Worldwide Mouthwash Industry to 2027 - Increasing Online Purchase of Oral Care Products Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Mouthwash Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product Type, and Distribution Channel and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to this report the global mouthwash market is expected to reach US$ 9,272.13 million by 2027 from US$ 5,980.35 million in 2019; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2020 to 2027. The report highlights trends prevailing in the market, and the factors driving and hindering the market growth.



Based on the product type, the global mouthwash market is segmented into fluoride, cosmetics, antiseptics, and oral gels. The cosmetic segment held the largest share of the market in 2019 and is likely to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growing adoption of mouthwashes due to emphasis on aesthetic aspects such as fresh breath and teeth whitening is one of the prominent factors contributing to the growth of the segment. Further, the rising number of product launches are estimated to offer lucrative opportunity for the segment growth.



The growth of the mouthwash market is primarily attributed to the factors such as increasing prevalence of dental conditions and rising number of oral hygiene programs worldwide. However, the adverse effects associated with the excessive use of mouthwash restrains the growth of the market.



As mouthwash plays prominent role in the protection of mouth from germs and bacteria, the mouthwash market is expected to witness positive growth curve in years to come. Moreover, the mouthwash market is witnessing new product introductions with capabilities to inactivate coronaviruses. Such developments are expected to have constructive impact on the market even during and post COVID-19 pandemic.



Colgate-Palmolive Company; Procter & Gamble; GlaxoSmithKline plc; Unilever; Johnson and Johnson Services, Inc.; The Himalaya Drug Company; Lion Corporation; AMWAY; Church & Dwight, Inc.; and SmartMouth Oral Health Laboratories are among the leading companies operating in the mouthwash market.



