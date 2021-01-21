Worldwide Medical Tourism Industry to 2027 - Overseas Promotional Offices Are a Key Source of Medical Tourists

DUBLIN, Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Medical Tourism Market by Treatment Type: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global medical tourism market accounted for $104.68 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $273.72 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 12.8% from 2019 to 2027 in terms of value. In terms of volume, the global medical tourism market accounted for 23,042.90 thousand patients in 2019, and is projected to reach 70,358.61 thousand patients by 2027, registering a CAGR of 15.0% from 2019 to 2027.



Medical tourism can be defined as an organized travel across international borders to avail medical treatment of some form, which may or may not be available in the travelers' home country. Medical tourists travel across international borders for the maintenance, enhancement, or restoration of their health through affordable healthcare facilities & treatments available in other countries, which are comparatively expensive in their own country. Medical tourists travel to receive medical treatments such as dental treatment, neurological treatment, and cardiovascular treatment.



The growth of the global medical tourism market is majorly driven by affordability and accessibility of quality healthcare services along with assistance from tourism departments and local governments. In addition, the availability of the latest medical technologies in medical tourism hubs across the globe is expected to fuel market growth. However, lengthy, partial reimbursement by payers and difficulties associated with travel, language barriers, availability of documentation, and VISA approval issues act as key restraints of the global market. Conversely, a wider hospital network under insurance coverage for cashless transactions is expected to serve as a remunerative opportunity for the expansion of the global medical tourism market during the period.



The report segments the market into treatment type and region. On the basis of treatment type, the market is segregated into dental treatment, cosmetic treatment, cardiovascular treatment, orthopedic treatment, neurological treatment, cancer treatment, fertility treatment, and others. Region wise, the medical tourism market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



The report provides extensive competitive analysis and profiles of key market players such as Aditya Birla Memorial Hospital, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Limited, Asian Heart Institute, Barbados Fertility Center, Fortis Healthcare Limited, KPJ Healthcare Berhad, NTT Medical Center Tokyo, Prince Court Medical Centre, Samitivej PCL, Seoul National University Hospital, and Wooridul Spine Hospital.



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1: Introduction

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Key Benefits for Stakeholders

