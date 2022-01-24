Worldwide Mobile C-Arm Industry to 2026 - Rising Demand for Early Diagnosis is Driving Growth

DUBLIN, Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Mobile C-Arm Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global mobile c-arm market is anticipated to grow rapidly in the forecast period, 2022-2026, on account of surging demand for minimally invasive surgeries along with the rising investments to upgrade the imaging systems and related medical devices with the technological advancements.

Moreover, rising demand for early diagnosis and treatment procedure for the patients is expected to drive the growth of the global mobile c-arm market in the upcoming five years. Geriatric population is more susceptible to the chronic diseases, target diseases, and various other kind of trauma along with the children population below the age of seven, the increase in these population is anticipated to support the growth of the market in the next five years. Financial investments in the research and development of the medical devices are expected to drive the growth of the market in the forecast period, until 2026.

Furthermore, technologically advanced medical devices are flooding the market and advanced mobile c-arms have the opportunity to provide more efficient diagnosis and treatments for the patients thereby supporting the growth of the global mobile c-arm market in the next five years. The development of novel products offering consumer-centric features such as 3D imaging, radiation dose optimization, robotic movements, and enhanced imaging quality, among others, and establishment of hybrid operating rooms are bolstering the growth of global mobile c-arm market.

The global mobile c-arm market is segmented by product type, technology, application, end users, regional distribution, and competitional landscape. Based on product type, the market is majorly divided into full size c-arm and mini size c-arm. Full size c-arm imaging system is anticipated to hold the largest revenue shares of the market and assert its dominance over the market in the forecast period on the account of its multiple usage and applications. Moreover, although mobile c-arm imaging systems are compatible and easily movable, they are advantageous in the terms of lighter weight and easy maneuverability. Furthermore, these medical devices are available in the market from a longer time as compared to the mini size c-arm imaging systems. Also, presence of multiple axes angle that are motorized, makes the device movement easy and more comfortable for the patient.

Holding the major shares of the market are EUROCOLUMBUS S.R.L., Hitachi Medical Systems, Ortho Scan, Inc., Ziehm Imaging GmbH, Toshiba Medical Systems, Shimadzu Corporation, Hologic Corporation, Siemens AG, Philips Healthcare, GE Healthcare, among others. Market players are actively involved with the research and development of the technologically advanced medical devices like mobile c-arms. The surge in the demand for minimally invasive surgical and diagnostic instruments and medical devices, are influencing the research institutes to maneuver efficient and effective medical devices. Other strategic recommendations include partnerships, and deals among the market players.

Objective of the Study:

To analyze the historical growth in the market size of global mobile c-arm market from 2016 to 2020.

To estimate and forecast the market size of global mobile c-arm market from 2021 to 2026 and growth rate until 2026.

To classify and forecast global mobile c-arm market based on product type, technology, applications, end users, regional distribution, and competitional landscape.

To identify dominant region or segment in the global mobile c-arm market.

To identify drivers and challenges for global mobile c-arm market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global mobile c-arm market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global mobile c-arm market.

To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in global mobile c-arm market.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Mobile C-Arms Market



4. Voice of Customer



5. Executive Summary



6. Global Mobile C-Arms Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Product Type (Full Size C-arm, Mini Size C-arm)

6.2.2. By Technology (Image Intensifiers, Flat Panel)

6.2.3. By Application (Orthopedics and Trauma, Cardiovascular, Pain Management, Urology, Gastroenterology, Neurology, Others)

6.2.4. By End Users (Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Clinics, Others)

6.2.5. By Company (2020)

6.2.6. By Region

6.3. Product Market Map



7. Asia-Pacific Mobile C-Arms Market Outlook



8. Europe Mobile C-Arms Market Outlook



9. North America Mobile C-Arms Market Outlook



10. South America Mobile C-Arms Market Outlook

11. Middle East and Africa Mobile C-Arms Market Outlook



12. Market Dynamics

12.1. Drivers

12.2. Challenges



13. Market Trends & Developments



14. Competitive Landscape

14.1. EUROCOLUMBUS S.R.L.

14.2. Hitachi Medical Systems

14.3. Ortho Scan, Inc.

14.4. Ziehm Imaging GmbH

14.5. Toshiba Medical Systems

14.6. Shimadzu Corporation

14.7. Hologic Corporation

14.8. Siemens AG

14.9. Philips Healthcare

14.10. GE Healthcare



15. Strategic Recommendations



16. About the Publisher & Disclaimer



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/u35n65

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets