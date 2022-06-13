Worldwide Medical Nonwoven Disposables Industry to 2027 - Featuring Berry Global, Cardinal Health and Cypress Medical Products Among Others

DUBLIN, June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Medical Nonwoven Disposables Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global medical nonwoven disposables market reached a value of US$ 10.8 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 17.5 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 8.2% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Medical nonwoven disposables are organized structures of textiles made using linen, cotton, polyester, polypropylene, polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE), and other fibers. They are widely utilized in surgical environments as they protect against fluid, particulate, and microorganisms, thereby reducing the risk of cross-contamination between patients and healthcare professionals. Some of the commonly utilized medical nonwoven disposables include shoe covers, bed linen, lab coats, and single-use caps. At present, several manufacturers are offering a comprehensive range of medical nonwoven disposables manufactured using premium quality fabric in unique sizes, thicknesses, and textures.



Surgeries often require prolonged bed rest and hospital stays, which increases the risk of developing hospital-acquired infections (HAIs). This, along with the increasing number of individuals undergoing surgical interventions due to the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, represents one of the key factors positively influencing the demand for medical nonwoven disposables worldwide.

The market growth can also be attributed to the increasing geriatric population across the globe, which is more susceptible to develop serious health complications. Apart from this, rising awareness about their benefits, such as sterility, breathability, comfort, and antibacterial properties, is also propelling the market growth. Moreover, the increasing concerns among parents about the negative impact of using regular diapers on babies are contributing to the adoption of medical nonwoven disposables to make skin-friendly diapers.

Furthermore, due to the growing environmental concerns, several leading manufacturers are introducing biodegradable product variants, which are made using biopolymer like polylactic acid (PLA). They are also developing surgical masks, gowns, and drapes with an improved finish, liquid repellent, virus-proof, and bacterial barrier properties, which is projected to impel the growth of the market.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Ahlstrom-Munksjo Oyj, Berry Global Inc., Cardinal Health Inc., Cypress Medical Products LLC (Mckesson Corporation), Domtar Corporation, Dynarex Corporation, Freudenberg & Co. KG, Georgia-Pacific (Koch Industries), Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Medline Industries Inc., Paul Hartmann AG and Unicharm Corporation.



