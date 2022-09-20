Worldwide Medical Enzymes Industry to 2028 - Increasing Applications in Pharmaceuticals is Driving Growth

DUBLIN, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Medical Enzymes Market 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global medical enzymes market is estimated to progress with a CAGR of 6.78% during the forecast period 2022-2028.

Factors such as rising investments in R&D, a growing aging population, and a high incidence of chronic diseases are fueling the studied market's growth. The rising applications of medical enzymes in the pharmaceutical industry are expected to widen the market's scope.



However, stringent regulation and safety concerns while handling enzymes are major factors negatively impacting the medical enzymes market's progression.



Regional Outlook

The global medical enzymes market covers Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa.



Globally, the Asia-Pacific is deemed to emerge as the fastest-growing region over the forecast period. The growing weight and digestive disorders are estimated to increase the demand for enzymes. Moreover, the growing health awareness is expected to support the demand for digestive enzymes across the region. Abnormalities in enzyme metabolism lead to various diseases that are likely to fuel the medical enzymes market. Besides this, the rising sports activities are anticipated to drive the studied market on a growth path.



Competitive Outlook

The prominent companies in the medical enzymes market are BASF SE, Dupont, Roche Holding AG, Novozymes, DSM, Sanofi SA, Codexis, Advanced Enzymes, Amano Enzyme, BBI Solutions, Thermofisher Scientific Inc, CPC Biotech, Novus, Brain Biotech AG, and Sekisui.



BASF SE operates over 232 production sites across the globe. Its customers include small, medium, and large organizations. It operates through six business segments classified as chemicals, materials, industrial solutions, surface technologies, nutrition and care, and agricultural solutions. The company serves clients across numerous industries. BASF has headquarters located in Germany.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Global Medical Enzymes Market - Summary



2. Industry Outlook

2.1. Impact of Covid-19 on the Medical Enzymes Market

2.2. Key Insights

2.2.1. Advancements in Enzyme Engineering

2.2.2. Increased Demand in the Pharmaceutical Sector

2.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

2.3.1. Threat of New Entrants

2.3.2. Threat of Substitutes

2.3.3. Bargaining Power of Buyers

2.3.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

2.3.5. Threat of Competitive Rivalry

2.4. Key Impact Analysis

2.4.1. Price

2.4.2. Quality

2.4.3. Usage

2.5. Market Attractiveness Index

2.6. Vendor Scorecard

2.7. Industry Components

2.7.1. Research and Development

2.7.2. Operations

2.7.3. Outbound Logistics

2.8. Regulatory Framework

2.9. Key Market Strategies

2.9.1. Mergers & Acquisitions

2.9.2. Product Launches & Developments

2.9.3. Partnerships & Agreements

2.9.4. Business Expansions & Divestitures

2.10. Market Drivers

2.10.1. Rising Investments in Research and Development

2.10.2. Rising Aging Population and Occurrence of Chronic Diseases

2.10.3. Increasing Applications in the Pharmaceutical Industry

2.11. Market Challenges

2.11.1. Strict Regulations

2.11.2. Safety Concerns while Handling Enzymes

2.12. Market Opportunities

2.12.1. Rising Health Issues and Growing Awareness

2.12.2. Rising Demand for Specialty Enzymes



3. Global Medical Enzymes Market Outlook - by Product Type

3.1. Hydrolase

3.1.1. Hyaluronidase

3.1.2. Lysozymes

3.1.3. Other Hydrolases Enzymes

3.2. Thrombolytic Enzyme

3.2.1. Streptokinase

3.2.2. Urokinase

3.2.3. Other Thrombolytic Enzymes

3.3. Digestive Enzyme

3.3.1. Lactase

3.3.2. L-Asparaginase

3.3.3. Other Digestive Enzymes

3.4. Endonuclease

3.4.1. Benzonase

3.4.2. Other Endonucleases



4. Global Medical Enzymes Market Outlook - by Application

4.1. Disease Treatment

4.2. Diagnostic Tools

4.3. Biomedical Research

4.4. Other Applications



5. Global Medical Enzymes Market - Regional Outlook



6. Competitive Landscape

6.1. BASF SE

6.2. Dupont

6.3. Roche Holding AG

6.4. Novozymes

6.5. Dsm

6.6. Sanofi Sa

6.7. Codexis

6.8. Advanced Enzymes

6.9. Amano Enzyme

6.10. Bbi Solutions

6.11. Thermofisher Scientific Inc

6.12. Cpc Biotech

6.13. Novus

6.14. Brain Biotech AG

6.15. Sekisui



7. Research Methodology & Scope

