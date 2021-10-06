Worldwide mRNA Industry to 2026 - Key Drivers and Restraints

Oct 06, 2021, 13:15 ET
DUBLIN, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "mRNA: Therapeutics and Global Markets 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for mRNA therapeutics should grow from $46.7 billion in 2021 to $101.3 billion by 2026, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.8% for the period of 2021-2026.
The U.S. market for mRNA therapeutics should grow from $21.5 billion in 2021 to $46.5 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 16.7% for the period of 2021-2026.
The Asia-Pacific market for mRNA therapeutics should grow from $6.1 billion in 2021 to $13.8 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 17.9% for the period of 2021-2026.
Report Includes:
- 32 data tables and 32 additional tables
- An overview of the global market for mRNA therapeutics
- Analyses of global market trends with data from 2020, estimates for 2021 and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026
- Highlights of the major developments, pandemic threats, therapeutic developments, and technological developments of the mRNA therapeutics market
- Discussion on significant advantages of mRNA over protein or DNA-based delivery systems and description of demographic and economic trends, and outlook of the mRNA therapeutics market
- Evaluation of current market size and forecast and information on prophylactic vaccines, vaccine discovery and development, and R&D activities
- Analysis of the various innovative therapeutics as well as new promising vaccines intended for the prevention and treatment of various chronic and infectious diseases
- Assessment of regulatory structure, pricing and reimbursement scenario, and pipeline analysis of the new molecules & therapeutics
- Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry and coverage of events like mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and other key market strategies
- Comprehensive company profiles of major players of the industry, including Amgen Inc., Eli Lilly and Co., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Johnson & Johnson and Novartis
mRNA therapeutics have emerged as a rapidly growing field with multibillion-dollar business potential within the biotherapeutics market. The therapeutic use of mRNA is unique and powerful since it plays a very critical role in human biology and instruct cells to make proteins to circulate throughout the body.
Recent commercial success has shown its potential to transform the biopharma industry, the same way that the first-generation biotech companies (such as Amgen, Biogen and Genentech) did in the 1980s when they began developing recombinant protein therapies called biologics. The COVID-19 pandemic became the first pandemic of the current generation. It created lots of mRNA buzz in the market in terms of appreciating the bigger picture of the mRNA segment and its wider potential of developing precise and individualized therapies targeting diseases beyond viral infections.
Revenue from 2021 is an estimate based on sales of the first two quarters (Q1 & Q2) along with projections of dose orders for 2021 by leading companies. mRNA therapeutics typically include vaccines, drugs and therapies developed through mRNA technology. This market growth is fueled by the increasing incidence of infectious diseases (e.g., COVID-19, Zika, influenza, Ebola, etc.); increasing prevalence of chronic diseases (e.g., cancer, heart diseases, respiratory, CKD, etc.), rare diseases (e.g., methylmalonic acidemia, propionic acidemia, phenylketonuria, glycogen disease, etc.), and metabolic and immune disorders; commercialization of mRNA vaccines; development of personalized therapeutics for cancer; strong pipeline of therapeutics addressing the unmet need for rare diseases; and growing global acceptance for mRNA therapeutics (e.g., COVID-19, Ebola, influenza, HIV) over traditional drugs and vaccines.
