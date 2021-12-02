Worldwide Molecular Diagnostics Industry to 2031 - Rise of Next-Generation Ultrasensitive Molecular Diagnostics Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Molecular Diagnostics Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Product, Testing Location, Application, Technology, and End User - Analysis and Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global molecular diagnostics market is projected to reach $24,228.0 million by 2031 from $10,914.6 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 7.38% during the forecast period 2021-2031.

Market Report Coverage - Molecular Diagnostics Market Segmentation

Products (Kits and Consumables, Systems, Software and Other Products)

Testing Location (Laboratory Testing and Point-of-Care (POC) Testing)

Application (Core Molecular Diagnostics, Reproductive Genetics, Companion Diagnostics (CDx), Liquid Biopsy, and Others)

Technology (Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR), Next-Generation Sequencing, Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology (INAAT), Microarray, In-situ Hybridization (ISH), Immunohistochemistry (IHC) and Other Technologies)

End User (Hospitals, Diagnostics Centers, Out-Patient Clinics/General Practitioners, Research Laboratories, and Other End Users)

Key Companies Profiled

Abbott, Agilent Technologies, Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD), bioMerieux SA, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Danaher, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Guardant Health, HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc., Illumina, Inc., Invivoscribe, Inc., ICON plc, LungLife AI, Inc., QIAGEN, QuantuMDx Group Ltd., Siemens Healthcare GmbH, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Key Questions Answered in this Report:

How is each segment of the market expected to grow during the forecast period 2021-2031, and what is the anticipated revenue to be generated by each segment?

What are the major market drivers, challenges, and opportunities in the global molecular diagnostics market?

What are the underlying structures resulting in the emerging trends within the global molecular diagnostics market?

How is each segment of the global molecular diagnostics market expected to grow during the forecast period, and what will be the expected revenue generated by each of the segments by the end of 2031?

What are the key developmental strategies implemented by the major players to sustain in the competitive market?

What are the key regulatory implications in developed and developing regions for molecular diagnostics?

Who are the leading players with significant offerings to the global molecular diagnostics market? What is the current market dominance for each of these leading players?

What would be the compound growth rate witnessed by the leading players in the market during the forecast period 2021-2031? Which molecular diagnostic product type has the most promising growth?

What are the key applications in the global molecular diagnostics market? What are the major segments of these applications? What technologies are dominating these application segments?

What are the major technologies that are employed in the global molecular diagnostics market? Which is the dominating technology?

Who are the primary end-users of the global molecular diagnostics market? Which is the fastest-growing end-user segment in the global molecular diagnostics market?

Who are the key manufacturers in the global molecular diagnostics market, and what are their contributions? Also, what is the growth potential of each major molecular diagnostics manufacturer?

What is the scope of the global molecular diagnostics market in North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , Latin America , and Rest-of-the-World? Which molecular diagnostics application and end user dominate these regions?

, , , , and Rest-of-the-World? Which molecular diagnostics application and end user dominate these regions? What are the emerging trends in the global molecular diagnostics market? How are these trends revolutionizing the diagnostic procedure?

Which technologies are anticipated to break through the current molecular diagnostic regime?

Which companies are anticipated to be highly disruptive in the future and why?

What are the regulatory procedures that are required to unify the approval process for emerging molecular diagnostics? How will these enhance the reimbursement scenario?

What are the gaps in regularizing optimum molecular diagnostic adoption in regular healthcare routines? How are these gaps being tackled?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Markets

