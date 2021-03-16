Worldwide Medical Cyclotron Industry to 2027 - Availability of Technologically Advanced Diagnostic Devices Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Medical Cyclotron Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type, Capacity, End User, and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to this report the global medical cyclotron market is expected to reach US$ 238.21 million by 2027 from US$ 180.00 million in 2019.

It is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.6% from 2020 to 2027. The report highlights trends prevailing in the market, and drivers and hindrances pertaining to the market growth. Factors such as increasing prevalence of cancer and growing inclination toward nuclear scans for accurate diagnosis are likely to drive the market growth during the forecast period. However, the high cost coupled with the procedures and the lack of expertise may hinder the market growth.



Based on capacity, the medical cyclotron market is segmented into 10-12 MeV, 16-18 MeV, 19-24 MeV, and 24 MeV and above. In 2019, the 16-18 MeV segment accounted for the largest share. The demand for medical cyclotron with 16-18 MeV capacity is increasing as it offers maximum capacity and consistent yields. In addition, it utilizes small space and is installed easily and quickly due to its compact size. Therefore, the market for 16-18 MeV segment is expected to grow during the forecast period.



General Electric Company; Varian Medical Systems, Inc; IBA; Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd; Siemens AG; Advanced Cyclotron Systems; isoSolution Inc; ALCEN; Ionetix Corporation, and Best Cyclotron Systems, Inc. are among the leading companies operating in the medical cyclotron market. The companies are adopting inorganic and organic growth strategies to expand their global footprints and product portfolio to meet the rising demands for the medical cyclotron. For instance, in September 2020, IBA and the manufacturer IRE signed a contract for the installation of a cyclotron with an energy of 30 MeV (mega electron volt). Commissioning is scheduled for 2023.



Reasons to Buy

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the medical cyclotron market.

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the global medical cyclotron market, thereby allowing players across the value chain to develop effective long-term strategies.

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin security interest with respect to client products, segmentation, pricing and distribution

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1 Scope of the Study

1.2 Research Report Guidance

1.3 Market Segmentation

1.3.1 Global Medical Cyclotron Market - By Type

1.3.2 Global Medical Cyclotron Market - By Capacity

1.3.3 Global Medical Cyclotron Market - By End User

1.3.4 Global Medical Cyclotron Market - By Geography



2. Medical Cyclotron Market - Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology

3.1 Coverage

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research



4. Medical Cyclotron Market - Market Landscape

4.1 Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.2.1 North America- PEST Analysis

4.2.2 Europe- PEST Analysis

4.2.3 Asia Pacific- PEST Analysis

4.2.4 Middle East & Africa

4.2.5 South & Central America

4.3 Expert Opinion



5. Medical Cyclotron Market - Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Increasing Prevalence of Cancer

5.1.2 Growing Inclination Towards Nuclear Scans for Accurate Diagnosis

5.2 Market Restraints

5.2.1 High Cost Coupled with the Procedures and the Lack of Practice

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Availability of Technologically Advanced Diagnostic Devices

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Increase in Acceptability of Particle Accelerators

5.5 Impact Analysis



6. Medical Cyclotron Market - Global Analysis

6.1 Global Medical Cyclotron Market Revenue Forecast And Analysis

6.2 Global Medical Cyclotron Market, By Geography - Forecast And Analysis

6.3 Market Positioning



7. Medical Cyclotron Market- By Type

7.1 Overview

7.2 Medical Cyclotron Market Share, by Type, 2019 and 2027 (%)

7.3 Ring Cyclotron

7.3.1 Overview

7.3.2 Ring Cyclotron: Medical Cyclotron Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (USD Million)

7.4 Azimuthally Varying Field (AVF)

7.4.1 Overview

7.4.2 Azimuthally Varying Field (AVF): Medical Cyclotron Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (USD Million)



8. Medical Cyclotron Market- By Capacity

8.1 Overview

8.2 Medical Cyclotron Market Share, by Capacity, 2019 and 2027 (%)

8.3-12 MeV

8.3.1 Overview

8.3.2-12 MeV: Medical Cyclotron Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (USD Million)

8.4-18 MeV

8.4.1 Overview

8.4.2-18 MeV: Medical Cyclotron Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (USD Million)

