? What are the major global mattress market drivers? What are the major trends in the global mattress market? What is the global mattress market breakup by product? What is the global mattress market breakup by size? What is the global mattress market breakup by application? What is the global mattress market breakup by distribution channel? What are the major regional markets in the global mattress industry? Who are the leading mattress industry players?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.3.1 Primary Sources

2.3.2 Secondary Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.4.2 Top-Down Approach

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Mattress Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Product

6.1 Innerspring Mattresses

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Memory Foam Mattresses

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Latex Mattresses

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast

6.4 Others

6.4.1 Market Trends

6.4.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

7.1 Online Distribution

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Offline Distribution

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Size

8.1 Twin or Single Size

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Twin XL Size

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Full or Double Size

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast

8.4 Queen Size

8.4.1 Market Trends

8.4.2 Market Forecast

8.5 King Size Mattress

8.5.1 Market Trends

8.5.2 Market Forecast

8.6 Others

8.6.1 Market Trends

8.6.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Application

9.1 Domestic

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Commercial

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast



10 Market Breakup by Region

10.1 North America

10.1.1 United States

10.1.1.1 Market Trends

10.1.1.2 Market Forecast

10.1.2 Canada

10.1.2.1 Market Trends

10.1.2.2 Market Forecast

10.2 Asia Pacific

10.2.1 China

10.2.1.1 Market Trends

10.2.1.2 Market Forecast

10.2.2 Japan

10.2.2.1 Market Trends

10.2.2.2 Market Forecast

10.2.3 India

10.2.3.1 Market Trends

10.2.3.2 Market Forecast

10.2.4 South Korea

10.2.4.1 Market Trends

10.2.4.2 Market Forecast

10.2.5 Australia

10.2.5.1 Market Trends

10.2.5.2 Market Forecast

10.2.6 Indonesia

10.2.6.1 Market Trends

10.2.6.2 Market Forecast

10.2.7 Others

10.2.7.1 Market Trends

10.2.7.2 Market Forecast

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 Germany

10.3.1.1 Market Trends

10.3.1.2 Market Forecast

10.3.2 France

10.3.2.1 Market Trends

10.3.2.2 Market Forecast

10.3.3 United Kingdom

10.3.3.1 Market Trends

10.3.3.2 Market Forecast

10.3.4 Italy

10.3.4.1 Market Trends

10.3.4.2 Market Forecast

10.3.5 Spain

10.3.5.1 Market Trends

10.3.5.2 Market Forecast

10.3.6 Russia

10.3.6.1 Market Trends

10.3.6.2 Market Forecast

10.3.7 Others

10.3.7.1 Market Trends

10.3.7.2 Market Forecast

10.4 Latin America

10.4.1 Brazil

10.4.1.1 Market Trends

10.4.1.2 Market Forecast

10.4.2 Mexico

10.4.2.1 Market Trends

10.4.2.2 Market Forecast

10.4.3 Others

10.4.3.1 Market Trends

10.4.3.2 Market Forecast

10.5 Middle East and Africa

10.5.1 Market Trends

10.5.2 Market Breakup by Country

10.5.3 Market Forecast



11 SWOT Analysis

11.1 Overview

11.2 Strengths

11.3 Weaknesses

11.4 Opportunities

11.5 Threats



12 Value Chain Analysis



13 Porters Five Forces Analysis

12.1 Overview

13.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

13.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

13.4 Degree of Competition

13.5 Threat of New Entrants

13.6 Threat of Substitutes



14 Price Analysis



15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Market Structure

15.2 Key Players

15.3 Profiles of Key Players

15.3.1 Kingsdown Inc.

15.3.2 Kurlon Enterprise Ltd.

15.3.3 Leggett & Platt

15.3.4 Paramount Bed Co. Ltd.

15.3.5 Sealy Corporation

15.3.6 Serta Inc.

15.3.7 Simmons Bedding Company LLC

15.3.8 Sleep Number

15.3.9 Southerland Inc.

15.3.10 Spring Air

15.3.11 Tempur-Pedic



