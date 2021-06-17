Worldwide Microfluidics Industry to 2029 - by Application, Material and Geography

DUBLIN, June 17, 2021 The "Microfluidics Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2021 to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Microfluidics is the science of manipulating and controlling fluids inside micrometer-size channels. The application of microfluidics ranges from diagnostics to the pharmaceutical research. Microfluidics is gaining high acceptance in the healthcare application due to rise in demand for point-of-care testing (POCT) and in-vitro diagnostics.



The report titled "Global Microfluidics Market- Growth, Future Prospects and Competitive Analysis, 2021 - 2029" offers strategic insights into the overall microfluidics market along with the market size and estimates for the duration 2021 to 2029. The research study covers in-depth analysis of market segments based on application, material type and different geographical region.



In order to help strategic decision makers, the report also includes competitive profiling of the leading players in global microfluidics market, attractive investment proposition and market positioning of key manufacturers sections.

Geographically, the global microfluidics market is studied for the following regional markets:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

U.K.

Germany

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa

and GCC

Rest of MEA

Market size and forecast for these regional and country level markets are presented in this study for the period 2015-2025. Market growth rates for the forecast period 2015-2025 are also included in this report, considering 2016 as the base year.



Along with quantitative information, qualitative information sets and assessment tools are provided in this study for better analysis of the overall market scenario and future prospects. Information such as market inclination insights and drivers, challenges and opportunities assists the readers for understanding the ongoing trends in the global microfluidics market. Tools such as market positioning of key players and attractive investment proposition provide the readers with insights on the competitive scenario of the global microfluidics market. This report concludes with company profiles section that highlights major information about the key players engaged in global microfluidics market. In-depth competitive environment analysis and historical years (2019) market size data are also provided in the report.



Thus, the research study provides a holistic view of the global microfluidics market, offering market size and estimates for the period from 2019 to 2029, keeping in mind the above-mentioned factors.



Based on the type of application, the microfluidics market is segmented into:

Pharmaceutical Research

Proteomic Analysis

Genomic Analysis

Cell-Based Assays

Drug Delivery

In-Vitro Diagnostics

Point-of-Care Testing

Clinical Diagnostics

Environmental Testing

Industrial Testing

Microfluidics is the science of manipulating and controlling fluids inside micrometer-size channels. The application of microfluidics ranges from diagnostics to the pharmaceutical research. Microfluidics is gaining high acceptance in the healthcare application due to rise in demand for point-of-care testing (POCT) and in-vitro diagnostics. On the basis of application, the global microfluidics market is majorly segmented into pharmaceutical research and in-vitro diagnostics. The pharmaceutical research segment is further sub-segmented into proteomic analysis, genomic analysis, cell-based assays and drug delivery. The in-vitro diagnostic segment is further categorized into point-of-care testing, clinical diagnostics, environmental testing and industrial testing. The in-vitro diagnostics held the largest share in the microfluidics market due to rising demand for POCT due to introduction of easy step diagnostic techniques by the companies such as Roche Diagnostics, Abbott, Cephied and others. POCT is further anticipated to grow at a fastest growth rate to rising incidences of chronic and infectious diseases and emerging technologies in the field.



For the purpose of this study, the global microfluidic market is categorized into:

For the purpose of this study, the global microfluidic market is categorized into regional markets viz., North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. In the base year 2016, North America dominated the global microfluidic market, followed by Europe and then Asia-Pacific. The largest share of North America can be attributed to supportive insurance schemes for laboratory testing procedure, incidence rate of various infectious diseases, sufficient reimbursements for medical devices, and presence of well-structured distribution channels in the region. Moreover, rising preference of point of care (POC) testing in the region is further driving the microfluidic market in North America. In addition, the rising demand for home healthcare services and increasing application of self-administered transdermal microneedles would further fuel the growth of microfluidics market. Asia Pacific is the fastest growing region for the microfluidic due to the improving research infrastructure, heavy investments from key players in the region and low cost of labor. In addition the surge in the number of private hospitals and stand-alone clinics in the region would further guide the microfluidic market in the region.



Based on the type of material, the microfluidics market is segmented into:

Polymer-Based Microfluidics

Glass-Based Microfluidics

Silicon-Based Microfluidics

Others (Metal, Ceramic)

Microfluidics is the science of manipulating and controlling fluids inside micrometer-size channels. The technology has evolved from Microelectromechanical Systems (MEMS) devices and can replicate all the functions of its counterparts in various healthcare applications, such as drug delivery, point-of-care (POC) testing, and clinical diagnostics. The global microfluidic market on the basis of material has been segmented into polymer-based microfluidics, glass-based microfluidics, silicon-based microfluidics, and others. Polymer-based microfluidics held the largest market in 2016 due to higher reliability, and rising application in different diagnostic areas such as membrane protein measurement, collect tumor cells and others. Silicon-based material is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period due to increasing introduction of point of care (POC) testing. Moreover, its is easy to handle and is more cost effective.



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Preface



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Microfluidics Market Portraiture

2.2 Microfluidics Market, by Application, 2020 (US$ Mn)

2.3 Microfluidics Market, by Material, 2020 (US$ Mn)

2.4 Microfluidics Market, by Geography, 2020 (Value %)



Chapter 3 Global Microfluidics Market Analysis

3.1 Global Microfluidics Market Overview

3.2 Market Dynamics

3.2.1 Market Drivers

3.2.2 Challenges

3.2.3 Opportunities

3.3 Attractive Investment Proposition

3.4 Competitive Analysis: Global Microfluidics Market, 2020 (Value %)



Chapter 4 Global Microfluidics Market Analysis, By Application

4.1 Overview

4.2 Pharmaceutical Research

4.2.1 Proteomic Analysis

4.2.2 Genomic Analysis

4.2.3 Cell-Based Assays

4.2.4 Drug Delivery

4.3 In-Vitro Diagnostics

4.3.1 Point-of-Care Testing

4.3.2 Clinical Diagnostics

4.3.3 Environmental Testing

4.3.4 Industrial Testing



Chapter 5 Global Microfluidics Market Analysis, By Material

5.1 Overview

5.2 Polymer-Based Microfluidics

5.3 Glass-Based Microfluidics

5.4 Silicon-Based Microfluidics

5.5 Others (Metal, Ceramic)



Chapter 6 Global Microfluidics Market, By Geography

6.1 Preface

6.2 North America (U.S. & Canada)

6.3 Europe (U.K., Germany & Rest of Europe)

6.4 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan & Rest of Asia-Pacific)

6.5 Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of LATAM)

6.6 Middle East and Africa (GCC and Rest of MEA)



Chapter 7 Company Profiles

7.1 Agilent Technologies, Inc.

7.2 Danaher Corporation

7.3 Becton, Dickinson and Company

7.4 Bio-Rad Laboratories

7.5 Abbott Laboratories

7.6 F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

7.7 Perkinelmer, Inc.

7.8 Illumina, Inc,

7.9 Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

7.10 RainDance Technologies, Inc.

7.11 Fluidigm Corporation

7.12 Dolomite Microfluidics



