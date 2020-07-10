Worldwide Musculoskeletal Partnering Deals Directory, 2014-2020

DUBLIN, July 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Musculoskeletal Partnering 2014-2020: Deal trends, players and financials" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides the full collection of Musculoskeletal disease deals signed between the world's pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies since 2014.

Trends in Musculoskeletal dealmaking in the biopharma industry since 2014

Analysis of Musculoskeletal deal structure

Access to headline, upfront, milestone and royalty data

Access to hundreds of Musculoskeletal deal contract documents

Comprehensive access to over 450 Musculoskeletal deal records

The leading Musculoskeletal deals by value since 2014

Most active Musculoskeletal dealmakers since 2014

Most of the deals included within the report occur when a licensee obtains a right or an option right to license a licensor's product or technology. More often these days these deals tend to be multi-component including both a collaborative R&D and a commercialization of outcomes element.



The report takes readers through the comprehensive Musculoskeletal disease deal trends, key players and top deal values allowing the understanding of how, why and under what terms companies are currently entering Musculoskeletal deals.



The report presents financial deal terms values for Musculoskeletal deals, where available listing by overall headline values, upfront payments, milestones and royalties enabling readers to analyse and benchmark the value of current deals.



The initial chapters of this report provide an orientation of Musculoskeletal dealmaking trends.

Chapter 1 provides an introduction to the report.

Chapter 2 provides an overview of the trends in Musculoskeletal dealmaking since 2014 covering trends by year, deal type, stage of development, technology type and therapeutic indication.

Chapter 3 includes an analysis of financial deal terms covering headline value, upfront payment, milestone payments and royalty rates.

Chapter 4 provides a review of the leading Musculoskeletal deals since 2014. Deals are listed by headline value. The - Chapter includes the top 25 most active Musculoskeletal dealmakers, together with a full listing of deals to which they are a party. Where the deal has an agreement contract published at the SEC a link provides online access to the contract.

Chapter 5 provides comprehensive access to Musculoskeletal deals since 2014 where a deal contract is available, providing the user with direct access to contracts as filed with the SEC regulatory authorities. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.

Chapter 6 provides a comprehensive directory of all Musculoskeletal partnering deals by specific Musculoskeletal target announced since 2014. The - Chapter is organized by specific Musculoskeletal therapeutic target. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.

In addition, a comprehensive appendix is provided with each report of all Musculoskeletal partnering deals signed and announced since 2014. The appendices are organized by company A-Z, stage of development at signing, deal type (collaborative R&D, co-promotion, licensing etc) and technology type. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.



The report also includes numerous tables and figures that illustrate the trends and activities in Musculoskeletal partnering and dealmaking since 2014.



In conclusion, this report provides everything a prospective dealmaker needs to know about partnering in the research, development and commercialization of Musculoskeletal technologies and products.



Analyzing actual contract agreements allows assessment of the following:



What are the precise rights granted or optioned?

What is actually granted by the agreement to the partner company?

What exclusivity is granted?

What is the payment structure for the deal?

How are the sales and payments audited?

What is the deal term?

How are the key terms of the agreement defined?

How are IPRs handled and owned?

Who is responsible for commercialization?

Who is responsible for development, supply, and manufacture?

How is confidentiality and publication managed?

How are disputes to be resolved?

Under what conditions can the deal be terminated?

What happens when there is a change of ownership?

What sublicensing and subcontracting provisions have been agreed?

Which boilerplate clauses does the company insist upon?

Which boilerplate clauses appear to differ from partner to partner or deal type to deal type?

Which jurisdiction does the company insist upon for agreement law?

Companies Mentioned



3SBio

A2A Pharmaceuticals

Abbvie

AbCellera

Abiogen Pharma

Ablynx

Actigraph

Activbody

Adaptive Health

Adcock Ingram

Advanced BioMatrix

AEONSurgical

AGC Asahi Glass

Akashi Therapeutics

AKL Research and Development

AlfaMed

AliMed

Alize Pharma

Allergan

AlloSource

All Star Health Brands

Almirall

Alpine Immune Sciences

Alvotech

Alzheimer's Association

Amedica

Amend Surgical

American Association of Neuromuscular & Electrodiagnostic Medicine

American Diabetes Association

Amgen

AmorChem

AMRA

Anagenesis Biotechnologies

Analysis Group

Andrus

Anika Therapeutics

ANI Pharmaceuticals

Antibe Therapeutics

Apexigen

Apple

Apsen Farmacutica

Aralez Pharmaceuticals

Aratana Therapeutics

Army & Air Force Exchange Service

Arthrex

Artialis

Ascendis Pharma

AskAt

Asklepios Biopharmaceutical

Aspen Holding

Astellas Pharma

AstraZeneca

Athrotech

Atlangram

Audentes Therapeutics

Australian Research Council

Avalere Health

AveXis

Avion Pharmaceuticals

Axiom Worldwide

Axovant Sciences

Axxess Pharma

Azellon Cell Therapeutics

Aziyo Biologics

Back-A-Line

Bacterin International

Baebies

Bauerfeind

Baxter International

Benitec Biopharma

BGI

Biametrics

Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation

Biogen

BioMarin Pharmaceutical

Biomedical Catalyst Fund (UK)

BioMed X Innovation Center

BionX Medical Technologies

BioPharma Forest

Bioventus

BioVinc

Blue Belt Technologies

Boehringer Ingelheim

Bone Biologics

BoneSupport

Bone Therapeutics

Boston Dynamics

Brigham and Women's Hospital

Bristol- Myers Squibb

BSN Medical

Cadila Pharmaceuticals

Calchan Holdings

California Institute for Biomedical Research

California Institute for Regenerative Medicine

Calimmune

Camargo Pharmaceutical Services

Camber Spine Technologies

Can-Fite BioPharma

Capricor Therapeutics

CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield

Carestream Health

Carlina Technologies

Carpal Aid

Casper Pharma

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals

Cedars-Sinai Medical Center

Celgene

Cellthera Pharma

Cell Therapy Catapult

Celltrion

Cellular Biomedicine

Cel Sci

Centinel Spine

Centogene

Centre National de la Recherche Scientifique

Changshan Pharm

CheckPoint Immunology

Childhood Arthritis and Rheumatology Research Alliance (CARRA) Registry

Children's Hospital Boston

Children's Hospital of Philadelphia

Children's Research Institute

Cipher Pharmaceuticals

Cipla

Cloud Pharmaceuticals

CMS Medical

Coapt

Cocoon Biotech

Coeptis Pharmaceuticals

Coherus Biosciences

Collaborative Trajectory Analysis Project

Collagen Solutions PLC

and many, many more!



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fzsrfy

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

