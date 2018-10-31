Worldwide Mobile Map Market Forecast Report: 2019-2023 - Increasing Use of Mobile Maps by Automobile Manufacturers
The "Global Mobile Map Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Mobile Map Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 17.12% during the period 2019-2023.
One trend affecting this market is the increasing use of mobile map solutions in big data analytics.
According to the report, one driver influencing this market is the increasing use of mobile maps by automobile manufacturers. Mobile mapping is the process of collecting geospatial information from a moving vehicle.
Further, the report states that one challenge affecting this market is the threat from open-source platform. The inflated cost of mobile map solutions has increased the demand for open-source mobile map applications in the market, especially in emerging countries such as China and India.
Market Trends
- Development of Indigenous Mapping Systems
- Emergence of Smart Cities
- Increasing Use of Mobile Map Solutions in Big Data Analytics
- Emerging Use of Satellite Imagery
Key Vendors
- Alibaba Group
- Alphabet
- Apple
- Esri
- TomTom International
Topics Covered
1. Executive Summary
2. Scope of the Report
3. Market Landscape
4. Market Sizing
5. Five Forces Analysis
6. Market Segmentation by Application
7. Customer Landscape
8. Market Segmentation by End-User
9. Geographic Landscape
10. Decision Framework
11. Drivers and Challenges
12. Market Trends
13. Vendor Landscape
14. Vendor Analysis
