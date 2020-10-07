Worldwide Medical Foods for Inborn Errors of Metabolism Industry to 2027 - Developing Healthcare Industry Worldwide Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Medical Foods for Inborn Errors of Metabolism Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Product; Age group; Disease; Forms; Packaging; Distribution Channel; and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global medical foods for inborn errors of metabolism market are anticipated to reach US$ 5,768.79 million by 2027 from US$ 2,507.80 million in 2019. The market is projected to grow with a CAGR of 11.2% from 2020 to 2027.

Factors such as increasing incidences of inborn errors of metabolism and growing preference toward dietary food supplements are expected to boost the growth of the global medical foods for inborn errors of metabolism market. However, the market is likely to get impacted by the issues with medical foods for inborn errors of metabolism during the forecast period.



The rates for consumption of nutraceutical supplements and prescribed medical food are increasing over enzyme-based therapeutic medicines. The increasing costs of healthcare and rising preference of consumers toward simple and effective remedies for disease management are likely to change the lineage from medicines to medical supplements and nutritional foods. Medical food refers to products that are used in dietary management of various diseases including inborn errors of metabolism that contains specific nutrients to fulfill the nutrient requirements for patients suffering from particular conditions. The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) have categorized medical food into four major categories-formulas for metabolic disorders, complete nutritional products, nutritionally incomplete products, and oral rehydration solutions. The medical foods are easy to access, as they do not require a prescription but are necessarily consumed under a medical supervision.



In case of inborn errors of metabolism, medical foods are used as treatment options, and the products available in the market are regulated under authoritative and regulatory food and diet supplement statuses. The nutritional treatment for inborn errors of metabolism provides between 85% and 90% of nutritional requirement for a person suffering from a particular inherited disorder. Moreover, there are almost negligible side effects of these supplements, making them ideal for consumption for patients of all age groups. In recent years, the private medical insurers in the US and a few other countries are also offering reimbursement programs for the consumption of certain medical foods. Thus, the rising adoption of medical food and nutrient supplements is expected to foster the market growth during the forecast period.



The global medical foods for inborn errors of metabolism market is segmented on the basis of product, age group, disease, form, packaging, distribution channels, and geography. Based on product, the medical foods for inborn errors of metabolism market is segmented into amino acid, glytactin with GMP, amino acid-modified infant formula with iron, low-calcium/vitamin D-free infant formula with iron, low protein food, and others. In 2019, the amino acid segment accounted for the largest share of the global medical foods for inborn errors of metabolism market.



The growth of this segment attributes to the availability of large number of amino acid based products in the market and their growing demand. Furthermore, the number of patients suffering from amino acid disorders is significantly higher leading to rising demand for these products during the forecast period. Based on age group, the market was segmented into infants, weaning, adolescents, and adults. Based on disease, the market was segmented in to Phenylketonuria (PKU), Maple Syrup Urine Disease (MSUD), Homocystinuria, Urea Cycle Disorders, Methylmalonic Acidemia, Organic Acidurias, Propionic Acidemia, Isovaleric Acidemia, Disorders of Leucine Metabolism, Glutaric Acidemia Type I, Renal Disease, Tyrosinemia Types I and II, and Others. Based on form, the market is segmented into Powder, Liquids, Gels, and Others. Based on packaging, the market is segmented into Can, Jar, Packets, Bottle, and Others. Based on distribution channel, the market is segmented into Retail Pharmacies, Hospital Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies, Drug Stores, and Others.



A few of the crucial secondary sources referred to while preparing this report are the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), World Health Organization (WHO), Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development, South Asia Food and Nutrition Security Initiative (SAFANSI), Public Health England (PHE), International Trade Administration (ITA), and Chinese Rare Disease Research Consortium (CRDRC).



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Medical Foods for Inborn Errors of Metabolism Market - Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology

3.1 Coverage

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research



4. Medical Foods for Inborn Errors of Metabolism Market Landscape

4.1 Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.2.1 North America - PEST Analysis

4.2.2 Europe - PEST Analysis

4.2.3 Asia-Pacific - PEST Analysis

4.2.4 Middle East and Africa - PEST Analysis

4.2.5 South and Central America - PEST Analysis

4.3 Expert Opinions



5. Global Medical Foods for Inborn Errors of Metabolism Market - Industry Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Increasing Incidences of Inborn Errors of Metabolism

5.1.2 Growing Preference Toward Dietary Supplements

5.2 Market Restraints

5.2.1 Issues with Medical Foods for Inborn Errors of Metabolism

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Developing Healthcare Industry Worldwide

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Growing Online Distribution Platforms

5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints



6. Medical Foods for Inborn Errors of Metabolism Market - Global Analysis

6.1 Global Medical Foods for Inborn Errors of Metabolism Market - Overview

6.2 Global Medical Foods for Inborn Errors of Metabolism Market - Revenue Forecasts and Analysis

6.3 Global Medical Foods for Inborn Errors of Metabolism Market, By Geography - Forecast And Analysis

6.4 Market Positioning of Key Players



7. Medical Foods for Inborn Errors of Metabolism Market Analysis- by Product

7.1 Overview

7.2 Medical Foods for Inborn Errors of Metabolism Market, By Product, 2019 & 2027 (%)

7.2.1 Medical Foods for Inborn Errors of Metabolism Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027, By Product (US$ Million)