1.1 Product Definition

1.1.1 Definitions

1.1.2 Inclusion and Exclusion

1.2 Market Overview

1.3 Historical Perspective

1.4 Significant Technologies

1.5 Classification of Molecular Diagnostics

1.6 Global Footprint

1.7 Global Molecular Diagnostics Market Size and Forecast - Realistic, Optimistic, and Conservative Growth Scenario

1.7.1 Realistic Growth Scenario

1.7.2 Conservative Growth Scenario

1.8 Future Potential

1.8.1 Optimistic Growth Scenario

1.9 Market Dynamics

1.9.1 Impact Analysis

1.9.2 Market Drivers

1.9.2.1 A Highly Increasing Prevalence of Infectious Diseases and Various Types of Cancer, Globally

1.9.2.2 Growth in the Biomarker Identification Market and Advancements in Molecular Techniques

1.9.2.3 Increase in Awareness and Acceptance of Personalized Medicines on a Global Level

1.9.2.4 Significant External Funding for Executing Research and Development Exercises

1.9.3 Market Restraints

1.9.3.1 Uncertain Reimbursement Scenario

1.9.3.2 Lack of High-Complexity Testing Centers

1.9.3.3 Complex Regulatory Frameworks Delaying the Approval of New Molecular Diagnostic Tests

1.9.4 Market Opportunities

1.9.4.1 Massive Scope for Adoption of Molecular Diagnostics in Emerging Nations

1.9.4.2 Rise of Next-Generation Ultrasensitive Molecular Diagnostics

1.9.4.3 Novel Revenue Streams

1.1 COVID-19 Impact on Global Molecular Diagnostics Market

1.10.1 Impact on Market Size

1.10.2 Impact on Molecular Diagnostic Practices

1.11 Competitive Landscape

1.11.1 Acquisitions

1.11.2 Synergistic Activities

1.11.3 Product Launches and Upgradations

1.11.4 Business Expansion

1.11.5 Market Share Analysis, by Company

1.11.6 Growth Share Analysis, by Technology

1.12 Industry Insights

1.12.1 Legal Requirements and Framework in the U.S.

1.12.2 FDA Regulations

1.12.3 Legal Requirements and Framework in Europe

1.12.3.1 U.K.

1.12.3.2 Germany

1.12.4 Legal Requirements and Framework in Asia-Pacific

1.12.4.1 China

1.12.4.2 Japan

1.12.4.2.1 Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency (PMDA)

1.12.4.2.2 Ministry of Health, Labour, and Welfare (MHLW)

1.12.4.3 India

1.13 Patent Analysis

1.13.1 Patent Filing Trend

2 Products

2.1 Overview

2.1.1 Systems

2.1.2 Kits and Consumables

2.1.3 Software and Other Products

3 Testing Location

3.1 Overview

3.1.1 Laboratory Testing

3.1.2 Point-of-Care Testing

4 Technology

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)

4.1.2 Next-Generation Sequencing

4.1.3 Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology (INAAT)

4.1.4 Microarray

4.1.5 In-Situ Hybridization (ISH)

4.1.6 Immunohistochemistry (IHC)

4.1.7 Other Technologies

5 Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 Core Molecular Diagnostics

