Worldwide Microscopy Devices Industry to 2028 - by Product Type, Application, End-user and Region

DUBLIN, April 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Microscopy Devices Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report on the global microscopy devices market studies past as well as current growth trends and opportunities to gain valuable insights of the indicators of the market during the forecast period from 2017 to 2028. The report provides revenue of the global microscopy devices market for the period 2017-2028, considering 2020 as the base year and 2028 as the forecast year. The report also provides the compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the global microscopy devices market during the forecast period.

The report has been prepared after an extensive primary and secondary research. Primary research involved bulk of research efforts, wherein analysts carried out interviews with industry leaders and opinion makers. Extensive secondary research involved referring to key players' product type literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents to understand the global microscopy devices market.



Secondary research also included Internet sources, statistical data from government agencies, websites, company presentations, sales data, and trade associations. Analysts have employed a combination of top-down and bottom-up approaches to study various phenomenon in the global microscopy devices market.



The report includes an elaborate executive summary, along with a snapshot of the growth behavior of various segments included in the scope of the study. Furthermore, the report sheds light on the changing competitive dynamics in the global microscopy devices market. These indices serve as valuable tools for existing market players as well as for entities interested in entering the global microscopy devices market.



The report delves into the competition landscape of the global microscopy devices market. Key players operating in the global microscopy devices market have been identified, and each one of these has been profiled for distinguishing business attributes. Company overview, financial standings, recent developments, and SWOT are some of the attributes of players in the global microscopy devices market that have been profiled in this report.



Key Questions Answered in Microscopy Devices Market Report

What is the scope of growth of product type companies in the global microscopy devices market?

What will be the Y-o-Y growth of the global microscopy devices market between 2017 and 2028?

What is the influence of changing trends in technologies on the global microscopy devices market?

Will North America continue to be the most profitable market for microscopy devices providers?

continue to be the most profitable market for microscopy devices providers? Which factors are anticipated to hamper the growth of the global microscopy devices market during the forecast period?

Which are the leading companies in the global microscopy devices market?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Assumptions and Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary: Global Microscopy Devices Market



4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.1.1. Product Type Definition

