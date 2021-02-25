Worldwide Mortuary Bags Industry to 2028 - Players Include CLASSIC PLASTICS, Smart Choice Funeral Supplies and Auden Funeral Supplies Among Others
Feb 25, 2021, 15:00 ET
DUBLIN, Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Mortuary Bags Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Type; By Size; By End Use; By Regions; Segment Forecast, 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global mortuary bags market is expected to reach US$ 1.85 billion by 2028, according to the study. This report gives a detailed insight into current market dynamics and provides analysis on future market growth.
The global mortuary bags industry is anticipated to grow due to the recent spike in infectious diseases, and the establishment of new cremation centers across the globe. Moreover, the obese and old age population are more prone to chronic disorders, ultimately have premature deaths, contributing to the demand for mortuary bags.
The global mortuary bags industry is fragmented based on service, type, and region. In terms of type, the market is segmented into PVC, Polyethylene, Nylon, Polyester, and others. The size segment is further divided into adult, child/infant, and heavy-duty and bariatric bags. The end-use segment is further divided into hospital, morgue, and others.
Segment Highlights
- Polythene segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2020 owing to its high strength, durability and moulding capacity. Segment holds over 30% of the global share in 2020. PVC segment is expected to expand at highest CAGR during the forecast period.
- Based on size, the adult bags segment is projected to constitute almost half of the market in 2028. The high revenue share of the segment can be attributed to increasing fatal road accidents and high geriatric population with chronic diseases and medical conditions
- North America accounted for the largest revenue share in 2020. Recent spike in COVID-19 deaths in the U.S. and annual deaths due to chronic disorders owing to inconsistent lifestyles were the major driving factors.
- Few companies such as CLASSIC PLASTICS, Smart Choice Funeral Supplies, and Auden Funeral Supplies Ltd. are few of the major players operating in the industry and account for a significant market share
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
2. Executive Summary
3. Research Methodology
4. Mortuary Bags Market Insights
4.1. Mortuary Bags - Industry snapshot
4.2. Mortuary Bags Market Dynamics
4.2.1. Drivers and Opportunities
4.2.1.1. Increasing number of fatal road accidents across the globe
4.2.1.2. Surge in postmortems in hospitals
4.2.2. Restraints and Challenges
4.2.2.1. Fluctuations in raw material prices
4.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.3.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers (Moderate)
4.3.2. Threats of New Entrants: (Low)
4.3.3. Bargaining Power of Buyers (Moderate)
4.3.4. Threat of Substitute (Moderate)
4.3.5. Rivalry among existing firms (High)
4.4. PESTLE Analysis
4.5. Mortuary Bags Market Industry trends
5. Mortuary Bags Market Assessment by Type
5.1. Key Findings
5.2. Introduction
5.2.1. Global Mortuary Bags Market, By Type, 2016-2028 (USD Million)
5.3. Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)
5.3.1. Global Mortuary Bags Market, by Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC), by Region, 2016-2028 (USD Million)
5.4. Polyethylene
5.4.1. Global Mortuary Bags Market, by Polyethylene, by Region, 2016-2028 (USD Million)
5.5. Nylon
5.5.1. Global Mortuary Bags Market, by Nylon, by Region, 2016-2028 (USD Million)
5.6. Polyester
5.6.1. Global Mortuary Bags Market, by Polyester, by Region, 2016-2028 (USD Million)
5.7. Others
5.7.1. Global Mortuary Bags Market, by Other Types, by Region, 2016-2028 (USD Million)
6. Global Mortuary Bags Market, by Size
6.1. Key Findings
6.2. Introduction
6.2.1. Global Mortuary Bags Market, By Size, 2016-2028 (USD Million)
6.3. Adult
6.3.1. Global Mortuary Bags Market, by Adult, By Region, 2016-2028 (USD Million)
6.4. Child/Infant
6.4.1. Global Mortuary Bags Market, by Child/Infant, by Region, 2016-2028 (USD Million)
6.5. Heavy Duty & Bariatric Bags
6.5.1. Global Mortuary Bags Market, by Heavy Duty & Bariatric Bags, by Region, 2016-2028 (USD Million)
7. Global Mortuary Bags Market, by End-Use
7.1. Key Findings
7.2. Introduction
7.2.1. Global Mortuary Bags Market, By End-Use, 2016-2028 (USD Million)
7.3. Hospitals
7.3.1. Global Mortuary Bags Market, by Hospitals, By Region, 2016-2028 (USD Million)
7.4. Morgues
7.4.1. Global Mortuary Bags Market, by Morgues, by Region, 2016-2028 (USD Million)
7.5. Others
7.5.1. Global Mortuary Bags Market, by Other End-Uses, by Region, 2016-2028 (USD Million)
8. Mortuary Bags Market Assessment by Geography
8.1. Key findings
8.2. Introduction
8.3. Mortuary Bags Market - North America
8.4. Mortuary Bags Market - Europe
8.5. Mortuary Bags Market - Asia-Pacific
8.6. Mortuary Bags Market - Middle East & Africa
8.7. Mortuary Bags Market - Latin America
9. Competitive Landscape
9.1. Expansion and Acquisition Analysis
9.1.1. Expansion
9.1.2. Acquisition
9.2. Partnerships/Collaborations/Agreements/Exhibitions
10. Company Profiles
10.1. Classic Plastics
10.1.1. Company Overview
10.1.2. Financial Performance
10.1.3. Product Benchmarking
10.1.4. Recent Developments
10.2. Mopec
10.2.1. Company Overview
10.2.2. Financial Performance
10.2.3. Product Benchmarking
10.2.4. Recent Developments
10.3. Auden Funeral Supplies Ltd.
10.3.1. Company Overview
10.3.2. Financial Performance
10.3.3. Product Benchmarking
10.3.4. Recent Developments
10.4. Smart Choice Funeral Supplies
10.4.1. Company Overview
10.4.2. Financial Performance
10.4.3. Product Benchmarking
10.4.4. Recent Developments
10.5. Deluxe Scientific Surgico Pvt. Ltd.
10.5.1. Company Overview
10.5.2. Financial Performance
10.5.3. Product Benchmarking
10.5.4. Recent Developments
10.6. Mortech Manufacturing
10.6.1. Company Overview
10.6.2. Financial Performance
10.6.3. Product Benchmarking
10.6.4. Recent Developments
10.7. EMS Mobil Sistemler
10.7.1. Company Overview
10.7.2. Financial Performance
10.7.3. Product Benchmarking
10.7.4. Recent Developments
10.8. Hygeco International Products
10.8.1. Company Overview
10.8.2. Financial Performance
10.8.3. Product Benchmarking
10.8.4. Recent Developments
10.9. Embalmers Supply Company
10.9.1. Company Overview
10.9.2. Financial Performance
10.9.3. Types/Product Benchmarking
10.9.4. Recent Developments
10.10. Bi Quadro
10.10.1. Company Overview
10.10.2. Financial Performance
10.10.3. Types/Product Benchmarking
10.10.4. Recent Developments
