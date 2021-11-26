Worldwide mHealth Industry to 2026 - Featuring Airstrip Technologies, Apple and Boston Scientific Among Others

DUBLIN, Nov. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "mHealth Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global mHealth market is currently witnessing strong growth. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global mHealth market to grow at a CAGR of around 25% during the forecast period (2021-2026).



Mobile health (mHealth) is a diversified branch of electronic health (eHealth) that collects patient data using mobile devices and wireless infrastructure. The collected data assists in obtaining accurate results that are utilized to treat and diagnose several medical conditions. mHealth assists in improving medication adherence and communication, allows remote patient monitoring and enables patients to send secure messages, connect to service providers and schedule appointments. As a result, it finds extensive application in healthcare supply chain management, diagnostic and treatment support, chronic disease monitoring and management and increasing health awareness among people.

At present, mHealth technology is gaining popularity across the globe for home-based patient monitoring services among the geriatric population. The rising dependence on mobile devices represents one of the key factors strengthening the global mHealth market growth. These devices enable individuals to access healthcare-related services via wireless multimedia easily. Moreover, mHealth solutions have user-friendly characteristics and offer efficiency during an emergency. This, in confluence with the increasing instances of chronic diseases, such as diabetes and hypertension, is positively influencing the market growth worldwide.

Furthermore, the key manufacturers are integrating innovative technologies to support the healthcare industry, which, in turn, is fostering the market growth. For instance, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced the launch of an internet-based repository, CURE ID, in December 2019 that enabled the clinical community to report their experiences of treating infectious diseases with the existing FDA-approved drugs through smartphones, websites or other mobile devices.

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Airstrip Technologies Inc., Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc., Apple Inc., Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, Boston Scientific Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Masimo Corporation, Omron HealthCare Inc. (OMRON Corporation), Qualcomm Incorporated, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. and Sanofi S.A.