4.1.2. Industry Evolution / Developments

4.2. Overview

4.3. Market Dynamics

4.3.1. Drivers

4.3.2. Restraints

4.3.3. Opportunities

4.4. Global Microscopy Devices Market Analysis and Forecast, 2017-2028

4.4.1. Market Revenue Projections (US$ Mn)



5. Key Insights

5.1. Key Industry Events (mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, etc.)

5.2. Technological Advancements

5.3. COVID-19 Impact Analysis



6. Global Microscopy Devices Market Analysis and Forecast, by Product Type

6.1. Introduction & Definition

6.1.1. Key Findings / Developments

6.2. Global Microscopy Devices Market Value Forecast, by Product Type, 2017-2028

6.2.1.1. Optical Microscopy

6.2.1.2. Scanning Probe Microscopy

6.2.1.3. Electron Microscopy

6.2.1.4. Microscopy Accessories

6.3. Global Microscopy Devices Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Product Type



7. Global Microscopy Devices Market Analysis and Forecast, by Application

7.1. Introduction & Definition

7.1.1. Key Findings / Developments

7.2. Global Microscopy Devices Market Value Forecast, by Application, 2017-2028

7.2.1.1. Cell and Molecular Biology

7.2.1.2. Clinical Pathology and Diagnostics

7.2.1.3. Biomedical Engineering

7.2.1.4. Pharmacology and Toxicology

7.2.1.5. Neuroscience

7.2.1.6. Surgery

7.2.1.7. Others

7.3. Global Microscopy Devices Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Application



8. Global Microscopy Devices Market Analysis and Forecast, by End-user

8.1. Introduction & Definition

8.1.1. Key Findings / Developments

8.2. Global Microscopy Devices Market Value Forecast, by End-user, 2017-2028

8.2.1.1. Hospitals

8.2.1.2. Diagnostic Laboratories

8.2.1.3. Ambulatory Surgery Centers

8.2.1.4. Physician Offices

8.2.1.5. Academic & Research Institutes

8.3. Global Microscopy Devices Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Application



9. Global Microscopy Devices Market Analysis and Forecast, by Region

9.1. Key Findings

9.2. Global Microscopy Devices Market Value Forecast, by Region

9.2.1. North America

9.2.2. Europe

9.2.3. Asia Pacific

9.2.4. Latin America

9.2.5. Middle East & Africa

9.3. North America Microscopy Devices Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Region



10. North America Microscopy Devices Market Analysis and Forecast



11. Europe Microscopy Devices Market Analysis and Forecast



12. Asia Pacific Microscopy Devices Market Analysis and Forecast



13. Latin America Microscopy Devices Market Analysis and Forecast



14. Middle East & Africa Microscopy Devices Market Analysis and Forecast

15. Competition Landscape

15.1. Market Player - Competition Matrix (by tier and size of companies)

15.2. Market Share / Position Analysis, by Company, 2020

15.3. Competitive Business Strategies

15.4. Company Profiles

15.4.1. Olympus Corporation

15.4.1.1. Company Overview (HQ, Business Segments, Employee Strength)

15.4.1.2. Financial Analysis

15.4.1.3. Growth Strategies

15.4.1.4. SWOT Analysis

15.4.2. Carl Zeiss Microscopy GmbH

15.4.2.1. Company Overview (HQ, Business Segments, Employee Strength)

15.4.2.2. Financial Analysis

15.4.2.3. Growth Strategies

15.4.2.4. SWOT Analysis

15.4.3. Bruker Corporation

15.4.3.1. Company Overview (HQ, Business Segments, Employee Strength)

15.4.3.2. Financial Analysis

15.4.3.3. Growth Strategies

15.4.3.4. SWOT Analysis

15.4.4. Nikon Corporation

15.4.4.1. Company Overview (HQ, Business Segments, Employee Strength)

15.4.4.2. Financial Analysis

15.4.4.3. Growth Strategies

15.4.4.4. SWOT Analysis

15.4.5. Leica Microsystems

15.4.5.1. Company Overview (HQ, Business Segments, Employee Strength)

15.4.5.2. Financial Analysis

15.4.5.3. Growth Strategies

15.4.5.4. SWOT Analysis

15.4.6. FEI Company

15.4.6.1. Company Overview (HQ, Business Segments, Employee Strength)

15.4.6.2. Financial Analysis

15.4.6.3. Growth Strategies

15.4.6.4. SWOT Analysis

15.4.7. Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation

15.4.7.1. Company Overview (HQ, Business Segments, Employee Strength)

15.4.7.2. Financial Analysis

15.4.7.3. Growth Strategies

15.4.7.4. SWOT Analysis

15.4.8. JOEL Ltd.

15.4.8.1. Company Overview (HQ, Business Segments, Employee Strength)

15.4.8.2. Financial Analysis

15.4.8.3. Growth Strategies

15.4.8.4. SWOT Analysis

15.4.9. Cameca SAS

15.4.9.1. Company Overview (HQ, Business Segments, Employee Strength)

15.4.9.2. Financial Analysis

15.4.9.3. Growth Strategies

15.4.9.4. SWOT Analysis

15.4.10. NT-MDT SI

15.4.10.1. Company Overview (HQ, Business Segments, Employee Strength)

15.4.10.2. Financial Analysis

15.4.10.3. Growth Strategies

15.4.10.4. SWOT Analysis

15.4.11. Shimadzu Corporation.

15.4.11.1. Company Overview (HQ, Business Segments, Employee Strength)

15.4.11.2. Financial Analysis

15.4.11.3. Growth Strategies

15.4.11.4. SWOT Analysis

15.4.12. Keysight Technologies.

15.4.12.1. Company Overview (HQ, Business Segments, Employee Strength)

15.4.12.2. Financial Analysis

15.4.12.3. Growth Strategies

15.4.12.4. SWOT Analysis

15.4.13. Nanosurf AG.

15.4.13.1. Company Overview (HQ, Business Segments, Employee Strength)

15.4.13.2. Financial Analysis

15.4.13.3. Growth Strategies

15.4.13.4. SWOT Analysis



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8pjyr4

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets