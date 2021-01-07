Worldwide Metal Implants and Medical Alloys Industry to 2025 - Key Drivers and Restraints

DUBLIN, Jan. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Metal Implants and Medical Alloys Market - Forecasts from 2020 to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global metal Implants and medical alloys Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.79% to reach US$23.179 billion by 2025 from US$13.982 billion in 2019.



Spondylolisthesis is a disease in which the slipping of the vertebrae occurs at the base of the spine and can cause damage to bones as the vertebrae start slipping forward or backward. This condition is of different types such as degenerative, isthmic, traumatic, dysplastic, or pathologic. According to the facts, and estimates presented by the NCBI, Isthmic spondylolisthesis is such a disease that affects the adolescent population and the prevalence is estimated to higher in males as compared to females. Additionally, the dysplastic type is seen mostly in the younger or pediatric population. Thus, these increasing cases of spine problems are leading to individuals opting for implants to correct the condition and prevent any further damage, which is causing an increase in the demand for the metal implants and medical alloys and is fueling the market growth.



Dental Implants are also facing an increase in the demand owing to the rising dental problems, which are a result of an unhealthy lifestyle of many individuals and the growing geriatric population



According to the data and statistics provided by the AAID (American Academy of Implant Dentistry), there are about 3 million individuals in the US that have gotten dental implants installed, which is attributable to the weakening of their teeth or the problems due to poor oral hygiene and unhealthy lifestyle. In addition, the growing geriatric population is another factor that is contributing to this surge in the demand for dental implants and medical alloys as the teeth get weaker and diseased due to the reduction in the efficacy of the immune system of older people. Thus, these factors are propelling the market growth further over the forecast period.



3D printed implants hold the potential to provide the different market players with an opportunity to improve their product portfolios and bolster the market growth over the forecast period.



3D printed implants are gaining immense traction from the different industry players owing to the better and enhanced accuracy with which the parts can be manufactured and the relatively lower costs than the conventional manufacturing of implants. In addition, some market players are involved in offering such products such as DePuy Synthes among some others. Therefore, these factors are providing an opportunity for the market players to contribute to the market growth over the forecast period and improve their market share.



Product Offerings by Major Market Players in the Metal Implants and Medical Alloys Market



Furthermore, major market players and newer market players are coming up with new and enhanced measures such as offering and launching top-quality metal implants and medical alloy products in order to cater to the general demand from the end-users effectively, whilst simultaneously earning profits and contributing to the market growth.



Some of the examples of product launches and project expansions are as follows:



In October 2019 , Alphatec Holdings, Inc., which is also known by the name ATEC and is a distinguished company involved in the manufacture and sale of medical devices, with special attention towards spine surgery announced the commercial lunch of their new product called the "IdentiTi". The product is a line of the porous titanium implant to be used for the purpose of lateral body fusion procedures. In addition to this, the company has also announced the release of another product, which is called the AMP Lateral Anti-Migration Plate.

In September 2019 , DePuy Synthes, which is a company, that is part of the Johnson and Johnson Medical Devices Group announced the launch of its new product line under the 3D printed titanium spinal implants, at the 34th Annual North American Spine Society meeting, which was held in the last week of September. The product is called the "CONDUIT Interbody Platform and has been designed in order to mimic the structural characteristics and features of the natural bone. These implants are used to treat the discs that have collapsed due to the degenerative spinal diseases and come in a variety of shapes and sizes.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Market Segmentation



2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Data

2.2. Assumptions



3. Executive Summary

3.1. Research Highlights



4. Market Dynamics

4.1. Market Drivers

4.2. Market Restraints

4.3. Porters Five Forces Analysis

4.3.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.3.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.3.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.3.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.3.5. Competitive Rivalry in the Industry

4.4. Industry Value Chain Analysis



5. Global Metal Implants and Medical Alloys Market Analysis, By Type

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Cobalt Chrome

5.3. Stainless Steel

5.4. Titanium

5.5. Others



6. Global Metal Implants and Medical Alloys Market Analysis, By Application

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Orthopaedic

6.3. Dental

6.4. Spinal

6.5. Others



7. Global Metal Implants and Medical Alloys Market Analysis, By End-User

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Hospitals

7.3. Clinics



8. Global Metal Implants and Medical Alloys Market Analysis, by Geography

8.1. Introduction

8.2. North America

8.2.1. North America Metal Implants and Medical Alloys Market Analysis, By Type, 2019 to 2025

8.2.2. North America Metal Implants and Medical Alloys Market Analysis, By Application, 2019 to 2025

8.2.3. North America Metal Implants and Medical Alloys Market Analysis, By End-User, 2019 to 2025

8.2.4. By Country

8.2.4.1. United States

8.2.4.2. Canada

8.2.4.3. Mexico

8.3. South America

8.3.1. South America Metal Implants and Medical Alloys Market Analysis, By Type, 2019 to 2025

8.3.2. South America Metal Implants and Medical Alloys Market Analysis, By Application, 2019 to 2025

8.3.3. South America Metal Implants and Medical Alloys Market Analysis, By End-User, 2019 to 2025

8.3.4. By Country

8.3.4.1. Brazil

8.3.4.2. Argentina

8.3.4.3. Others

8.4. Europe

8.4.1. Europe Metal Implants and Medical Alloys Market Analysis, By Type, 2019 to 2025

8.4.2. Europe Metal Implants and Medical Alloys Market Analysis, By Application, 2019 to 2025

8.4.3. Europe Metal Implants and Medical Alloys Market Analysis, By End-User, 2019 to 2025

8.4.4. By Country

8.4.4.1. UK

8.4.4.2. Germany

8.4.4.3. France

8.4.4.4. Spain

8.4.4.5. Others

8.5. Middle East and Africa

8.5.1. Middle East and Africa Metal Implants and Medical Alloys Market Analysis, By Type, 2019 to 2025

8.5.2. Middle East and Africa Metal Implants and Medical Alloys Market Analysis, By Application, 2019 to 2025

8.5.3. Middle East and Africa Metal Implants and Medical Alloys Market Analysis, By End-User, 2019 to 2025

8.5.4. By Country

8.5.4.1. Saudi Arabia

8.5.4.2. United Arab Emirates

8.5.4.3. Israel

8.5.4.4. Others

8.6. Asia Pacific

8.6.1. Asia Pacific Metal Implants and Medical Alloys Market Analysis, By Type, 2019 to 2025

8.6.2. Asia Pacific Metal Implants and Medical Alloys Market Analysis, By Application, 2019 to 2025

8.6.3. Asia Pacific Metal Implants and Medical Alloys Market Analysis, By End-User, 2019 to 2025

8.6.4. By Country

8.6.4.1. Japan

8.6.4.2. China

8.6.4.3. India

8.6.4.4. South Korea

8.6.4.5. Others



9. Competitive Environment and Analysis

9.1. Major Players and Strategy Analysis

9.2. Emerging Players and Market Lucrativeness

9.3. Mergers, Acquisitions, Agreements, and Collaborations

9.4. Vendor Competitiveness Matrix



10. Company Profiles

10.1. CRS Holdings Inc.

10.2. DSM

10.3. Johnson Matthey

10.4. ATI

10.5. AMETEK Inc.

10.6. Aperam

10.7. Wright Medical Group N.V.

10.8. Zimmer Biomet

10.9. QuesTek Innovations LLC

10.10. Fort Wayne Metals Research Products Corp