7.3 Amino Acid

7.3.1 Overview

7.3.2 Amino Acid Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 (US$ Million)

7.4 Glytactin with GMP

7.4.1 Overview

7.4.2 Glytactin with GMP Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 (US$ Million)

7.5 Amino Acid-Modified Infant Formula With Iron

7.5.1 Overview

7.5.2 Amino Acid-Modified Infant Formula With Iron Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 (US$ Million)

7.6 Low-Calcium/Vitamin D-Free Infant Formula With Iron

7.6.1 Overview

7.6.2 Low-Calcium/Vitamin D-Free Infant Formula With Iron Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 (US$ Million)

7.7 Low Protein Food

7.7.1 Overview

7.7.2 Low Protein Food Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 (US$ Million)

7.8 Others

7.8.1 Overview

7.8.2 Others Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 (US$ Million)



8. Medical Foods for Inborn Errors of Metabolism Market Analysis- by Age Group

8.1 Overview

8.2 Medical Foods for Inborn Errors of Metabolism Market, By Age Group, 2019 & 2027 (%)

8.2.1 Medical Foods for Inborn Errors of Metabolism Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027, By Age Group (US$ Million)

8.3 Infants

8.3.1 Overview

8.3.2 Infants Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 (US$ Million)

8.4 Weaning

8.4.1 Overview

8.4.2 Weaning Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 (US$ Million)

8.5 Adolescent

8.5.1 Overview

8.5.2 Adolescent Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 (US$ Million)

8.6 Adults

8.6.1 Overview

8.6.2 Adults Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 (US$ Million)



9. Medical Foods for Inborn Errors of Metabolism Market Analysis- by Disease

9.1 Overview

9.2 Medical Foods for Inborn Errors of Metabolism Market, By Disease, 2019 & 2027 (% Share)

9.2.1 Medical Foods for Inborn Errors of Metabolism Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027, By Disease (US$ Million)

9.3 Phenylketonuria (PKU)

9.3.1 Overview

9.3.2 Phenylketonuria (PKU) Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 (US$ Million)

9.4 Maple Syrup Urine Disease (MSUD)

9.4.1 Overview

9.4.2 Maple Syrup Urine Disease (MSUD)Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 (US$ Million)

9.5 Homocystinuria

9.5.1 Overview

9.5.2 Homocystinuria Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 (US$ Million)

9.6 Urea Cycle Disorders

9.6.1 Overview

9.6.2 Urea Cycle Disorders Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 (US$ Million)

9.7 Methylmalonic Acidemia

9.7.1 Overview

9.7.2 Methylmalonic Acidemia Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 (US$ Million)

9.8 Organic Acidurias

9.8.1 Overview

9.8.2 Organic Acidurias Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 (US$ Million)

9.9 Propionic Acidemia

9.9.1 Overview

9.9.2 Propionic Acidemia Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 (US$ Million)

9.10 Isovaleric Acidemia

9.10.1 Overview

9.10.2 Isovaleric Acidemia Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 (US$ Million)

9.11 Disorders of Leucine Metabolism

9.11.1 Overview

9.11.2 Disorders of Leucine Metabolism Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 (US$ Million)

9.12 Glutaric Acidemia Type-I

9.12.1 Overview

9.12.2 Glutaric Acidemia Type-I Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 (US$ Million)

9.13 Renal Disease

9.13.1 Overview

9.13.2 Renal Disease Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 (US$ Million)

9.14 Tyrosinemia Type I and II

9.14.1 Overview

9.14.2 Tyrosinemia Type I and II Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 (US$ Million)

9.15 Others

9.15.1 Overview

9.15.2 Others Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 (US$ Million)



10. Medical Foods for Inborn Errors of Metabolism Market Analysis- by Form

10.1 Overview

10.3 Powder

10.4 Liquids

10.5 Gels

10.6 Others



11. Medical Foods for Inborn Errors of Metabolism Market Analysis- by Packaging

11.1 Overview

11.2 Medical Foods for Inborn Errors of Metabolism Market, By Packaging, 2019 & 2027 (% Share)

11.3 Can

11.4 Jar

11.5 Packet

11.6 Bottle

11.7 Others



12. Medical Foods for Inborn Errors of Metabolism Market Analysis- by Distribution Channel

12.1 Overview

12.2 Medical Foods for Inborn Errors of Metabolism Market, By Distribution Channel, 2019 & 2027 (% Share)

12.3 Retail Pharmacies

12.4 Hospital Pharmacies

12.5 Online Pharmacies

12.6 Drugstores

12.7 Others



13. Medical Foods for Inborn Errors of Metabolism Market - Geographic Analysis



Companies Mentioned



Nestle

Abbott

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc

Ajinomoto Co. Inc.

Solace Nutrition

Primus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

Danone SA

Galen Limited

PKU-MDMIL

