Worldwide Media Industry to 2030 - Players Include Alphabet, Facebook and Comcast Among Others

This report provides the strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global media market.

The global media market reached a value of nearly $1,713 billion in 2020, having increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.8% since 2015. The market is expected to grow from $1,713 billion in 2020 to $2,670.7 billion in 2025 at a rate of 9.3%. The market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.6% from 2025 and reach $4,414.9 billion in 2030.

Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the media market? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The global media market opportunities and strategies to 2030 report answers all these questions and many more.



The report covers the following chapters

Executive Summary - The executive summary section of the report gives a brief overview and summary of the report

Report Structure - This section gives the structure of the report and the information covered in the various sections.

Introduction - The introduction section of the report gives brief introduction about segmentation by geography and segmentation by type.

Market Characteristics - The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the media market. This chapter also defines and describes goods and related services covered in the report.

Product/Service Analysis - The product/service analysis section of the report describes the leading products/services in the media market along with key features and differentiators for those products/services.

Supply Chain - The supply chain section of the report defines and explains the key players in the media industry supply chain.

Customer Information - This chapter covers recent customers' trends/preferences in the global media market.

Trends and Strategies - This chapter describes the major trends shaping the global media market. This section highlights likely future developments in the market and suggests approaches companies can take to exploit these opportunities.

Impact of COVID-19 - This section describes the impact of COVID-19 on the media market.

Global Market Size and Growth - This section contains the global historic (2015-2020) and forecast (2020-2025), and (2025-2030) market values, and drivers and restraints that support and control the growth of the market in the historic and forecast periods.

Regional Analysis - This section contains the historic (2015-2020) and forecast (2020-2025), and (2025-2030) market values and growth and market share comparison by region.

Segmentation - This section contains the market values (2015-2030) and analysis for different segments.

Global Macro Comparison - The global media market comparison with macro-economic factors gives the media market size, percentage of GDP, and average media market expenditure.

Regional Market Size and Growth - This section contains the region's market size (2020), historic (2015-2020) and forecast (2020-2025), and (2025-2030) market values, and growth and market share comparison of countries within the region. This report includes information on all the regions Asia-Pacific , Western Europe , Eastern Europe , North America , South America , Middle East and Africa and major countries within each region. The market overview sections of the report describe the current size of the market, background information, government initiatives, regulations, regulatory bodies, associations, corporate tax structure, investments, and major companies.

, , , , , and and major countries within each region. The market overview sections of the report describe the current size of the market, background information, government initiatives, regulations, regulatory bodies, associations, corporate tax structure, investments, and major companies. Competitive Landscape - This section covers details on the competitive landscape of the global media market, estimated market shares and company profiles for the leading players.

Key Mergers and Acquisitions - This chapter gives the information on recent mergers and acquisitions in the market covered in the report. This section gives key financial details of mergers and acquisitions which have shaped the market in recent years.

Market Opportunities and Strategies - This section includes market opportunities and strategies based on findings of the research. This section also gives information on growth opportunities across countries, segments and strategies to be followed in those markets. It gives an understanding of where there is significant business to be gained by competitors in the next five years.

Conclusions and Recommendations - This section includes conclusions and recommendations based on findings of the research. This section also gives recommendations for media companies in terms of product/service offerings, geographic expansion, marketing strategies and target groups.

Appendix - This section includes details on the NAICS codes covered, abbreviations and currencies codes used in this report.

The top opportunities in the media market segmented by type will arise in the web content, search portals and social media segment, which will gain $542.2 billion of global annual sales by 2025. The top opportunities in the TV and radio broadcasting market segmented by type will arise in the television broadcasting segment, which will gain $79.2 billion of global annual sales by 2025. The top opportunities in the film and music market segmented by type will arise in the film and video segment, which will gain $83.3 billion of global annual sales by 2025. The top opportunities in the information services market segmented by type will arise in the all other information services segment, which will gain $31.3 billion of global annual sales by 2025. The top opportunities in the web content, search portals, and social media market segmented by type will arise in the internet search portals segment, which will gain $227.2 billion of global annual sales by 2025. The top opportunities in the print media market segmented by type will arise in the newspaper & magazines publishers segment, which will gain $32.6 billion of global annual sales by 2025. The media market size will gain the most in the USA at $231.3 billion.



Market-trend-based strategies for the media market include invest in big data analytics to capture consumer behavior trends and offer cost effective solutions to their customers, invest in motion capture technologies to reduce production costs, offer advanced MIDI controllers to capitalize on the demand for these products and to provide creative freedom to artists, invest in sophisticated and economical stereoscopic technologies to enhance movie watching experience, invest in digital platforms to enhance viewership and increase revenues, offer audio books to increase their share in the market, utilize autonomous drones for filmmaking in order to minimize production costs and develop drone cinematographers. Player-adopted strategies in the media market include expansion of expertise in other functional areas through sustainable investments, enhancing product or technologies and customer services through continued M&A strategy and collaborations.