5.1.1.1 Infectious Disease

5.1.1.1.1 Respiratory Infections

5.1.1.1.1.1 Influenza A and B

5.1.1.1.1.2 COVID-19 Infections

5.1.1.1.1.3 Respiratory Syncytial Virus

5.1.1.1.1.4 Mycoplasma Infections

5.1.1.1.1.5 Pertussis

5.1.1.1.1.6 Other Respiratory Infections

5.1.1.1.2 Sexual Transmitted Infections(STI)

5.1.1.1.2.1 Common Pathogens Associated with Sexually Transmitted Infection

5.1.1.1.2.2 Hepatitis B

5.1.1.1.2.3 HIV-AIDS

5.1.1.1.2.4 HPV

5.1.1.1.2.5 Herpes Simplex Virus

5.1.1.1.2.6 Neisseria Gonorrhoeae

5.1.1.1.2.7 Other STIs

5.1.1.2 Hereditary Genetic Testing

5.1.1.3 Blood Donor Screening

5.1.1.4 Oncology

5.1.1.5 Human Leukocyte Antigen (HLA) Testing

5.1.1.6 Other Molecular Diagnostics Applications

5.1.2 Reproductive Genetics

5.1.2.1 Carrier Screening

5.1.2.2 Non-Invasive Pre-Natal Testing (NIPT)

5.1.2.3 Pre-Implantation Genetic Testing

5.1.2.4 Infertility Genetic Testing

5.1.3 Companion Diagnostics (CDx)

5.1.4 Liquid Biopsy

5.1.5 Other Applications

6 End-User

6.1 Overview

6.1.1 Hospitals

6.1.1.1 Hospitals, by Respiratory Infections Molecular Diagnostics Market

6.1.1.1.1 Hospitals, by Influenza A and B

6.1.1.1.2 Hospitals, by COVID-19 Infections

6.1.1.1.3 Hospitals, by Respiratory Syncytial Virus

6.1.1.1.4 Hospitals, by Mycoplasma Infection

6.1.1.1.5 Hospitals, by Pertussis

6.1.1.1.6 Hospitals, by Other Respiratory Infections

6.1.1.2 Hospitals Sexually Transmitted Infections (STIs) Market

6.1.1.2.1 Hospitals, by Hepatitis B

6.1.1.2.2 Hospitals, by HIV AIDS

6.1.1.2.3 Hospitals, by HPV

6.1.1.2.4 Hospitals, by Herpes Simplex Virus(HSV)

6.1.1.2.5 Hospitals, by Neisseria gonorrhoeae

6.1.1.2.6 Hospitals, by Other STIs

6.1.2 Diagnostic Centers

6.1.2.1 Diagnostic Centers, by Respiratory Infections Molecular Diagnostics Market

6.1.2.1.1 Diagnostic Centers, by Influenza A and B

6.1.2.1.2 Diagnostic Centers, by COVID-19 Infections

6.1.2.1.3 Diagnostic Centers, by Respiratory Syncytial Virus

6.1.2.1.4 Diagnostic Centers, by Mycoplasma Infection

6.1.2.1.5 Diagnostic Centers, by Pertussis

6.1.2.1.6 Diagnostic Centers, by Other Respiratory Infections

6.1.2.2 Diagnostic Centers Sexually Transmitted Infections (STIs) Market

6.1.2.2.1 Diagnostic Centers, by Hepatitis B

6.1.2.2.2 Diagnostic Centers, by HIV AIDS

6.1.2.2.3 Diagnostic Centers, by HPV

6.1.2.2.4 Diagnostic Centers, by Herpes Simplex Virus(HSV)

6.1.2.2.5 Diagnostic Centers, by Neisseria gonorrhoeae

6.1.2.2.6 Diagnostic Centers, by Other STIs

6.1.3 Out-Patient Clinics/General Practitioners

6.1.3.1 Out-Patient Clinics/General Practitioners, by Respiratory Infections Molecular Diagnostics Market

6.1.3.1.1 Out-Patient Clinics/General Practitioners, by Influenza A and B

6.1.3.1.2 Out-Patient Clinics/General Practitioners, by COVID-19 Infections

6.1.3.1.3 Out-Patient Clinics/General Practitioners, by Respiratory Syncytial Virus

6.1.3.1.4 Out-Patient Clinics/General Practitioners, by Mycoplasma Infection

6.1.3.1.5 Out-Patient Clinics/General Practitioners, by Pertussis

6.1.3.1.6 Out-Patient Clinics/General Practitioners, by Other Respiratory Infections

6.1.3.2 Out-Patient Clinics/General Practitioners Sexually Transmitted Infections (STIs) Market

6.1.3.2.1 Out-Patient Clinics/General Practitioners, by Hepatitis B

6.1.3.2.2 Out-Patient Clinics/General Practitioners, by HIV AIDS

6.1.3.2.3 Out-Patient Clinics/General Practitioners, by HPV

6.1.3.2.4 Out-Patient Clinics/General Practitioners, by Herpes Simplex Virus(HSV)

6.1.3.2.5 Out-Patient Clinics/General Practitioners, by Neisseria gonorrhoeae

6.1.3.2.6 Out-Patient Clinics/General Practitioners, by Other STIs

6.1.4 Research Laboratories

6.1.4.1 Research Laboratories, by Respiratory Infections Molecular Diagnostics Market

6.1.4.1.1 Research Laboratories, by Influenza A and B

6.1.4.1.2 Research Laboratories, by COVID-19 Infections

6.1.4.1.3 Research Laboratories, by Respiratory Syncytial Virus

6.1.4.1.4 Research Laboratories, by Mycoplasma Infection

6.1.4.1.5 Research Laboratories, by Pertussis

6.1.4.1.6 Research Laboratories, by Other Respiratory Infections

6.1.4.2 Research Laboratories Sexually Transmitted Infections (STIs) Market

6.1.4.2.1 Research Laboratories, by Hepatitis B

6.1.4.2.2 Research Laboratories, by HIV AIDS

6.1.4.2.3 Research Laboratories, by HPV

6.1.4.2.4 Research Laboratories, by Herpes Simplex Virus(HSV)

6.1.4.2.5 Research Laboratories, by Neisseria gonorrhoeae

6.1.4.2.6 Research Laboratories, by Other STIs

6.1.5 Other End Users

7 Regions

8 Company Profiles

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/30fqxq

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