The market for 2020 is relatively lower since BioNTech and Moderna received emergency approvals for their vaccines in December 2020. Additionally, 2021 revenue is also an estimate based on sales of first two quarters (Q1 and Q2) along with projections of doses ordered to be delivered by 2021, by leading companies. The U.S. is expected to maintain dominance in the mRNA therapeutics market. This growth is due to the growing geriatric population, rise of COVID-19 pandemic, increasing incidence of infectious diseases, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, growing demand for transformative therapeutics, increasing acceptance of mRNA vaccines, preventive care, continuous technological advancements, increasing investment, incentives for new product development, unmet need for rare disease treatment, favorable regulatory environment, acceptance of personalized medicine and increasing adoption of treatment adherence technologies and software applications.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Target Diseases and Disorders
- Overview of Common Diseases and Disorders for mRNA Therapeutics
- Cancer
- Infectious Diseases
- Cardiovascular Disease
- Lifestyle Disorders
- Respiratory Disorders
- Musculoskeletal Disorders
- Gastrointestinal Disorders
- Urology Disorders
- Nephrology Disorders
- Immune Disorders
- Neurological Disorders
- Rare Diseases
- Other Disorders
- Tobacco Smoking and Associated Diseases
- Infectious Diseases: COVID-19 Pandemic Set the Stage for mRNA Therapeutics
- Chronic Diseases: Expanding Horizon for mRNA Therapeutics
- Rare Diseases: Large Unmet Need is Fueling mRNA Therapeutics
- Ageing, Gender and Onset of Diseases
- Global Demographics
- U.S. Demographics
- European Demographics
- Japanese Demographics
- Current Challenges and Future Directions
Chapter 4 RNA Therapeutics
- RNA Therapeutics Overview
- Evolution of RNA Therapeutics
- History of RNA Therapeutics
- Development of RNA Therapeutics and Types
- DNA vs. RNA Therapeutics
- Clinical Need for RNA Therapeutics
- Increasing Disease Population and Economic Burden
- Limitations of Traditional Therapeutics
- Therapeutic Limitations of Biologics
- Poor Management of Chronic Diseases
- Limited Treatment for Rare Diseases
- RNA Therapeutics
- Antisense Oligonucleotide (ASO) as Therapeutics
- Small Interfering RNA (siRNA) as Therapeutics
- miRNA as Therapeutics
- Aptamers as Therapeutics
- mRNA as Therapeutics
- Manufacturing RNA-Based Biopharmaceuticals
- Chromatographic Purification Steps
- Delivery of RNA Therapeutics
- Polymer Conjugation/Chemical Modification
- Encapsulation
- Lipid-Based Nanoparticles
- Polymer Nanomaterials
- Silica Nanoparticles
- Carbon and Gold Nanomaterials
- GalNAc
- Institution and Hospital-Based RNA Therapeutics
- Regulatory Influence on the Market for RNA Therapeutics
- Market Situation for RNA Therapeutics
- Well-Developed Markets
- Developing Markets
- Underdeveloped Markets
- Therapeutics and Cost Burden
- Unmet Need
- Current Challenges and Future Developments
Chapter 5 mRNA Vaccines
- Vaccines: Overview
- Vaccine-Based Disease Prevention
- Evolution of mRNA as Vaccine
- Clinical Need for mRNA Vaccines
- mRNA Vaccines and Types by Application
- Prophylactic/Protective Vaccines
- Therapeutic Vaccines
- mRNA Vaccine Product Segments
- Non-amplifying mRNA Vaccines
- Self-amplifying mRNA Vaccines
- Immunogenicity and mRNA Vaccines
- Optimizing Injection Routes
- Co-encapsulation of Other Stimulatory Molecules
- Formulation and Delivery of mRNA Vaccine
- Approaches for Enhancing mRNA Stability
- Advantages of mRNA Vaccines
- Traditional Vaccine vs. mRNA Vaccines
- Marketed/Commercial mRNA Vaccines
- Moderna
- BioNTech
- mRNA Vaccine Pipeline and New Developments
- mRNA Vaccine Pipeline by Company
- mRNA Vaccines: New Developments
- mRNA Vaccines and Future Pandemics
- Unmet Need
- Current Challenges and Future Outlook
Chapter 6 mRNA Drugs and Therapies
- Overview of Drugs and Therapeutics
- Therapeutic-Based Disease Treatment
- Evolution of mRNA: Beyond Vaccines
- Clinical Need for mRNA Therapeutics Beyond Vaccines
- mRNA Vaccines vs. mRNA Therapeutics
- mRNA Therapeutics and Types
- mRNA as Gene and Protein Replacement Therapy
- mRNA-Enhanced Cell Therapies
- mRNA-Enhanced Immunotherapies (Monoclonal Antibody)
- Advantages mRNA Drugs and Therapies
- Delivery of mRNA Therapeutics
- mRNA Therapeutics Pipeline and New Developments
