Worldwide Migraine Drugs Markets to 2025: CAGR is Forecast to Grow at 18%

The "Migraine Drugs Market Analysis Report By Therapeutic Class (Triptans, CGRP-based Therapies, Ditans, Neurotoxins, NSAIDs), By Treatment, By Route of Administration, And Segment Forecasts, 2018 - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global migraine drugs market size is expected to be valued at USD 7.7 billion by 2025, exhibiting an 18% CAGR during the forecast period. The market is largely driven by factors such as rise in disease prevalence, development of novel therapies, lifestyle changes, and hormonal medications.

Over the past five years, the global migraine drugs market has been relatively stagnant, with the market mainly dominated by usage of generic triptans and other off-label drugs. Majority of the currently prescribed drugs for both acute and preventative treatment are associated with poor efficacy and an unfavorable side-effect profile.



Launch of Amgen/Novartis' CGRP mAb Aimovig is the first step toward revolutionizing the treatment paradigm of migraine prevention. For drug manufacturers likely to enter the market by 2019, such as Eli Lilly, Teva Pharma, and Alder BioPharma, pricing will be a key differentiating factor as all CGRP-based therapies have a similar efficacy and safety profile.



Germany leads the European market, driven by rising disease prevalence, novel drug launches, and increase in R&D activities

The acute migraine treatment market will be supported by rapid uptake of novel drug classes such as CGRP receptor antagonists and ditans currently under active investigation in multiple Phase II/III trials

Biohaven's rimegepant is expected to face competition from Allergan's ubrogepant, which has shown superior efficacy in Phase III trials compared to rimegepant

Eli Lilly's Phase III 5-HT1F receptor agonist Lasmiditan is expected to be a novel first-line non triptan acute treatment option for patients in whom triptans are contradicted

Approximately 20% of patients seeking preventive treatment for migraine do not respond to available generic medications. Several biologics and small molecules drugs are undergoing active development to target high unmet needs in the preventive treatment segment

Drugs with novel targets in early-phase development include AOBiome Therapeutics' AOB-203 (antibacterial), Winston Pharma's Dolorac (histamine H1 receptor antagonists), NeuroAxons' NXN-188 (combination of NOS inhibitor and a triptan), and Biohaven's BHV-3500 (gepant). These novel agents are under evaluation for both episodic and chronic migraine in multiple Phase I/II trials