To take advantage of the opportunities, the publisher recommends the media market companies to focus on new technology, acquisitions of startups, audio books, expand in emerging markets, market-based pricing, flexible pricing, modular pricing, leverage social media platforms to promote their services, pre-roll video advertising and offering services to target a specific population sector.



Key Topics Covered:

1. Media Market Executive Summary

2. Table of Contents

3. List of Figures

4. List of Tables

5. Report Structure

6. Introduction

6.1. Segmentation By Geography

6.2. Segmentation By Type

7. Media Market Characteristics

7.1. Market Definition

7.2. Segmentation By Type

8. Media Market, Product/Service Analysis - Product/Service Examples

9. Media Market, Supply Chain Analysis

9.1. Resources

9.2. Service Providers

9.3. Content Providers

9.4. End Customers

10. Media Market Customer Information

11. Media Market Trends And Strategies

11.1. Big Data Driving Growth

11.2. Motion Capture Technology To Reduce Production Costs

11.3. Increasing Use Of MIDI Controllers To Reduce Production Costs

11.4. Stereoscopic 3D (S3D) To Enhance Viewing Experience

11.5. Digitization Of Newspapers And Magazines

11.6. Growth Of Audio Books

11.7. Autonomous Drones Aiding Film and Video Production

12. Impact Of COVID-19 On The Media Market

13. Global Media Market Size And Growth

14. Media Market, Regional Analysis

14.1. Global Media Market, By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2015 - 2020, 2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Billion)

14.2. Global Media Market, 2015 - 2025, Historic And Forecast, By Region

14.3. Global Media Market, 2020 - 2025, Growth And Market Share Comparison, By Region

15. Global Media Market Segmentation

15.1. Global Media Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic And Forecast, 2015 - 2020, 2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Billion)

15.1.1. Web Content, Search Portals And Social Media

15.1.2. TV And Radio Broadcasting

15.1.3. Film And Music

15.1.4. Print Media

15.1.5. Cable and Other Subscription Programming

15.1.6. Information Services

16. Media Market Segments

17. Global Media Market Comparison with Macro Economic Factors

17.1. Media Market Size, Percentage Of GDP, Global

17.2. Per Capita Average Media Market Expenditure, Global

18. Asia-Pacific Media Market

19. Western Europe Media Market

20. Eastern Europe Media Market

21. North America Media Market

22. South America Media Market

23. Middle East Media Market

24. Africa Media Market

25. Global Media Market Competitive Landscape

25.1. Company Profiles

25.2. Alphabet Inc.

25.2.1. Company Overview

25.2.2. Products And Services

25.2.3. Business Strategy

25.2.4. Financial Overview

25.3. Facebook, Inc.

25.3.1. Company Overview

25.3.2. Products And Services

25.3.3. Business Strategy

25.3.4. Financial Overview

25.4. The Walt Disney Company

25.4.1. Company Overview

25.4.2. Products And Services

25.4.3. Business Strategy

25.4.4. Financial Overview

25.5. Comcast Corporation

25.5.1. Company Overview

25.5.2. Products And Services

25.5.3. Business Strategy

25.5.4. Financial Overview

25.6. ViacomCBS Inc.

25.6.1. Company Overview

25.6.2. Products And Services

25.6.3. Business Strategy

25.6.4. Financial overview

26. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Media Market

26.1. STX Entertainment Merged With Eros International

26.2. ViacomCBS Acquired Miramax

26.3. Fox Corporation Acquired Tubi

26.4. CBS Merged With Viacom

26.5. Vice Media Acquired Refinery29

26.6. Vox Media Acquired New York Media

26.7. Mediaset SpA Acquired 9.6% Holding In ProSiebenSat.1 Media

26.8. Canal Plus Acquired M7

26.9. Altice Acquired Cheddar

26.10. The Walt Disney Company Acquired Star India

26.11. Spotify Acquired Gimlet

26.12. Viacom Acquired Pluto TV

26.13. Comcast Acquired Sky

26.14. Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) Acquired Eros International

26.15. Times Internet Ltd (TIL) Acquired MX Player

26.16. AT&T Acquired Time Warner Inc.

26.17. Discovery Communications Acquired Scripps Networks Interactive

27. Media Market Opportunities And Strategies

27.1. Global Media Market In 2025 - Countries Offering Most New Opportunities

27.2. Global Media Market In 2025 - Segments Offering Most New Opportunities

27.3. Global Media Market In 2025 - Growth Strategies

27.3.1. Market Trend Based Strategies

27.3.2. Competitor Strategies

28. Media Market, Conclusions and Recommendations

28.1. Conclusions

28.2. Recommendations

28.2.1. Product

28.2.2. Place

28.2.3. Price

28.2.4. Promotion

28.2.5. People

29. Appendix