- mRNA Drugs for Protein Therapy Targeting Metabolic and Rare Diseases
- Pipeline for mRNA-Therapeutics by Company
- Pipeline for mRNA-Enhanced Cell Therapies
- mRNA Therapeutics and New Developments
- Widespread Concerns over the mRNA Medicinal Industry
- Issues with Personalized Medicine
- Unmet Need for mRNA Therapeutics
- Current Challenges and Future Outlook
Chapter 7 Market Size and Growth Analysis
- Overview
- Market Size and Growth Analysis by Region
- Market Size and Growth Analysis by Product Segment
- mRNA Vaccines vs. Traditional Vaccines
- mRNA Drugs and Therapies
- Market Size and Growth Analysis by Therapeutic Treatment Type
- Market Size and Growth Analysis by Disease Type
- Market Growth Drivers and Restraints
- Market Growth Drivers
- Market Restraints
- Regulatory Impact on the Market for mRNA Therapeutics
- SWOT Analysis of the Market for mRNA Therapeutics
Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape in the Market for mRNA Therapeutics
- Disease Prevention and Treatment with mRNA Therapeutics
Chapter 9 Strategies in the Market for mRNA Therapeutics
- Consolidation in the Pharmaceutical Market
- Mergers and Acquisitions in the Biopharmaceutical Market
- Recent Strategic Moves in mRNA Therapeutics
- Key M&A and In-licensing Deals
- Key Strategic Partnerships
- Key Venture Financing Deals
- Future Strategic Landscape
Chapter 10 Regulatory Structure for Biopharmaceuticals
- Regulatory Background
- Regulatory Systems for Biopharmaceuticals by Region
- United States
- Europe
- Japan
- Regulatory Systems for Medical Devices by Region
- United States
- European Union
- Japan
- Regulations for mRNA Therapeutics
- Current Regulatory Issues for mRNA Therapeutics
- Moderna Vaccine Regulation in the U.K.
- Key Regulatory Updates, 2020
- Pharmaceuticals
- Medical Devices
Chapter 11 Pricing and Reimbursement: Pharmaceuticals and Biologics
- Pricing and Reimbursement Background
- Pricing and Reimbursement of Pharmaceuticals and Biologics by Region
- United States
- Private Health Insurance
- Chronic Diseases and Cost Burden on Medicare
- Rise of Infectious Diseases and Pricing & Reimbursement for Vaccines in the US.
- Europe
- Japan
- Pricing and Reimbursement Challenges for Pharmaceuticals
- Patented Medicines Price
- Prices of Older Drugs
- Pricing and Reimbursement for Medical Devices by Region
- United States
- Europe
- Japan
- Other Parts of Asia-Pacific
Chapter 12 Conclusions on the Outlook for mRNA Therapeutics
- Major Developments Influencing the Market
- Digital Transformation and Technological Developments
- Increasing R&D Spend and Shift Towards Modern Therapeutics and Technologies
- Collaborations for Advanced Therapeutics
- Market Consolidation for Strategic Growth and to Retain Market Leadership
- Demographic and Economic Trends
- Changing Structure of the Pharma and Healthcare Industry
- Lifestyle Medicine
- Patient-Centric Programs
- Prevalence of Self-Care
- Burden on Public Health System
- Long-Term Outlook
Chapter 13 Company Profiles
- Accurna Inc.
- Amgen Inc.
- Arcturus Therapeutics Inc.
- Argos Therapeutics Inc.
- Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals
- Athersys
- Biocad
- Biontech
- Boehringer Ingelheim
- Cansinobio
- Cartesian Therapeutics Inc.
- Chimeron Bio
- Crispr Therapeutics Inc.
- Curevac
- Daiichi Sankyo
- Eli Lilly And Co.
- Elixirgen Therapeutics Inc.
- Etherna Immunotherapies
- Ethris Gmbh
- Genentech (Subsidiary Of Roche)
- Glaxosmithkline Plc
- Greenlight Biosciences Inc.
- HDT Bio Corp.
- In-Cell-Art
- Intellia Therapeutics
- Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.
- Johnson & Johnson
- Kernal Biologics Inc.
- Maxcyte Inc.
- Merck Kgaa
- Mercurna
- Moderna Therapeutics
- Novartis
- Nutcracker Therapeutics
- Pfizer
- Phion Therapeutics
- Poseida Therapeutics Inc.
- Quark Pharmaceuticals
- Recode Therapeutics
- Regulus Therapeutics
- Rnaimmune Inc.
- Roche
- Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.
- Sanofi
- Sarepta Therapeutics
- Shanghai Bendao Gene Technology Co., Ltd.
- Stemirna Therapeutics Ltd.
- Strand Therapeutics
- Tiba Biotechnology Llc
- Translate Bio
- Vertex Pharmaceutical
Chapter 14 Appendix A: List of Acronyms
Chapter 15 Appendix B: Professional Organizations
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/aokzaz
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Related Links
Explore
More news releases in similar topics
Share this article