8.5-24 MeV

8.5.1 Overview

8.5.2-24 MeV: Medical Cyclotron Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (USD Million)

8.6 MeV and Above

8.6.1 Overview

8.6.2 MeV and Above: Medical Cyclotron Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (USD Million)



9. Medical Cyclotron Market- By End User

9.1 Overview

9.2 Medical Cyclotron Market Share, by End User, 2019 and 2027 (%)

9.3 Hospitals

9.3.1 Overview

9.3.2 Hospitals: Medical Cyclotron Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (USD Million)

9.4 Specialized Clinics

9.4.1 Overview

9.4.2 Specialized Clinics: Medical Cyclotron Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (USD Million)

9.5 Pharmaceutical Companies

9.5.1 Overview

9.5.2 Pharmaceutical Companies: Medical Cyclotron Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (USD Million)

9.6 Other End Users

9.6.1 Overview

9.6.2 Others: Medical Cyclotron Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (USD Million)



10. Medical Cyclotron Market - Geographic Analysis

10.1 North America: Medical Cyclotron Market

10.2 Europe: Medical Cyclotron Market

10.3 Asia Pacific: Medical Cyclotron Market

10.4 Middle East & Africa: Medical Cyclotron Market

10.5 South and Central America: Medical Cyclotron Market



11. Impact Of COVID-19 Pandemic On Global Medical Cyclotron Market

11.1 North America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

11.2 Europe: Impact Assessment Of COVID-19 Pandemic

11.3 Asia-Pacific: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

11.4 Middle East and Africa: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

11.5 South and Central America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic



12. Medical Cyclotron Market-Industry Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Growth Strategies Done by the Companies in the Market, (%)

12.3 Organic Developments

12.3.1 Overview

12.3.2 organic Developments Done By Companies

12.4 Inorganic Developments

12.4.1 Overview

12.4.2 Inorganic Developments Done By Companies



13. Company Profiles

13.1 General Electric Company

13.1.1 Key Facts

13.1.2 Business Description

13.1.3 Products and Services

13.1.4 Financial Overview

13.1.5 SWOT Analysis

13.1.6 Key Developments

13.2 Varian Medical Systems, Inc.

13.2.1 Key Facts

13.2.2 Business Description

13.2.3 Products and Services

13.2.4 Financial Overview

13.2.5 SWOT Analysis

13.2.6 Key Developments

13.3 IBA

13.3.1 Key Facts

13.3.2 Business Description

13.3.3 Products and Services

13.3.4 Financial Overview

13.3.5 SWOT Analysis

13.3.6 Key Developments

13.4 Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd.

13.4.1 Key Facts

13.4.2 Business Description

13.4.3 Products and Services

13.4.4 Financial Overview

13.4.5 SWOT Analysis

13.4.6 Key Developments

13.5 Siemens AG

13.5.1 Key Facts

13.5.2 Business Description

13.5.3 Products and Services

13.5.4 Financial Overview

13.5.5 SWOT Analysis

13.5.6 Key Developments

13.6 Advanced Cyclotron Systems

13.6.1 Key Facts

13.6.2 Business Description

13.6.3 Products and Services

13.6.4 Financial Overview

13.6.5 SWOT Analysis

13.6.6 Key Developments

13.7 isoSolution Inc.

13.7.1 Key Facts

13.7.2 Business Description

13.7.3 Products and Services

13.7.4 Financial Overview

13.7.5 SWOT Analysis

13.7.6 Key Developments

13.8 ALCEN

13.8.1 Key Facts

13.8.2 Business Description

13.8.3 Products and Services

13.8.4 Financial Overview

13.8.5 SWOT Analysis

13.8.6 Key Developments

13.9 Ionetix Corporation

13.9.1 Key Facts

13.9.2 Business Description

13.9.3 Products and Services

13.9.4 Financial Overview

13.9.5 SWOT Analysis

13.9.6 Key Developments

13.10 Best Cyclotron Systems, Inc.

13.10.1 Key Facts

13.10.2 Business Description

13.10.3 Products and Services

13.10.4 Financial Overview

13.10.5 SWOT Analysis

13.10.6 Key Developments



14. Appendix

14.1 Glossary of Terms



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/m430dk

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

