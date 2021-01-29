Worldwide Medium Density Fiberboard (MDF) Industry to 2028 - Rising Significance for Production of Specialty MDF Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, Jan. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Medium Density Fiberboard (MDF) Market 2019-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to this report, the global market for medium density fiberboard (MDF) is estimated to register growth at a CAGR of 3.84% during the projected phase of 2019-2028.



Factors such as growing demand for MDF in furniture production, coupled with easy access to raw materials, are propelling the growth of the medium density fiberboard market. Also, the rising importance of specialty MDF production is generating several opportunities for the medium density fiberboard market globally.



However, the stringent government regulation and the impact of hot pressing temperature on MDF, are hindering the medium density fiberboard market's expansion during the estimated period.



The global medium density fiberboard market covers the Asia-Pacific, North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa regions.



Asia-Pacific is expected to become the fastest-evolving market for MDF during the estimated period. The region's market growth can be attributable to the growing construction sector. Additionally, the surge in the population in China and India is expected to increase construction activities. MDF is widely used in the manufacturing of furniture, kitchen cabinets. Hence, the increasing construction activities are further anticipated to augment the medium density fiberboard market across the APAC region during the projected phase of 2019-2028.



The established companies involved in the market include Fantoni Spa, Swiss Krono AG, Masisa, Norbord Inc, Korosten MDF Manufacture, Daiken Corporation, Egger Group, Nelson Pine Industries Limited, Dare Panel Co Ltd, Kastamonu Entegre, Eucatex SA, Roseburg, Kronoplus Limited, ARAUCO, and Duratex SA.



ARAUCO provides forest product solutions to multiple industries, including construction, architectural design, and papermaking. It has a comprehensive product portfolio consisting of medium density fiberboard, high density fiberboard, premium plywood, particleboard and hardboard, and wood pulp, among others. The company's products are available across 80 countries. Moreover, its operations are spread across several countries, such as China, Australia, Brazil, Canada, Australia, and more.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Global Medium Density Fiberboard (MDF) Market - Summary



2. Industry Outlook

2.1. Market Definition

2.2. Key Insights

2.2.1. Asia-Pacific is Most Promising Regional Market

2.2.2. Moisture-Resistant MDF is Anticipated to Grow at a Highest Cagr

2.2.3. India is Leading in Terms of MDF Adoption

2.2.4. Increasing Residential Construction in Asia-Pacific Region

2.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

2.3.1. Threat of New Entrants

2.3.2. Threat of Substitute

2.3.3. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

2.3.4. Bargaining Power of Buyers

2.3.5. Threat of Competitive Rivalry

2.4. Market Attractiveness Index

2.5. Vendor Scorecard

2.6. Impact of Covid-19 on Medium Density Fiberboard (MDF) Market

2.7. Market Drivers

2.7.1. Growing Demand for MDF in Furniture

2.7.2. Easy Access to Raw Materials

2.8. Market Restraints

2.8.1. Strict Government Regulations

2.9. Market Opportunities

2.9.1. Rising Significance for Production of Specialty MDF

2.10. Market Challenges

2.10.1. Impact of Hot Pressing Temperature on MDF



3. Global Medium Density Fiberboard (MDF) Market Outlook - by Product

3.1. Standard MDF

3.2. Moisture-Resistant MDF

3.3. Fire-Resistant MDF



4. Global Medium Density Fiberboard (MDF) Market Outlook - by Application

4.1. Cabinet

4.2. Flooring

4.3. Furniture

4.4. Molding, Door, and Millwork

4.5. Packaging System

4.6. Other Applications



5. Global Medium Density Fiberboard (MDF) Market Outlook - by End-User

5.1. Residential

5.2. Commercial

5.3. Institutional



6. Global Medium Density Fiberboard (MDF) Market - Regional Outlook

6.1. North America

6.1.1. Market by Product

6.1.2. Market by Application

6.1.3. Market by End-User

6.1.4. Country Analysis

6.1.4.1. United States

6.1.4.2. Canada

6.2. Europe

6.2.1. Market by Product

6.2.2. Market by Application

6.2.3. Market by End-User

6.2.4. Country Analysis

6.2.4.1. United Kingdom

6.2.4.2. Germany

6.2.4.3. France

6.2.4.4. Spain

6.2.4.5. Italy

6.2.4.6. Russia

6.2.4.7. Rest of Europe

6.3. Asia-Pacific

6.3.1. Market by Product

6.3.2. Market by Application

6.3.3. Market by End-User

6.3.4. Country Analysis

6.3.4.1. China

6.3.4.2. Japan

6.3.4.3. India

6.3.4.4. South Korea

6.3.4.5. Asean Countries

6.3.4.6. Australia & New Zealand

6.3.4.7. Rest of Asia-Pacific

6.4. Latin America

6.4.1. Market by Product

6.4.2. Market by Application

6.4.3. Market by End-User

6.4.4. Country Analysis

6.4.4.1. Brazil

6.4.4.2. Mexico

6.4.4.3. Rest of Latin America

6.5. Middle East and Africa

6.5.1. Market by Product

6.5.2. Market by Application

6.5.3. Market by End-User

6.5.4. Country Analysis

6.5.4.1. United Arab Emirates

6.5.4.2. Turkey

6.5.4.3. Saudi Arabia

6.5.4.4. South Africa

6.5.4.5. Rest of Middle East & Africa



7. Competitive Landscape

7.1. Arauco

7.2. Daiken Corporation

7.3. Dare Panel Co Ltd

7.4. Duratex Sa

7.5. Egger Group

7.6. Eucatex Sa

7.7. Fantoni Spa

7.8. Masisa (Groupo Nueva Company)

7.9. Kastamonu Entegre

7.10. Korosten MDF Manufacture

7.11. Kronoplus Limited (Kronospan Limited)

7.12. Nelson Pine Industries Limited (Sumitomo Forestry Co Ltd)

7.13. Norbord Inc

7.14. Roseburg

7.15. Swiss Krono AG



8. Methodology & Scope

8.1. Research Scope & Deliverables

8.2. Sources of Data

8.3. Research Methodology



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/k67c96

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