1.3. Key Market Segments

1.3.1. List of Key Players Profiled in the Report

1.4. Research Methodology

1.4.1. Secondary Research

1.4.2. Primary Research

1.4.3. Analyst Tools and Models



Chapter 2: Executive Summary

2.1. Key Findings of the Study

2.2. CXO Perspective



Chapter 3: Market Overview

3.1. Market Definition and Scope

3.2. Key Findings

3.2.1. Top Investment Pockets

3.3. Reimbursement Scenario

3.3.1. Developed Regions

3.3.2. Developing Regions

3.4. Government Regulations

3.5. Top Player Positioning, 2019

3.6. Porters Five Forces Analysis

3.7. Market Dynamics

3.7.1. Drivers

3.7.1.1. Affordable Good Quality Care

3.7.1.2. Availability of Quality Care

3.7.1.3. Accessible Information and Care

3.7.1.4. Assistance and Support from Government Agencies and Associations

3.7.2. Restraints

3.7.2.1. Limited Coverage and Lengthy Partial Reimbursement by Payers

3.7.2.2. Difficulties Associated With Travel, Language Barriers, Availability, Documentation, and Visa Approval Issues

3.7.3. Opportunities

3.7.3.1. Overseas Promotional Offices Are a Key Source of Medical Tourists

3.7.3.2. Wider Hospital Network Under Insurance Coverage for Cashless Transactions

3.7.4. Impact Analyses

3.8. Impact Analysis of Covid-19 on the Medical Tourism Market



Chapter 4: Medical Tourism Market, by Treatment Type

4.1. Overview

4.1.1. Market Size and Forecast

4.2. Dental Treatment

4.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

4.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

4.2.2.1. Market Size and Forecast, by North America

4.2.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Europe

4.2.2.3. Market Size and Forecast, by Asia-Pacific

4.2.2.4. Market Size and Forecast, by LAMEA

4.3. Cosmetic Treatment

4.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

4.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

4.3.2.1. Market Size and Forecast, by North America

4.3.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Europe

4.3.2.3. Market Size and Forecast, by Asia-Pacific

4.3.2.4. Market Size and Forecast, by LAMEA

4.4. Cardiovascular Treatment

4.4.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

4.4.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

4.4.2.1. Market Size and Forecast, by North America

4.4.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Europe

4.4.2.3. Market Size and Forecast, by Asia-Pacific

4.4.2.4. Market Size and Forecast, by LAMEA

4.5. Orthopedic Treatment

4.5.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

4.5.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

4.5.2.1. Market Size and Forecast, by North America

4.5.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Europe

4.5.2.3. Market Size and Forecast, by Asia-Pacific

4.5.2.4. Market Size and Forecast, by LAMEA

4.6. Neurological Treatment

4.6.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

4.6.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

4.6.2.1. Market Size and Forecast, by North America

4.6.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Europe

4.6.2.3. Market Size and Forecast, by Asia-Pacific

4.6.2.4. Market Size and Forecast, by LAMEA

4.7. Cancer Treatment

4.7.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

4.7.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

4.7.2.1. Market Size and Forecast, by North America

4.7.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Europe

4.7.2.3. Market Size and Forecast, by Asia-Pacific

4.7.2.4. Market Size and Forecast, by LAMEA

4.8. Fertility Treatment

4.8.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

4.8.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

4.8.2.1. Market Size and Forecast, by North America

4.8.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Europe

4.8.2.3. Market Size and Forecast, by Asia-Pacific

4.8.2.4. Market Size and Forecast, by LAMEA

4.9. Other Treatments

4.9.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

4.9.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

4.9.2.1. Market Size and Forecast, by North America

4.9.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Europe

4.9.2.3. Market Size and Forecast, by Asia-Pacific

4.9.2.4. Market Size and Forecast, by LAMEA



Chapter 5: Medical Tourism Market, by Region

5.1. Overview

5.1.1. Market Size and Forecast

5.2. North America

5.3. Europe

5.4. Asia-Pacific

5.5. LAMEA



Chapter 6: Company Profile

6.1. Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Limited

6.1.1. Company Overview

6.1.2. Company Snapshot

6.1.3. Operating Business Segments

6.1.4. Product Portfolio

6.1.5. Business Performance

6.1.6. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

6.2. Fortis Healthcare Limited

6.2.1. Company Overview

6.2.2. Company Snapshot

6.2.3. Operating Business Segments

6.2.4. Product Portfolio

6.2.5. Business Performance

6.3. Asian Heart Institute

6.3.1. Company Overview

6.3.2. Company Snapshot

6.3.3. Operating Business Segments

6.3.4. Product Portfolio

6.4. Kpj Healthcare Berhad

6.4.1. Company Overview

6.4.2. Company Snapshot

6.4.3. Operating Business Segments

6.4.4. Product Portfolio

6.4.5. Business Performance

6.5. Ntt Medical Center Tokyo

6.5.1. Company Overview

6.5.2. Company Snapshot

6.5.3. Operating Business Segments

6.6. Seoul National University Hospital.

6.6.1. Company Overview

6.6.2. Company Snapshot

6.6.3. Operating Business Segments

6.6.4. Product Portfolio

6.7. Uz Leuven

6.7.1. Company Overview

6.7.2. Company Snapshot

6.7.3. Operating Business Segments

6.7.4. Product Portfolio

6.8. Wooridul Spine Hospital

6.8.1. Company Overview

6.8.2. Company Snapshot

6.8.3. Product Portfolio

6.9. Aditya Birla Memorial Hospital

6.9.1. Company Overview

6.9.2. Company Snapshot

6.9.3. Operating Business Segments

6.9.4. Product Portfolio

6.10. Barbados Fertility Center

6.10.1. Company Overview

6.10.2. Company Snapshot

6.10.3. Operating Business Segments

6.10.4. Product Portfolio

6.11. Prince Court Medical Centre

6.11.1. Company Overview

6.11.2. Company Snapshot

6.11.3. Operating Business Segments

6.11.4. Product Portfolio

6.12. Samitivej Pcl.

6.12.1. Company Overview

6.12.2. Company Snapshot

6.12.3. Operating Business Segments

6.12.4. Product Portfolio



