Worldwide Multi-Cloud Management Industry to 2026 - Featuring BMC Software, CenturyLink and Accenture Among Others

DUBLIN, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Multi-Cloud Management Market By Platform (Internal Brokerage Enablement Vs External Brokerage Enablement), By Service Type, By Deployment Mode, By Application, By End User, By Company, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Multi-Cloud Management Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of close to 30% during the forecast period. Growing implementation of multi cloud management solutions by enterprises all across the globe is one of the key factors due to which the market is anticipated to rev up during the forecast years. Moreover, ambiguity about single cloud reliability is positively impacting the growth of the market during the forecast period. Furthermore, adoption of microservices for cloud native applications is expected to bolster the growth of the market over the next few years. However, lack of security might act as major impediment to the growth of the Global Multi-Cloud Management Market in the years to come.



The Global Multi-Cloud Management Market is segmented based on platform, service type, deployment mode, application, end-user, company, and region. Based on platform, the market can be categorized into internal brokerage enablement and external brokerage enablement. Out of which, the external brokerage enablement segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period which can be attributed to the expanding marketspace for cloud brokers across the world.



In terms of application, the market is fragmented into metering & billing, provisioning, infrastructure & resource management, identity & policy management, lifecycle management & others. Among them, the lifecycle management segment is estimated to dominate the market in the next five years as it helps the enterprises to manage the lifecycle of cloud-ready products to offer state-of-the-art IaaS, PaaS, and SaaS services.



The major players operating in the Global Multi-Cloud Management Market are BMC Software, CenturyLink, Accenture, VMware, DoubleHorn, RightScale, CliQr, Cloudyn, Dell Technologies, Jamcracker, IBM, Citrix and others. The key market players are adopting some several competitive strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, partnership, agreements in order to expand their geographic reach and to increase their customer basis.



Objective of the Study:

To analyze and estimate the market size of the Global Multi-Cloud Management Market from 2016 to 2019.

To estimate and forecast the market size of the Global Multi-Cloud Management Market from 2020 to 2026 and growth rate until 2026.

To classify and forecast the Global Multi-Cloud Management Market based on platform, service type, deployment mode, application, end-user, company and regional distribution.

To identify dominant region or segment in the Global Multi-Cloud Management Market.

To identify drivers and challenges for the Global Multi-Cloud Management Market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Global Multi-Cloud Management Market.

To conduct pricing analysis for the Global Multi-Cloud Management Market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the Global Multi-Cloud Management Market.

To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in the Global Multi-Cloud Management Market.

