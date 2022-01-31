Worldwide Motor Repair and Maintenance Industry to 2027 - Featuring ABB, Siemens and Regal Beloit Among Others

DUBLIN, Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Motor Repair and Maintenance Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global motor repair and maintenance market size reached US$ 31.31 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 35.53 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 2.18% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, they are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor



Electric motors find applications in diverse industries ranging from food and beverage to mining where they are installed in compressors, machine tools, industrial fans, etc. Since they have a huge impact on a business profitability and productivity, it is vital to ensure that these motors perform well. Consequently, it is important to perform regular preventive maintenance (PM) checks on electric motors. The general procedure includes visual inspection, maintenance check on the commutator and brush, motor winding test and bearing inspection. Moreover, repairing electric motors is cost-effective than replacing the entire machine, thereby being an optimum alternative



Preventive maintenance of motors lessens the risk factor, saves energy, improves equipment life and reduces downtime. Regular use of electric motors in various end-use industries, such as HVAC, mining, food and beverage, etc., is impelling the growth of the motor repair and maintenance market worldwide. Apart from this, the utilisation of electric motors has grown significantly in various sectors due to increasing automation. Advancements in the automation industry are changing the nature of repair and maintenance of motors, including the type of specialist equipment and skills required. Due to the employment of intricate machinery, the demand for motor repair and maintenance services is anticipated to rise in the coming years



Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has also been examined with some of the key players being ABB, Siemens, WEG SA, Regal Beloit and TECO E&M/TECO-Westinghouse



This report provides a deep insight into the global motor repair and maintenance market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc. This report is a must-read for entrepreneurs, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who have any kind of stake or are planning to foray into the motor repair and maintenance market in any manner



Key Question Answered in this Report

1. What is the size of the global motor repair and maintenance market?

2. What are the key factors driving the global motor repair and maintenance market?

3. What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global motor repair and maintenance market?

4. What is the breakup of the global motor repair and maintenance market based on the type?

5. What is the breakup of the global motor repair and maintenance market based on the service?

6. What is the breakup of the global motor repair and maintenance market based on the end-use industry?

7. What are the key regions in the global motor repair and maintenance market?

8. Who are the key players/companies in the global motor repair and maintenance market?



Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Motor Repair and Maintenance Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Breakup by Type

5.5 Market Breakup by Service

5.6 Market Breakup by End Use Industry

5.7 Market Breakup by Region

5.8 Market Forecast

5.9 SWOT Analysis

5.9.1 Overview

5.9.2 Strengths

5.9.3 Weaknesses

5.9.4 Opportunities

5.9.5 Threats

5.10 Value Chain Analysis

5.10.1 Research and Development

5.10.2 Raw Parts/Equipment Procurement

5.10.3 Repair and Maintenance Companies

5.10.4 Distributors and Retailers

5.10.5 On Site Service

5.10.6 End-Users

5.11 Porters Five Forces Analysis

5.11.1 Overview

5.11.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.11.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.11.4 Degree of Competition

5.11.5 Threat of New Entrants

5.11.6 Threat of Substitutes

5.12 Key Success and Risk Factors



6 Market Breakup by Type

6.1 General Repair

6.1.1 Bearing

6.1.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.1.2 Market Forecast

6.1.2 Stator

6.1.2.1 Market Trends

6.1.2.2 Market Forecast

6.1.3 Rotor

6.1.3.1 Market Trends

6.1.3.2 Market Forecast

6.1.4 Others

6.1.4.1 Market Trends

6.1.4.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Overhaul

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Service

7.1 On-site Service

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Off-site Service

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by End Use Industry

8.1 Utilities (water, electricity and gas)

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 HVAC

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Food and Beverage

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast

8.4 Mining

8.4.1 Market Trends

8.4.2 Market Forecast

8.5 Others

8.5.1 Market Trends

8.5.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Region



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Market Structure

10.2 Key Players

10.3 Profiles of Key Players

10.3.1 ABB

10.3.1.1 Company Overview

10.3.1.2 Company Description

10.3.1.3 Product Portfolio

10.3.1.4 Financials

10.3.1.5 Key Contacts

10.3.2 Siemens

10.3.2.1 Company Overview

10.3.2.2 Company Description

10.3.2.3 Product Portfolio

10.3.2.4 Financials

10.3.2.5 Key Contacts

10.3.3 WEG SA

10.3.3.1 Company Overview

10.3.3.2 Company Description

10.3.3.3 Product Portfolio

10.3.3.4 Financials

10.3.3.5 Key Contacts

10.3.4 Regal Beloit

10.3.4.1 Company Overview

10.3.4.2 Company Description

10.3.4.3 Product Portfolio

10.3.4.4 Financials

10.3.4.5 Key Contacts

10.3.5 TECO E&M/TECO-Westinghouse

10.3.5.1 Company Overview

10.3.5.2 Company Description

10.3.5.3 Product Portfolio

10.3.5.4 Financials

10.3.5.5 Key Contacts

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/m3i7zu

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets